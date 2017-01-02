We have rated the best National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Medical Training Centers and Institutes in Chennai. We have shortlisted these institutes based on the following parameters:
- Selection Calls for MBBS
- MBBS NEET Cut Off Mark
- Medical Admission
- Course Content
- Student Feedback
- Faculty Profile
- Years in the Training Business
- Course Fee
- Admission in Top Medical Colleges
- Success rate in NEET Exam
- Feedback on Social Media
Why Prepare for NEET?
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is a new qualifying cum entrance examination notified under the ‘Regulations on Graduate Medical Education 1997 and BDS Course Regulations, 2007’ by the Medical Council of India as published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 21st December, 2010 and 15st February, 2012 and the Dental Council of India as published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 31st May, 2012.
NEET Medical Training in Chennai
The NEET exam syllabus is generally of the NCERT / CBSE 11th and 12th standard. So students currently studying from Tamil Nadu state syllabus and other state boards may have to to tweak their preparation in order to align their studies. Some of the Best CBSE Schools in Chennai already offer NEET training as part of their school curriculum to the students of Class 11 and 12.
Irrespective of the Board of Education whether it is Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Kerala or Maharashtra the syllabus is generally about 80-85% same. You will only have to identify the gaps and variations and prepare accordingly.
Syllabus for NEET Medical Exam
Physics Syllabus for NEET Exam
|S No
|CLASS XI
|CLASS XII
|1
|Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
|Atoms and Nuclei
|2
|Gravitation
|Current Electricity
|3
|Kinematics
|Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
|4
|Laws of Motion
|Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|5
|Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
|Electromagnetic Waves
|6
|Oscillations and Waves
|Electronic Devices
|7
|Physical world and measurement
|Electrostatics
|8
|Properties of Bulk Matter
|Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|9
|Thermodynamics
|Optics
|10
|Work, Energy and Power
Chemistry Syllabus for NEET Exam
|S.No.
|CLASS XI
|CLASS XII
|1
|Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|2
|Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
|3
|Environmental Chemistry
|Biomolecules
|4
|Equilibrium
|Chemical Kinetics
|5
|Hydrocarbons
|Chemistry in Everyday Life
|6
|Hydrogen
|Coordination Compounds
|7
|Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|d and f Block Elements
|8
|Redox Reactions
|Electrochemistry
|9
|s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)
|General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
|10
|Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|11
|Some p-Block Elements
|Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
|12
|States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
|p- Block Elements
|13
|Structure of Atom
|Polymers
|14
|Thermodynamics
|Solid State
|15
|Solutions
|16
|Surface Chemistry
Biology Syllabus for NEET Exam
|S.No.
|CLASS XI
|CLASS XII
|1
|Cell Structure and Function
|Biology and Human Welfare
|2
|Diversity in Living World
|Biotechnology and Its Applications
|3
|Human physiology
|Ecology and environment
|4
|Plant Physiology
|Genetics and Evolution
|5
|Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
|Reproduction
Fees for NEET Training
The NEET Exam training ranges from Rs 15000 for a correspondence course to upto Rs 70000 for a residential course.
Best NEET Training Programs
All the institutes offering NEET training boast of All India Ranks and have AIR Rankers and Toppers testimonials all over their website. It is best to visit them in person and talk to some previous students to get a first hand opinion about the program and tutor.
Speed Medical Training Institute
Speed Medical training institute offers Online, Residential and Correspondence Courses for both UG and PG medical programs and is fast emerging as the destination for medical training in India.
Address: No.527 Poonamalle High Road, Arumbakkam, Chennai, 600106, Tamil Nadu
Contact Number: 9566244277 / 9840077508 / 950004958
Aakash Medical Training Institute
GIVE MISSED CALL 9717800338
TOLL FREE NO. 1800-102-2727 | 1800-180-2727
Axent Academy
Phone/Mobile: +91 44 33682609
Address: W782, D Sector, 5th Avenue ,Syndicate Bank Colony, Anna Nagar West Extension, Chennai – 600101 Landmark: BEHIND SBOA CBSE School
Email: axentacademy@gmail.com
Website: http://www.axentacademy.com/
Brilliant Tutorials Pvt. Ltd.
Address: No. 12, Masilamani Street, T. Nagar, Chennai- 600017
Contact No: (044) 24342099,(044) 24343308
Web Side: www.brilliant-tutorials.com
Email: enquiries@brilliant-tutorials.com
Time Duration: Monday – Sunday: 10 AM – 6 PM