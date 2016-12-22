MTC operates about a total of 450+ buses on 43+ Bus Routes on the OMR corridor also popularly known as the IT Corridor or Rajiv Gandhi Salai. This includes AC buses which are very popular in this part of Chennai. These routes help you reach OMR from various parts of Chennai like Koyembedu, Central, Tidel Park, Velachery, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, Beach, TNagar etc…
Of the 100 AC Volvo buses than MTC operates, about 65% are operated on the OMR sector with a majority of them on the 570, 570S, 91 and 19B routes.
Major routes serving the OMR / IT Corridor
19B, 570, 570S, 102 (Old 21H route), 95 (old T51 route), 97 (old c51 route), 102K (old T21), 102C (old H21), 91 (old A21 route)
Bus Timing
All the above buses have a frequency of 10 minutes or better. Which means that you can find a bus within 10 minutes of arriving at the bus stand.
19B Bus Timing
FROM Saidapet
FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 8 minutes
FROM Kelambakkam
FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 8 minutes
570S Bus Timing
FROM C.M.B.T.
FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 29 minutes
FROM Siruchery It Park
FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 29 minutes
102 Bus Timing
FROM Broadway
FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 7 minutes
FROM Kelambakkam
FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 7 minutes
95 Bus Timing
FROM Tambaram East
FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 4 minutes
FROM Thiruvanmiyur
FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 4 minutes
97 Bus Timing
FROM Adayar B.S.
FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 11 minutes
FROM Tambaram West
FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 11 minutes
91 Bus Timing
FROM Tambaram
FIRST BUS: 5 AM and then every 8 minutes
FROM Thiruvanmiyur
FIRST BUS: 5AM and then every 8 minutes