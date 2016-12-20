MTC offers various types of passes and concessions to its commuters like Travel as you Please Tickets, Students pass, Monthly pass, Senior Citizens pass, Pass for Handicapped and Blind, Pass for Journalists / Press Reporter and Pass for Freedom fighters.

Monthly Commuter Season Tickets (MST) / Monthly Pass

(with effect from 18-11-2011)



Note: An MTC stage is approximately equal to 2 KM.

Monthly Season Ticket Holders are permitted to travel in all Ordinary and Express services and difference fare of Rs.7/= is collected when they desire to travel in Deluxe Services

Procedures for getting the tickets

Commuters, who like to get the Monthly Season Ticket, shall obtain an Identity Card at M.T.C.’s Sales Counters by paying Rs.5/-. The Monthly Season Ticket will be issued on production of this Identity Card only.

Where to buy MTC Monthly Pass

The Monthly pass is currently issued in the following locations.

Adyar K.K.Nagar Saidapet Guindy Velachery Mandaveli Tambaram(East) Tambaram(West) Pallavaram T.Nagar Thiruvanmiyur Iyyappanthangal Vadapalani High Court Broadway Ambathur Industrial Estate Anna Nagar(West) Avadi Ayanavaram Perambur C.M.B.T. V.Nagar Redhiills M.K.B.Nagar Villivakkam Tondiarpet Thiruvotriyur Poonamallee Ambathur OT

What time is MTC Bus Pass Counter Open

08.30 Hours to 11.00 Hours

15.00 Hours to 19.30 Hours

When is the Monthly Pass Issued

Monthly Season Ticket cards are issued from 1st to 20th of every month.

MTC Bus Pass for School Students (Upto 12th Standard)

Students studying from 1st Std to 12 th Std. in the Schools recognized by Government and students studying in the Government Colleges and Government Polytechnics are eligible to avail this free bus pass facility. Passes issued to travel from residence to school and back. Allowed to travel on all days in the month. Permitted to travel in all Ordinary,Express and Deluxe services

Procedures for getting MTC School Students Pass

School authorities to get the required application forms from the Head Office of MTC.

Pass issuing agency will go to the schools for taking photos and issuing passes under on-line system

Passes after lamination are given to students in the schools themselves.

A sum of Rs.15/- is collected from each student to meet the above procedural activities.

When is the MTC School Students Pass Issued

Passes are issued from 15th of June to 30th of November every year. The validity period is from 15th June to 30th April.

MTC College Students Bus Pass

Students studying above 12th standard in Govt. recognized institutions excluding students studying in Government colleges and Government polytechnics are eligible to avail the concession and permitted to travel from their residence to college/library back on all days in a month.

Concession tickets are valued on Ordinary Fares Only.

Permitted to travel in all Ordinary,Express and deluxe services only.

60 Exchange Tokens per month @ Rs.3.50/- per token, to travel to library and back to the residence.

Procedures for getting the tickets

Issue of 50% Student Concession application forms, Registration and Issue of Point to Point card with tokens for the first month of every academic year is being done through the concerned educational institutions. For the subsequent months, Point to Point card and Tokens will be issued directly to the student at the M.T.C.’s Sales Counters.

Where to get MTC College Bus Pass

In MTC’s area of operation, 50% SCT, Point to Point card and Tokens are issued at the following terminus.

Adyar K.K.Nagar Saidapet Guindy Velachery Mandaveli Tambaram(East) Tambaram(West) Pallavaram T.Nagar Thiruvanmiyur Iyyappanthangal Vadapalani High Court Broadway Ambathur Industrial

Estate Anna Nagar(West) Avadi Ayanavaram Perambur C.M.B.T. V.Nagar Redhiills M.K.B.Nagar Villivakkam Tondiarpet Thiruvotriyur Poonamallee Ambathur OT

What time are the MTC College Passes Issued

08.30 Hours to 11.00 Hours

15.00 Hours to 19.30 Hours

Period of issue

50% Student Concession Tickets are issued from 1st to 15th of every month.

MTC Passed for Physically Handicapped and Mentally Retarded

To be recommended by District Rehabilitation Officer.

Disability should be more than 40%.

Annual income should be less than Rs.12000/-.

Passes issued by MTC.

Allowed to travel Point-to-Point [i.e.] from residence to hospital / Educational Institutions / Work place within a max. distance of 30 Km.

One attendant is allowed to travel with mentally retarded person.

To travel with the identity card issued by Rehabilitation department.

MTC Free Travel Concession for Blind

To be recommended by District rehabilitation Officer.

No restriction on income, travel distance and number of trips per month.

Passes issued by MTC.

To travel with the identity card issued by Rehabilitation department.

Free Travel Concession for Press Reporters

All route passes with ID are issued.

Passes are issued to accredited Journalists/Reporters up to a maximum of 300 passes per year.

Concession for Freedom Fighters and Language Stir Participants and Their Legal-Heir

Passes issued on production of freedom fighter pension certificate/financial assistance certificate ISSUED BY State/Central Grovernment.

Allowed to travel in all routes

Allowed to travel in all STU buses.

Travel As You Please Tickets

Permitted to travel any number of trips.

Daily

Allowed to travel in Ordinary/EXP/Deluxe services except Volvo/Night services/Lift services/Chartered trips.

Valid for the date of issue only.

Valid only if signed by the purchaser.

Weekly

Allowed to travel in Ordinary/EXP/Deluxe/Night services except Volvo/Lift services and Chartered trips.

Valid for the period mentioned in the card.

Valid only if signed by the purchaser.

No duplicate card is issued.

To travel with the identity card issued by the MTC.

Monthly

Allowed to travel in Ordinary/EXP/Deluxe/Night services except Volvo/Lift services and Chartered trips.

Valid for the period mentioned in the card.

Valid only if signed by the purchaser.

No duplicate card is issued.

To travel with the identity card issued by the MTC.

How to buy Travel as you Please Tickets

Commuters who like to get the Travel As you Please Ticket Card (weekly / Monthly) shall obtain an Identity Card at MTC’s Sales Counters by paying Rs.5/-. The Travel As you Please Ticket Card will be issued on production of this Identity Card only.

Issuing points: [Sales Counters available at]

Adyar K.K.Nagar Saidapet Guindy Velachery Mandaveli Tambaram (East) Tambaram (West) Pallavaram T.Nagar Thiruvanmiyur Iyyappanthangal Vadapalani High Court Broadway Ambathur Industrial Estate Anna Nagar (West) Avadi Ayanavaram Perambur C.M.B.T. V.Nagar Redhiills M.K.B.Nagar Villivakkam Tondiarpet Thiruvotriyur Poonamallee Ambathur OT.

Working Hours:

08.30 Hours to 11.00 Hours

15.00 Hours to 19.30 Hours

Period of issue:

WEEKLY TICKETS : All Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

MONTHLY TICKETS : From 1st to 20th of every month.