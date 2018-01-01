Delayed Construction Projects in Chennai we wish to see complete in 2018

Chennai citizens are eagerly awaiting the completion of many urban infrastructure projects for years. We hope the following projects will complete in the year 2018! as we are eager to have them operational and live sooner than later.

Chennai Metro Rail

Chennai Metro Rail project has been on for almost more than 5 years now. We hope to see the critical stretch from Saidapet to Central and Nehru park to central be thrown open to public in a few months time. Chennai Metro Rail Limited has already indicated that Nehru Park to Central section will be ready by the mid-year. This is a welcome development, if you are a resident of Anna Nagar & Mogappair and commuting towards beach, high court etc…

MRTS Phase 2

The citizens are eagerly awaiting the MRTS Phase 2 linking Velachery with Alandur. By completing this section, the crucial connection between Metro and MRTS will be done. Unfortunately the project is caught in a legal tangle due to acquisition. But for 500m all the area necessary for the line has been completed. Sources close to the project indicate that the issue arose due to the delay between notification date and final closure of the agreement. The land value has since significantly risen, and hence the cyclic nature of the problem. We hope this year, we would be able to arrive at a consensus and move forward. This will also give MRTS the much needed circular connectivity and the much needed integration with another mass rapid system.

Peripheral Ring Road

In a step towards making the 162-km-long Chennai Peripheral Ring Road a reality, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has included the proposal in its rolling plan for the year.

The semi-circular road project from Poonjeri in Kancheepuram district to Kattupalli in Tiruvallur district is likely to be taken up for implementation shortly.

Existing roads running to a length of 78.6 km, including the Singaperumal Koil-Sriperumbudur Road (approximately 23 km) and Sriperumbudur – Tiruvallur Road (18 km), as well as stretches from Thamaraipakkam to Periyapalayam (12 km) and Puduvoyal to Pulicat (6 km), and another 15 km to Kattupalli would be strengthened and widened as part of the project that would take six years to complete.

Velachery Flyover

After a protracted legal battle, the Velachery flyover finally started in 2017. The work is progressing fairly very fast compared to other Flyover projects Chennai has witnessed.

The reason this project is important is because of the severe jam that happens at this junction every day.

Port Maduravoyil Dedicated Freight Corridor

The project is effectively delayed by almost a decade. There seems to be some closure coming to the final alignment. Hope we see this final design soon and work to start again. This will give Chennai port a lot of value due to 24/7 operating advantage.