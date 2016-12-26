MTC Operates various types of bus services like Ordinary, Express, Deluxe, Volvo, AC, Mini Buses. The fares of these services are based on Quality of Service, Number of Stops, Type of seat etc…

You can expect some operational variation in type of seat and the service type, but the below fare table is the convention followed across MTC with minor variations for rounding off and ease of currency exchange.

MTC Ordinary Bus Service Fare

Stage Fare in Rupees

1 3 2 4 3 5 4 5 5 6 6 6 7 6 8 7 9 7 10 8 11 8 12 8 13 9 14 9 15 9 16 9 17 9 18 10 19 10 20 10 21 11 22 11 23 12 24 12 25 13 26 13 27 14 28 14

* Each stage is approximately 2 km

Express – 1.5 TIMES THE ORDINARY FARES

DELUXE – DOUBLE THE (ORDINARY FARE+0.50 PAISA)

NIGHT SERVICE – TWICE THE ORDINARY FARES

VOLVO A/C – 2.5 Times The Deluxe Fares(Min Rs.15 /-)

MTC Deluxe Service Bus Fare

The MTC Deluxe service fare is approximately 2X the ordinary fare plus a rounding off value of 0.5 paisa.

Stage Deluxe Fare (in Rupees)

1 6.5 2 8.5 3 10.5 4 10.5 5 12.5 6 12.5 7 12.5 8 14.5 9 14.5 10 16.5 11 16.5 12 16.5 13 18.5 14 18.5 15 18.5 16 18.5 17 18.5 18 20.5 19 20.5 20 20.5 21 22.5 22 22.5 23 24.5 24 24.5 25 26.5 26 26.5 27 28.5 28 28.5

MTC Express Service Fare

The MTC Express service fare is approximately 1.5X the ordinary fare.

Stage Express fare (in Rupees)

1 4.5 2 6 3 7.5 4 7.5 5 9 6 9 7 9 8 10.5 9 10.5 10 12 11 12 12 12 13 13.5 14 13.5 15 13.5 16 13.5 17 13.5 18 15 19 15 20 15 21 16.5 22 16.5 23 18 24 18 25 19.5 26 19.5 27 21 28 21

MTC AC Bus Fare

The MTC AC service fare is approximately 2.5X the deluxe fare.

Stage AC Fare (in Rupees)

1 16.25 2 21.25 3 26.25 4 26.25 5 31.25 6 31.25 7 31.25 8 36.25 9 36.25 10 41.25 11 41.25 12 41.25 13 46.25 14 46.25 15 46.25 16 46.25 17 46.25 18 51.25 19 51.25 20 51.25 21 56.25 22 56.25 23 61.25 24 61.25 25 66.25 26 66.25 27 71.25 28 71.25

MTC Night Service Fare

The MTC Night service fare is approximately 2X the ordinary fare.