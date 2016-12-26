Why get PMP Certified?
The Project Management Professional (PMP)® is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers.
The PMP also increases your earning potential. PMP certification holders earn 20 percent more than their non-certified peers according to Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey, Ninth Edition.
The PMP signifies that you speak and understand the global language of project management and connects you to a community of professionals, organizations and experts worldwide.
Price / Cost of PMP Training in Chennai
PMP training courses in Chennai range anywhere between 10k – 25k depending on the institute you decide to choose. Some institutes have a “Guaranteed Pass’ course where they pay for all subsequent exam fees with PMI until to clear the exam, in-case you don’t clear in first attempt. But the catch is that you are expected to clear their exam by 70% mark, which is generally not possible considering the vagueness.
Our suggestion would be to do a basic 4 day course to earn you the 35 PDU’s. Attend the course after reading material that you can buy in Amazon. That way you get better focused in the classes. Otherwise, the 4 day course finishes before you realize it!
The course fee mentioned about excludes the fees to be paid to PMI which at the time of writing this article is USD 555 for non members and USD 435 for members.
Best PMP Certification Training
We have rated PMP Training Courses offered by various academies and institutes in Chennai. We have shortlisted these institutes based on the following parameters:
- Course Content
- PMP Certification in First Attempt
- Cracking PMP in first or second attempt
- Student Feedback
- Job Placement Record
- Faculty Profile
- Years in the Training Business
- Course Fee
- Industry Feedback
- Feedback on Social Media
Important: Realize that when rating, make you own judgement. Like everything, its Trainers over Institutions. So before enrolling, ask to meet the trainer and form your own opinion. Ask for sitting in a sample class if possible.
ALERT: Beware of people who make the exam look too scary! That is the way they justify the cost. Most people who attend training do not give the exam, because they are ill prepared for the training itself.So read some book from Amazon or Flipkart before you attend training. Don’t read PMBOK (It is like an Oracle manual – no pictures, too verbose, and unable to give context to most managers)
PMP Certification Course Must Haves
- Course material aligned with PMBOK® latest edition.
- Additional material: PMP® mock Quizzes consisting of Questions with answers (to be discussed & analyzed in the class)
- Unlimited Access to Online Mock Tests
- 35 contact hours PDU certificate
- Email and Telephone support
- Admin support to fill the PMP® application
- Assistance to face the PMP® application audit process
Typical PMP Course Syllabus
Introduction to PMP certification Prep Course
Introduction
Agenda
What is PMP and PMI
Pre-requisite for PMP Exam
About the PMP Exam
PMP Exam Syllabus
About Simplilearn PMP Preparation Tutorial
Project Management Framework
Introduction
Agenda
Definition of a Project
What is Project Management
What is Program Management
What is Portfolio Management
Project Management Office (PMO)
The Triple Constraints
Stakeholder Management
Organization Structure
Project Life Cycle vs. Product Life Cycle
Project Management Process
Introduction
Agenda
Project Life Cycle vs Project Management Process
The Five Project Management Process Groups
Process Groups, Knowledge Areas and Project Management process Mapping
What happens in Each Process Groups
Project Integration Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is Project Integration Management
The Key role of Project Manager, Project Team and Project Sponsor
Project Selection Methods
The Integration Management Knowledge Area
Develop Project Charter
Develop Project Management Plan
Direct and Manage Project Execution
Monitor & Control Project work
Perform Integrated Change Control
Close Project or Phase
Project Scope Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is Project Scope Management
Product Scope vs. Project Scope
The Key terms in Project Scope Management
The Project Scope Management Processes
Collect Requirements
Define Scope
Create WBS
Verify Scope
Control Scope
Project Time Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is Project Time Management
What is Project Schedule
The Key terms in Project Time Management
The Project Time Management Processes
Define Activities
Sequence Activities
Estimate Activity Resources
Estimate Activity Durations
Develop Schedule
Control Schedule
Schedule Network Analysis Techniques
Project Cost Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is Project Cost Management
Difference Between Cost Estimating and Cost Budgeting
Control Account
The Project Cost Management Processes
Estimate Costs
Determine Budget
Control Costs
Earned Value Management
Project Selection Methods
Project Quality Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is Quality Management?
Cost of Quality
The Project Quality Management Processes
Plan Quality
Perform Quality Assurance
Perform Quality Control
Seven Basic tools of Quality
Introduction to Six Sigma
Project Human Resource Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is Human Resource Management
Roles and Responsibilities of the Project Sponsor
Functional Manager vs. Project Manager
The Project Human Resource Management Processes
Develop Human Resource Plan
Acquire Project Team
Develop Project Team
Manage Project Team
Conflict Management
Powers of Project Manager
Motivation Theory
Project Communication Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is Communication
Communication Methods, Technology and Channels
Basic Communication Model
The Communication Management Knowledge Area
Identify Stakeholders
Plan Communications
Distribute Information
Manage Stakeholder Expectations
Report Performance
Project Risk Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is Risk
How is risk calculated
Risk Categorization
Decision Tree
Risk Reserve
The Risk Management Knowledge Area
Plan Risk Management
Identify Risk
Perform Qualitative Risk Analysis
Perform Quantitative Risk Analysis
Plan Risk Responses
Project Procurement Management
Introduction
Agenda
What is a Contract
Centralized vs. Decentralized contracting
Different Types of Contract
Key terms in Procurement Management
The Procurement Management Knowledge Area
Plan Procurements
Conduct Procurements
Administer Procurements
Close Procurements
Professional and Social Responsibility
Introduction
Agenda
Ensure Individual Integrity
Contribute to Project Management Knowledge Base
Enhance self Professional competence
Promote Stakeholder collaboration