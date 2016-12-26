MTC Operates various types of bus services like Ordinary, Express, Deluxe, Volvo, AC, Mini Buses. The fares of these services are based on Quality of Service, Number of Stops, Type of seat etc…
You can expect some operational variation in type of seat and the service type, but the below fare table is the convention followed across MTC with minor variations for rounding off and ease of currency exchange.
MTC Ordinary Bus Service Fare
|Stage
|Fare in Rupees
|1
|3
|2
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|7
|6
|8
|7
|9
|7
|10
|8
|11
|8
|12
|8
|13
|9
|14
|9
|15
|9
|16
|9
|17
|9
|18
|10
|19
|10
|20
|10
|21
|11
|22
|11
|23
|12
|24
|12
|25
|13
|26
|13
|27
|14
|28
|14
* Each stage is approximately 2 km
Express – 1.5 TIMES THE ORDINARY FARES
DELUXE – DOUBLE THE (ORDINARY FARE+0.50 PAISA)
NIGHT SERVICE – TWICE THE ORDINARY FARES
VOLVO A/C – 2.5 Times The Deluxe Fares(Min Rs.15 /-)
MTC Deluxe Service Bus Fare
The MTC Deluxe service fare is approximately 2X the ordinary fare plus a rounding off value of 0.5 paisa.
|Stage
|Deluxe Fare (in Rupees)
|1
|6.5
|2
|8.5
|3
|10.5
|4
|10.5
|5
|12.5
|6
|12.5
|7
|12.5
|8
|14.5
|9
|14.5
|10
|16.5
|11
|16.5
|12
|16.5
|13
|18.5
|14
|18.5
|15
|18.5
|16
|18.5
|17
|18.5
|18
|20.5
|19
|20.5
|20
|20.5
|21
|22.5
|22
|22.5
|23
|24.5
|24
|24.5
|25
|26.5
|26
|26.5
|27
|28.5
|28
|28.5
MTC Express Service Fare
The MTC Express service fare is approximately 1.5X the ordinary fare.
|Stage
|Express fare (in Rupees)
|1
|4.5
|2
|6
|3
|7.5
|4
|7.5
|5
|9
|6
|9
|7
|9
|8
|10.5
|9
|10.5
|10
|12
|11
|12
|12
|12
|13
|13.5
|14
|13.5
|15
|13.5
|16
|13.5
|17
|13.5
|18
|15
|19
|15
|20
|15
|21
|16.5
|22
|16.5
|23
|18
|24
|18
|25
|19.5
|26
|19.5
|27
|21
|28
|21
MTC AC Bus Fare
The MTC AC service fare is approximately 2.5X the deluxe fare.
|Stage
|AC Fare (in Rupees)
|1
|16.25
|2
|21.25
|3
|26.25
|4
|26.25
|5
|31.25
|6
|31.25
|7
|31.25
|8
|36.25
|9
|36.25
|10
|41.25
|11
|41.25
|12
|41.25
|13
|46.25
|14
|46.25
|15
|46.25
|16
|46.25
|17
|46.25
|18
|51.25
|19
|51.25
|20
|51.25
|21
|56.25
|22
|56.25
|23
|61.25
|24
|61.25
|25
|66.25
|26
|66.25
|27
|71.25
|28
|71.25
MTC Night Service Fare
The MTC Night service fare is approximately 2X the ordinary fare.
|Stage
|Night Service Fare (in Rupees)
|1
|6
|2
|8
|3
|10
|4
|10
|5
|12
|6
|12
|7
|12
|8
|14
|9
|14
|10
|16
|11
|16
|12
|16
|13
|18
|14
|18
|15
|18
|16
|18
|17
|18
|18
|20
|19
|20
|20
|20
|21
|22
|22
|22
|23
|24
|24
|24
|25
|26
|26
|26
|27
|28
|28
|28