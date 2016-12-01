Best Organic Food Stores in Chennai

Organic food is an Oxymoron! Is not food supposed to be Organic anyway? The mere fact that it is repeatedly asked these days highlights the knowledge that people have about the level of pesticides in our foods. Having said this, the awareness and consequentially demand for Organic food has significantly increased in the last few years. According to a report on Organic food by the Times of India, “The domestic organic food market is growing at the rate of 20-25% every year”

The authenticity of their organic origin is based on: Appearance (Non symmetric), Insects, Smell Test, Lab Reports, Shelf Life, Basic tests etc.. In our own experience we realized that many organic stores show lab tests, when reading the same please check if the sampling was done at random or done by the shop keeper 😉

Our gourmet team went on a Organic food trail to present you with the list of stores/ shops / super markets where you can get original organic food in Chennai.

Gormei Market

Types of Organic Food Available: Baby food, baking needs, beverages, biscuits and cookies, breakfast and cereals, spices, sauces, nuts and dry fruits, etc.

Address: 20(8), Rajaratnam Street, Kilpauk (near Beverly Hotel), Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600010

Contact no: 044 4380 7222

Timings: Mon – Sun 09:00am – 09:00pm

Organic Abode

Types of Organic Food Available: Tea, fruits, vegetables, juices, snacks, etc.

Address: No. 100, Near Keelkatalai Bus Depot / Next to IOB, Medavakkam Main Road, Keelkatalai, Chennai – 600117.

Contact no: (044) 6658 6329

Timings: Mon – Sun 09:30am – 08:45pm

Bio-Organic

Types of Organic Food Available: dairy products, breads, fruits, vegetables, grocery, cereals, baby food, snacks, etc.

Address: No. 96, Opposite To Nilgiris Supermarket, Rajendra Prasad Road, Chrompet, Chennai – 600044

Contact no. (044) 6658 3043

Timings: Mon – Sun 10:00am – 10:00pm

Organic Depot

This store is different from other organic stores in the sense that they sell only Indian origin products.

Types of Organic Food Available: Traditional rice, wheat, millets, kitchen spices, cooking oil, sprouted grain, fruits, vegetables, poha, etc.

Address: 22, Doctor Thirumoorthy Nagar Main Road, Nungambakkam, Tamil Nadu Chennai, 600034

Contact no: 044 6452 5500

Timings: Mon – Sat 09:00am – 08:00pm, Sunday closed

Annai Organic and Natural Foods

Types of Organic Food Available: Weight gain and weight loss food, diabetes food, organic pulses and grains.

Address: No. 8, 1st Avenue, Shastri Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 600041

Contact no: +91 9443206790

Organic Paradise

This oraganic food brand started online before having stores in Chennai.

Types of Organic Food Available: It sells organically produced cereals, flours, jams, snacks, beverages, spreads, pickles etc.

Address: No. 14-B, Nagathaman Koil Extension, 12th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, Next to State Bank of Travancore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600083

Contact no: 044 2371 2383

Timings: Mon – Sun 09:00am – 09:00pm

Dhanyam Organic Super Store

Dhanyam is an organic store with branches in various areas. They supplement their stores with an online shopping too.

Types of Organic Food Available: Food products, personal care products. Grocery, staples, baby foods, herbal medicines and supplements, jams and preserves, snacks and savouries, beverages and juices, vaidik products.

Address: No. 24, North Boag Road, T. Nagar, Chennai – 600 017

Contact no: 044 – 28157654

Restore

Types of Organic Food Available: Grains, millets, pulses, flours, oils, sweeteners, spices, dry foods, etc.

Address: No. 150/3 East Coast Road, opposite Bharat Petrol bunk, Kottivakkam, Chennai (adjacent to Kun Hyundai)

Contact: 044 2492 1093

Timings: Mon – Sat: 10:00am – 08:00pm , Sunday closed

Vayal Organic Store

Types of Organic Food Available: Grains, millets, staple foods, baby food products, edible oil, varieties of teas and honey, vegetables, fruits, fresh milk on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Address: No 30/2, Dr.C.M. Complex (Behind Ganesh Temple), I-block, 1st Avenue, Chinthamani, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600102

Contact no: 04426221308

Timings: Mon – Sat 09:30am – 08:30pm, Sun 11:00am – 08:00pm

Brown Tree

Types of Organic Food Available: Variety of organic tea, flour, honey, spices, pulses, grains and saunf. The stores are at Kilpauk, Anna Nagar, Alwarpet and many other areas.

Address: 70, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034

Contact no:044 4300 9255

Timings:Mon – Sun 10:00am – 11:00pm

Vaer – The Organic Store

Types of Organic Food Available: Fresh fruits, vegetables and eggs, grains, small millets, oils, spices, health mix, herbal infusions, honey, etc.

Address: 31, Mahalakshmi Street, T Nagar, Chennai 600017

Contact no: +91 9444667070

Timings: Mon – Sat 09:30am – 08:30pm, Sunday closed

Terra Earth Food

Terra earth food is a very hygienic and traditional organic food store. It provides fresh, unprocessed, locally grown gluten free food. Bouquets of fresh organic vegetables – purple chard, bright pink bee beans, red spinach thokku, perfectly round wheatgrass laddoos, earthy ragi bread, curly ribbon pakodas and crisp golden murukkus to vegan cakes, desserts, fruit squashes and more, there is plenty to fulfil a household’s healthy food needs and at the same time savour your taste buds as well.

TERRA EARTHFOOD chennai

Find at: No. 10/11, Singaravelan Salai Rd, Chinna Neelankarai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041

Contact no. 099406 38931

Timings: Mon – Sat 07:30am – 09:00pm, Sun 09:00am – 09:00pm

Uzhavu Organic

Types of Organic Food Available: Organic fruits and vegetables, millets, grocery, snacks, beverages etc…

Address: No1 A, First Main Road, Pallikaranai, Chennai – 600100, IIT Colony Opposite IOB Bank.

Contact no: 9566242794

Timings: Mon – Sun 09:00am – 10:00pm

Kalpa Kshema

Types of Organic Food Available: Pulses, honey, natural water colour, cookies, jiggery, baby food, healthy nuts and bars, cooking oil, papads, sugar, cereals, etc.

Address: 1st St, Kanakasri Nagar, Gopalapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600014

Contact no: 044 2811 1355

Timings: Mon – Sun 09:00am – 08:00pm

60 Degrees F

Types of Organic Food Available: Organic fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy products, grocery, oils, cereals, etc.

Address: Old No 14 New No 25, K B Dhasan road Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018

Contact no: 098400 66651

Timings: Mon – Sat 11:00am – 08:00pm, Sunday 12:00pm – 06:00pm, Wednesday closed

Vidhai Organic Store

Types of Organic Food Available: Flours, pulses, health medicines, cookies, corn flakes, vermicilli, millets, pulses and grains, rice, salts and sugar, spices and condiments, oils, etc.

Address: No. 1, Sruthi Apartments 1st Cross Street,, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600020

Contact no: 098406 98236

Timings: Mon – Sat 10:00am – 08:30pm, Sunday closed

Ayush Vridhi Herbals

Types of Organic Food Available: Jellies, herbal powders both edible and for personal care, and also varieties of juices and syrups.

Find at:132, Kutchery Road, Mylapore, Chennai – 600004.

Contact no. (91) 9443575106

Aadhya Organic Store

Types of Organic Food Available: Vegetables, teas, sweeteners, rice varieties, spices and condiments, pulses, grains, millets, flours, eggs, cereals, edible oil and ghee etc.

Address: No 4. Agarharm Street, mylapore, chennai 600004

Contact no: 044 4552 4433

Timings: Mon – Sat 10:00am – 09:00pm, Sunday closed

Akalpita Green Store

Types of Organic Food Available: Groceries, vegetables and fruit.

Address: No. 148/5, habibullah road Chennai – 600017, Near Canara bank

Contact no: 9841027276/044 2834 5775

Timings: Mon – Sun 11:00am – 07:00pm

Go Green Organics

Types of Organic Food Available: Millets, aloe vera products and also amla (Indian gooseberry).

Address: 2/3, Kambar Salai, JJ Nagar West, Opposite to reliance digital, Mogappair, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600037

Contact no: 094440 14096

Timings: Mon – Sat 10:00am – 06:00pm, Sunday closed

Certification

Though not a norm in India yet, sometimes fruits and vegetables meant for exports do land up in the local market and have a sticker on them that can be checked. (4 digit PLU — price look up code — the sticker basically means grown with pesticides; 5 digit codes starting with 8 means GM grown, 5 digit codes starting with 9 means organically grown. In India, we basically have the regular 4 digit PLU which indicates that it is grown with pesticides).

If you have any suggestions or know any other organic food store do comment and share your views. Eat healthy, stay healthy!