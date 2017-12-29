Chennai Air Quality – Know what you breathe

Air Quality is no longer a subject reserved to few scientists talking about climate change. It is a nightmare that is hitting right across our doors. You as an adult transact close to 7 to 8 liters of air per minute. That would mean that you lungs are during a massive work of inhaling and exhaling 11,000 liters of air each day. All to get 500 liters of pure oxygen in to your body. Now, image of the 11,000 liters inhaled and exhaled, only 500 liters of oxygen is targeted to be absorbed. So, what do you take in to your body of the remaining 10,500 liters each day?

Well, like we have all studied, Natural Atmospheric air contains, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon-di-oxide, Argon and traces of Hydrogen, Helium. Apart, from this natural composition, a new members due to anthropogenic (human induced) causes have crept in to the list. They are Particulate Matter (PM 2.5), Ozone, Nitrogen Di oxide, Sulpher Di-oxide and Carbon-Mono-oxide. Before you discount, further reading, by assuming that these molecules as chemistry lessons, let me tell you this, “This article give you the knowledge that can save your Life!”. Better, late than never! Read On, if you would like to improve the quality of life of you and your family.

Air Quality Monitoring in Chennai

The agency officially monitoring the air quality in various parts of Chennai is Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. This is currently done using 8 stationary air quality monitoring stations location in Kathivakkam, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Kilpauk, Thiyagaraya Nagar, Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar and Adyar.

This is done as part of the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP) funded by Central Pollution Control Board.

Air Quality in Chennai

Did you know that air quality of Chennai is worse than that of Delhi? Delhi being too cold in winter has it’s cold fog mixed with smoke to create blinding smog! The situation is visibly alarming in Delhi because of these misty smog. But, Chennai being a true tropical peninsula has not cold fog to mix with the local smoke. On Particulate Matter, Delhi ranked 182, and Chennai was at 179. For Delhi, the predominant pollutant was suspended particles with less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter (PM 2.5), but for Chennai, the major pollutant was Sulpher dioxide and Carbon Monoxide. Hence, for us Chennai citizens, it’s a unique tragedy which we do not see!

How bad is Chennai Air Quality & how does it affect you?

PM 2.5 (Particulate Matter with diameter less that 2.5 micrometer):

Highly Vulnerable younger Children and Elderly citizens for lung diseases

Coughing and wheezing

Reduced functional capability of Immune System

Eye, Nose and Throat Irritation

Hair and Skin Damage

Nitrogen Di oxide:

Mucus Membrane Irritability

Liver, Spleen and Blood Damage

Respiratory Diseases

Sulpher dioxide:

Fatigue and Headache

Anxiety and Depression

Cardiovascular damage

Mucus Membrane Irritability

Respiratory Diseases

Carbon Monoxide:

Heat Stroke

Dizziness and Headache

Disorientation and confusion seizures

Chest pain

Blurry vision

Do read on Chennai Air Quality – Know what you Breathe (Part-2), to know what you can do to ensure you and your family breathes clean air. Our part-2 section, will acquaint you cost-free fixes measures, when practiced will help you body get the best, clean air into your body!