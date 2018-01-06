Travel within Chennai during MTC Bus Strike

The strike by various unions of the Transport Department has virtually bought Chennai to a standstill. Except for few buses, most buses were confined to the depots. What do you do if you still need to get to office? Here are some alternatives for you to negotiate Chennai!

Share Autos: Share Autos carry about 20 lakh people everyday in Chennai. Some major locations already well connected by share autos are: T.Nagar, Valluvar Kottam, Loyola College, Nungambakkam on College Road, Luz-Mylapore, Inner Ring Road, Ashok Pillar, Thirumangalam, Vadapalani, Mogappair, Ambattur Industrial Estate. To know more locations, check the Share Auto / Paratransit Report done by Chennai City Connect Foundation. Chennai Metro Rail: Chennai Metro Rail is already operational partially on 2 lines namely, Airport – Nehru park via Thirumangalam and Airport to Little Mount via Guindy. So if you are close to these locations, you can always use them. Call Taxi / Ride Aggregators: Both Ola and Uber are currently operating, but at high surge pricing. But until we have regulation, its a capitalists world! Suburban Railways: Suburban/MRTS trains connect Chennai Central, T Nagar, Tambaram with locations farely far from Chennai. Download the UTS app or check on Google Transit to get the train timings. Auto rickshaws: Negotiate and you might just get lucky. Work From Home: Call your Project Manager and tell him about the challenge and work from home if that is possible. Take a Day Off!: Just take a day off! and do that long pending work you wanted to do.

Call and tell your loved ones, that you will be late. Happy transportation!

If you listen to the various arguments on TV nothing is going to come out of it. You still have to go to work! So get cracking and use the above list. If we have missed out any options, please share it with us.