Why Prepare for NEET?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is a new qualifying cum entrance examination notified under the ‘Regulations on Graduate Medical Education 1997 and BDS Course Regulations, 2007’ by the Medical Council of India as published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 21st December, 2010 and 15st February, 2012 and the Dental Council of India as published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 31st May, 2012.

NEET Medical Training in Chennai

The NEET exam syllabus is generally of the NCERT / CBSE 11th and 12th standard. So students currently studying from Tamil Nadu state syllabus and other state boards may have to to tweak their preparation in order to align their studies. Some of the Best CBSE Schools in Chennai already offer NEET training as part of their school curriculum to the students of Class 11 and 12.

Irrespective of the Board of Education whether it is Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Kerala or Maharashtra the syllabus is generally about 80-85% same. You will only have to identify the gaps and variations and prepare accordingly.

Syllabus for NEET Medical Exam

Physics Syllabus for NEET Exam

S No CLASS XI CLASS XII 1 Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory Atoms and Nuclei 2 Gravitation Current Electricity 3 Kinematics Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 4 Laws of Motion Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5 Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Electromagnetic Waves 6 Oscillations and Waves Electronic Devices 7 Physical world and measurement Electrostatics 8 Properties of Bulk Matter Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 9 Thermodynamics Optics 10 Work, Energy and Power

Chemistry Syllabus for NEET Exam

S.No. CLASS XI CLASS XII 1 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 2 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 3 Environmental Chemistry Biomolecules 4 Equilibrium Chemical Kinetics 5 Hydrocarbons Chemistry in Everyday Life 6 Hydrogen Coordination Compounds 7 Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques d and f Block Elements 8 Redox Reactions Electrochemistry 9 s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 10 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 11 Some p-Block Elements Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen 12 States of Matter: Gases and Liquids p- Block Elements 13 Structure of Atom Polymers 14 Thermodynamics Solid State 15 Solutions 16 Surface Chemistry

Biology Syllabus for NEET Exam

S.No. CLASS XI CLASS XII 1 Cell Structure and Function Biology and Human Welfare 2 Diversity in Living World Biotechnology and Its Applications 3 Human physiology Ecology and environment 4 Plant Physiology Genetics and Evolution 5 Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants Reproduction

Fees for NEET Training

The NEET Exam training ranges from Rs 15000 for a correspondence course to upto Rs 70000 for a residential course.

Best NEET Training Programs

All the institutes offering NEET training boast of All India Ranks and have AIR Rankers and Toppers testimonials all over their website. It is best to visit them in person and talk to some previous students to get a first hand opinion about the program and tutor.

Speed Medical Training Institute

Speed Medical training institute offers Online, Residential and Correspondence Courses for both UG and PG medical programs and is fast emerging as the destination for medical training in India.

Address: No.527 Poonamalle High Road, Arumbakkam, Chennai, 600106, Tamil Nadu

Contact Number: 9566244277 / 9840077508 / 950004958

Aakash Medical Training Institute

Axent Academy

Phone/Mobile: +91 44 33682609

Address: W782, D Sector, 5th Avenue ,Syndicate Bank Colony, Anna Nagar West Extension, Chennai – 600101 Landmark: BEHIND SBOA CBSE School

Email: axentacademy@gmail.com

Website: http://www.axentacademy.com/

Brilliant Tutorials Pvt. Ltd.

Address: No. 12, Masilamani Street, T. Nagar, Chennai- 600017

Contact No: (044) 24342099,(044) 24343308

Web Side: www.brilliant-tutorials.com

Email: enquiries@brilliant-tutorials.com

Time Duration: Monday – Sunday: 10 AM – 6 PM