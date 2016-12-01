Best Organic Food Stores in Chennai

Organic food is an Oxymoron! Is not food supposed to be Organic anyway? The mere fact that it is repeatedly asked these days highlights the knowledge that people have about the level of pesticides in our foods. Having said this, the awareness and consequentially demand for Organic food has significantly increased in the last few years. According to a report on Organic food by the Times of India, “The domestic organic food market is growing at the rate of 20-25% every year”
The authenticity of their organic origin is based on: Appearance (Non symmetric), Insects, Smell Test, Lab Reports, Shelf Life, Basic tests etc.. In our own experience we realized that many organic stores show lab tests, when reading the same please check if the sampling was done at random or done by the shop keeper 😉
Our gourmet team went on a Organic food trail to present you with the list of stores/ shops / super markets where you can get original organic food in Chennai.
Gormei Market
Types of Organic Food Available: Baby food, baking needs, beverages, biscuits and cookies, breakfast and cereals, spices, sauces, nuts and dry fruits, etc.
Address: 20(8), Rajaratnam Street, Kilpauk (near Beverly Hotel), Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600010
Contact no: 044 4380 7222
Timings: Mon – Sun 09:00am – 09:00pm
Organic Abode
Types of Organic Food Available: Tea, fruits, vegetables, juices, snacks, etc.
Address: No. 100, Near Keelkatalai Bus Depot / Next to IOB, Medavakkam Main Road, Keelkatalai, Chennai – 600117.
Contact no: (044) 6658 6329
Timings: Mon – Sun 09:30am – 08:45pm
Bio-Organic
Types of Organic Food Available: dairy products, breads, fruits, vegetables, grocery, cereals, baby food, snacks, etc.
Address: No. 96, Opposite To Nilgiris Supermarket, Rajendra Prasad Road, Chrompet, Chennai – 600044
Contact no. (044) 6658 3043
Timings: Mon – Sun 10:00am – 10:00pm
Organic Depot
This store is different from other organic stores in the sense that they sell only Indian origin products.
Types of Organic Food Available: Traditional rice, wheat, millets, kitchen spices, cooking oil, sprouted grain, fruits, vegetables, poha, etc.
Address: 22, Doctor Thirumoorthy Nagar Main Road, Nungambakkam, Tamil Nadu Chennai, 600034
Contact no: 044 6452 5500
Timings: Mon – Sat 09:00am – 08:00pm, Sunday closed
Annai Organic and Natural Foods
Types of Organic Food Available: Weight gain and weight loss food, diabetes food, organic pulses and grains.
Address: No. 8, 1st Avenue, Shastri Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 600041
Contact no: +91 9443206790
Organic Paradise
This oraganic food brand started online before having stores in Chennai.
Types of Organic Food Available: It sells organically produced cereals, flours, jams, snacks, beverages, spreads, pickles etc.
Address: No. 14-B, Nagathaman Koil Extension, 12th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, Next to State Bank of Travancore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600083
Contact no: 044 2371 2383
Timings: Mon – Sun 09:00am – 09:00pm
Dhanyam Organic Super Store
Dhanyam is an organic store with branches in various areas. They supplement their stores with an online shopping too.
Types of Organic Food Available: Food products, personal care products. Grocery, staples, baby foods, herbal medicines and supplements, jams and preserves, snacks and savouries, beverages and juices, vaidik products.
Address: No. 24, North Boag Road, T. Nagar, Chennai – 600 017
Contact no: 044 – 28157654
Restore
Types of Organic Food Available: Grains, millets, pulses, flours, oils, sweeteners, spices, dry foods, etc.
Address: No. 150/3 East Coast Road, opposite Bharat Petrol bunk, Kottivakkam, Chennai (adjacent to Kun Hyundai)
Contact: 044 2492 1093
Timings: Mon – Sat: 10:00am – 08:00pm , Sunday closed
Vayal Organic Store
Types of Organic Food Available: Grains, millets, staple foods, baby food products, edible oil, varieties of teas and honey, vegetables, fruits, fresh milk on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Address: No 30/2, Dr.C.M. Complex (Behind Ganesh Temple), I-block, 1st Avenue, Chinthamani, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600102
Contact no: 04426221308
Timings: Mon – Sat 09:30am – 08:30pm, Sun 11:00am – 08:00pm
Brown Tree
Types of Organic Food Available: Variety of organic tea, flour, honey, spices, pulses, grains and saunf. The stores are at Kilpauk, Anna Nagar, Alwarpet and many other areas.
Address: 70, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034
Contact no:044 4300 9255
Timings:Mon – Sun 10:00am – 11:00pm
Vaer – The Organic Store
Types of Organic Food Available: Fresh fruits, vegetables and eggs, grains, small millets, oils, spices, health mix, herbal infusions, honey, etc.
Address: 31, Mahalakshmi Street, T Nagar, Chennai 600017
Contact no: +91 9444667070
Timings: Mon – Sat 09:30am – 08:30pm, Sunday closed
Terra Earth Food
Terra earth food is a very hygienic and traditional organic food store. It provides fresh, unprocessed, locally grown gluten free food. Bouquets of fresh organic vegetables – purple chard, bright pink bee beans, red spinach thokku, perfectly round wheatgrass laddoos, earthy ragi bread, curly ribbon pakodas and crisp golden murukkus to vegan cakes, desserts, fruit squashes and more, there is plenty to fulfil a household’s healthy food needs and at the same time savour your taste buds as well.
TERRA EARTHFOOD chennai
Find at: No. 10/11, Singaravelan Salai Rd, Chinna Neelankarai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041
Contact no. 099406 38931
Timings: Mon – Sat 07:30am – 09:00pm, Sun 09:00am – 09:00pm
Uzhavu Organic
Types of Organic Food Available: Organic fruits and vegetables, millets, grocery, snacks, beverages etc…
Address: No1 A, First Main Road, Pallikaranai, Chennai – 600100, IIT Colony Opposite IOB Bank.
Contact no: 9566242794
Timings: Mon – Sun 09:00am – 10:00pm
Kalpa Kshema
Types of Organic Food Available: Pulses, honey, natural water colour, cookies, jiggery, baby food, healthy nuts and bars, cooking oil, papads, sugar, cereals, etc.
Address: 1st St, Kanakasri Nagar, Gopalapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600014
Contact no: 044 2811 1355
Timings: Mon – Sun 09:00am – 08:00pm
60 Degrees F
Types of Organic Food Available: Organic fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy products, grocery, oils, cereals, etc.
Address: Old No 14 New No 25, K B Dhasan road Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018
Contact no: 098400 66651
Timings: Mon – Sat 11:00am – 08:00pm, Sunday 12:00pm – 06:00pm, Wednesday closed
Vidhai Organic Store
Types of Organic Food Available: Flours, pulses, health medicines, cookies, corn flakes, vermicilli, millets, pulses and grains, rice, salts and sugar, spices and condiments, oils, etc.
Address: No. 1, Sruthi Apartments 1st Cross Street,, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600020
Contact no: 098406 98236
Timings: Mon – Sat 10:00am – 08:30pm, Sunday closed
Ayush Vridhi Herbals
Types of Organic Food Available: Jellies, herbal powders both edible and for personal care, and also varieties of juices and syrups.
Find at:132, Kutchery Road, Mylapore, Chennai – 600004.
Contact no. (91) 9443575106
Aadhya Organic Store
Types of Organic Food Available: Vegetables, teas, sweeteners, rice varieties, spices and condiments, pulses, grains, millets, flours, eggs, cereals, edible oil and ghee etc.
Address: No 4. Agarharm Street, mylapore, chennai 600004
Contact no: 044 4552 4433
Timings: Mon – Sat 10:00am – 09:00pm, Sunday closed
Akalpita Green Store
Types of Organic Food Available: Groceries, vegetables and fruit.
Address: No. 148/5, habibullah road Chennai – 600017, Near Canara bank
Contact no: 9841027276/044 2834 5775
Timings: Mon – Sun 11:00am – 07:00pm
Go Green Organics
Types of Organic Food Available: Millets, aloe vera products and also amla (Indian gooseberry).
Address: 2/3, Kambar Salai, JJ Nagar West, Opposite to reliance digital, Mogappair, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600037
Contact no: 094440 14096
Timings: Mon – Sat 10:00am – 06:00pm, Sunday closed
Certification
Though not a norm in India yet, sometimes fruits and vegetables meant for exports do land up in the local market and have a sticker on them that can be checked. (4 digit PLU — price look up code — the sticker basically means grown with pesticides; 5 digit codes starting with 8 means GM grown, 5 digit codes starting with 9 means organically grown. In India, we basically have the regular 4 digit PLU which indicates that it is grown with pesticides).
If you have any suggestions or know any other organic food store do comment and share your views. Eat healthy, stay healthy!