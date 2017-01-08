Buses to reach Anna Square / MGR Samadhi

Anna Square Bus stand is right next to the Anna Samadhi and hence the name. This is next to the MGR Samadhi and the now famous Amma Samadhi which is the burial place of the recently demised Ex Chief Minister Ms Jayalalitha. This stop is final destination for most routes to reach the famed Marina Beach.

This stop / terminus is right opposite to the Madras University Campus with other famous landmarks like Chepauk Cricket Stadium and Ezhilagam is vicinity.

There are buses to Anna Square from almost all parts of Chennai. Some of the major routes are: