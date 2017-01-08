Home Bus Routes Buses to Anna Square

Buses to Anna Square

0

Buses to reach Anna Square / MGR Samadhi

Anna Square Bus stand is right next to the Anna Samadhi and hence the name. This is next to the MGR Samadhi and the now famous Amma Samadhi which is the burial place of the recently demised Ex Chief Minister Ms Jayalalitha. This stop is final destination for most routes to reach the famed Marina Beach.

This stop / terminus is right opposite to the Madras University Campus with other famous landmarks like Chepauk Cricket Stadium and Ezhilagam is vicinity.

annasquare Buses to Anna Square

There are buses to Anna Square from almost all parts of Chennai. Some of the major routes are:

2A
6DET
11H
12G
13B
21D
21E
21G
21K
21L
21LGS
22
22B
25G
27B
27BCUT
27E
27H
27HGS
27L
27LGS
27N
27R
29A
38C
38CGS
40
40A
44B
45B
45BGS
60E
60G
102/102S
102C
102K
109
109C
119
127B
127H
138C
151
152B
521H
587
A45B
B21
G21
H51
M21G
M21GCT
M28
M29A
M45E
N45B
PP21
PP51
S21H

LEAVE A REPLY