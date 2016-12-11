Cyclone Vardah to bring Rain, Strong Winds to Chennai

All schools and colleges to be closed on Dec 12, 2016.

Cyclone Vardah is the second major Cyclone of the North East monsoon season expected to bring heavy to very heavy winds and rainfall to a water deficient rainfall season.

The weather system is progressing both in intensity and trail similar to the Thane 2011 Cyclone system that brought heavy devastation in South of Chennai in areas like Cuddalore.

What the Experts Say

According to private weather expert Pradeep John the cyclone intensity is building and will cross coast very near to Chennai.

According to Ms Beulah if you would like to know, where flooding will happen in Chennai click here.

According to the IMD website, the warning is issued across the entire Coromeandal Coast extending from Coastal Andra Pradesh, Northern Tamil nadu to Puduchery. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

All Schools & Colleges in Chennai and Kanchipuram region are expected to be closed on Dec 12, 2016.

The Goverment of Tamil nadu has issued advisory to all the private companies to allow work from home option or allow holiday permission to it staff.

Essential Survival Kit

Since this is a Cyclone and not a depression, the wind speeds are likely to touch almost 100 kmph. So the first infrastructure to get disrupted would be Power / Electricity, Telephones and Internet.

So better to stock up candles, mosquito coil, mosquito net. Keep your mobile phones charged and finish off the work on the internet as downtime is expected.

Plan an alternate location where you would like to move to, just in case. Avoid walking on roads as trees, branches and other debris are expected to fly.

Depending on official advice provided by your local authorities as the event evolves; the following actions may be warranted.

If requested by local authorities, collect children from school or childcare centre and go home.

Park vehicles under solid shelter (hand brake on and in gear).

Put wooden or plastic outdoor furniture in your pool or inside with other loose items.

Close shutters or board-up or heavily tape all windows. Draw curtains and lock doors.

Pack an evacuation kit of warm clothes, essential medications, baby formula, nappies, valuables, important papers, photos and mementos in waterproof bags to be taken with your emergency kit. Large/heavy valuables could be protected in a strong cupboard.

Remain indoors (with your pets). Stay tuned to your local radio/TV for further information.

When the cyclone strikes

Disconnect all electrical appliances. Listen to your battery radio for updates.

Stay inside and shelter {well clear of windows) in the strongest part of the building, i.e. cellar, internal hallway or bathroom. Keep evacuation and emergency kits with you.

If the building starts to break up, protect yourself with mattresses, rugs or blankets under a strong table or bench or hold onto a solid fixture, e.g. a water pipe.

Beware the calm ‘eye’. If the wind drops, don’t assume the cyclone is over; violent winds will soon resume from another direction. Wait for the official ‘all clear’.

If driving, stop (handbrake on and in gear) – but well away from the sea and clear of trees, power lines and streams. Stay in the vehicle.

Emergency Contacts

Emergency Helpline of Greater Chennai Corporation: 1913

Police Helpline: 100

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS): 094450 86046

Ambulance: 108

St. Johns Ambulance Association: 28194630

Fire Control: 101