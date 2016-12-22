MTC operates about a total of 450+ buses on 43+ Bus Routes on the OMR corridor also popularly known as the IT Corridor or Rajiv Gandhi Salai. This includes AC buses which are very popular in this part of Chennai. These routes help you reach OMR from various parts of Chennai like Koyembedu, Central, Tidel Park, Velachery, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, Beach, TNagar etc…

Of the 100 AC Volvo buses than MTC operates, about 65% are operated on the OMR sector with a majority of them on the 570, 570S, 91 and 19B routes.

Major routes serving the OMR / IT Corridor

19B, 570, 570S, 102 (Old 21H route), 95 (old T51 route), 97 (old c51 route), 102K (old T21), 102C (old H21), 91 (old A21 route)

Bus Timing

All the above buses have a frequency of 10 minutes or better. Which means that you can find a bus within 10 minutes of arriving at the bus stand.

19B Bus Timing

FROM Saidapet

FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 8 minutes

FROM Kelambakkam

FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 8 minutes

570S Bus Timing

FROM C.M.B.T.

FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 29 minutes

FROM Siruchery It Park

FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 29 minutes

102 Bus Timing

FROM Broadway

FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 7 minutes

FROM Kelambakkam

FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 7 minutes

95 Bus Timing

FROM Tambaram East

FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 4 minutes

FROM Thiruvanmiyur

FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 4 minutes

97 Bus Timing

FROM Adayar B.S.

FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 11 minutes

FROM Tambaram West

FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 11 minutes

91 Bus Timing

FROM Tambaram

FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 8 minutes

FROM Thiruvanmiyur

FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 8 minutes