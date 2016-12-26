Why get PMP Certified?

The Project Management Professional (PMP)® is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers.

The PMP also increases your earning potential. PMP certification holders earn 20 percent more than their non-certified peers according to Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey, Ninth Edition.

The PMP signifies that you speak and understand the global language of project management and connects you to a community of professionals, organizations and experts worldwide.

Price / Cost of PMP Training in Chennai

PMP training courses in Chennai range anywhere between 10k – 25k depending on the institute you decide to choose. Some institutes have a “Guaranteed Pass’ course where they pay for all subsequent exam fees with PMI until to clear the exam, in-case you don’t clear in first attempt. But the catch is that you are expected to clear their exam by 70% mark, which is generally not possible considering the vagueness.

Our suggestion would be to do a basic 4 day course to earn you the 35 PDU’s. Attend the course after reading material that you can buy in Amazon. That way you get better focused in the classes. Otherwise, the 4 day course finishes before you realize it!

The course fee mentioned about excludes the fees to be paid to PMI which at the time of writing this article is USD 555 for non members and USD 435 for members.

Best PMP Certification Training

We have rated PMP Training Courses offered by various academies and institutes in Chennai. We have shortlisted these institutes based on the following parameters:

Course Content

PMP Certification in First Attempt

Cracking PMP in first or second attempt

Student Feedback

Job Placement Record

Faculty Profile

Years in the Training Business

Course Fee

Industry Feedback

Feedback on Social Media

Important: Realize that when rating, make you own judgement. Like everything, its Trainers over Institutions. So before enrolling, ask to meet the trainer and form your own opinion. Ask for sitting in a sample class if possible.

IIPM Chennai

This program covers the Five Process Group areas across all the Knowledge Areas of the New Project Management Body of Knowledge 5th Edition (PMBOK)® Guide viz., Initiating, Planning, Executing, Controlling, Closing. Knowledge learned in this program can lead to Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification from the Project Management Institute(PMI). Join the world’s most successful companies that have benefited by making their Managers, Engineers, Project Managers proud PMPs.

Address: International Institute of Project Management (IIPM)

Suites # 201, 203, 205 & 206,

Kassim Plaza, #19, Dhandapani Street

T. Nagar, Chennai – 600 017.

Tamilnadu, India.

Phone : 00-91-44-42128010 /42071124/42641401/2435 9078

Fax : 00-91-44-2435 9078

E-mail : marketing@iipmchennai.com

Contact Person : Ms. Sridevi: 00-91-94452 32628, Ms. Bruntha: 00-91-97913 03664

Training in Tambaram

Training in Tambaram provides 100% real-time, practical and placement focused PMP training in Chennai.

In Weekdays (Monday – Friday) – 06:30 AM to 10:00 PM

In Weekends (Saturday & Sunday) – 06:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Training in Tambaram Contact Numbers & Emails

Contact through Mobile – +91 – 996 250 4283

Contact through Email ID – trainingintambaram[at]gmail.com

ALERT: Beware of people who make the exam look too scary! That is the way they justify the cost. Most people who attend training do not give the exam, because they are ill prepared for the training itself.So read some book from Amazon or Flipkart before you attend training. Don’t read PMBOK (It is like an Oracle manual – no pictures, too verbose, and unable to give context to most managers)

PMP Certification Course Must Haves

Course material aligned with PMBOK® latest edition.

Additional material: PMP® mock Quizzes consisting of Questions with answers (to be discussed & analyzed in the class)

Unlimited Access to Online Mock Tests

35 contact hours PDU certificate

Email and Telephone support

Admin support to fill the PMP® application

Assistance to face the PMP® application audit process

Typical PMP Course Syllabus

Introduction to PMP certification Prep Course

Introduction

Agenda

What is PMP and PMI

Pre-requisite for PMP Exam

About the PMP Exam

PMP Exam Syllabus

About Simplilearn PMP Preparation Tutorial

Project Management Framework

Introduction

Agenda

Definition of a Project

What is Project Management

What is Program Management

What is Portfolio Management

Project Management Office (PMO)

The Triple Constraints

Stakeholder Management

Organization Structure

Project Life Cycle vs. Product Life Cycle

Project Management Process

Introduction

Agenda

Project Life Cycle vs Project Management Process

The Five Project Management Process Groups

Process Groups, Knowledge Areas and Project Management process Mapping

What happens in Each Process Groups

Project Integration Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is Project Integration Management

The Key role of Project Manager, Project Team and Project Sponsor

Project Selection Methods

The Integration Management Knowledge Area

Develop Project Charter

Develop Project Management Plan

Direct and Manage Project Execution

Monitor & Control Project work

Perform Integrated Change Control

Close Project or Phase

Project Scope Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is Project Scope Management

Product Scope vs. Project Scope

The Key terms in Project Scope Management

The Project Scope Management Processes

Collect Requirements

Define Scope

Create WBS

Verify Scope

Control Scope

Project Time Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is Project Time Management

What is Project Schedule

The Key terms in Project Time Management

The Project Time Management Processes

Define Activities

Sequence Activities

Estimate Activity Resources

Estimate Activity Durations

Develop Schedule

Control Schedule

Schedule Network Analysis Techniques

Project Cost Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is Project Cost Management

Difference Between Cost Estimating and Cost Budgeting

Control Account

The Project Cost Management Processes

Estimate Costs

Determine Budget

Control Costs

Earned Value Management

Project Selection Methods

Project Quality Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is Quality Management?

Cost of Quality

The Project Quality Management Processes

Plan Quality

Perform Quality Assurance

Perform Quality Control

Seven Basic tools of Quality

Introduction to Six Sigma

Project Human Resource Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is Human Resource Management

Roles and Responsibilities of the Project Sponsor

Functional Manager vs. Project Manager

The Project Human Resource Management Processes

Develop Human Resource Plan

Acquire Project Team

Develop Project Team

Manage Project Team

Conflict Management

Powers of Project Manager

Motivation Theory

Project Communication Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is Communication

Communication Methods, Technology and Channels

Basic Communication Model

The Communication Management Knowledge Area

Identify Stakeholders

Plan Communications

Distribute Information

Manage Stakeholder Expectations

Report Performance

Project Risk Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is Risk

How is risk calculated

Risk Categorization

Decision Tree

Risk Reserve

The Risk Management Knowledge Area

Plan Risk Management

Identify Risk

Perform Qualitative Risk Analysis

Perform Quantitative Risk Analysis

Plan Risk Responses

Project Procurement Management

Introduction

Agenda

What is a Contract

Centralized vs. Decentralized contracting

Different Types of Contract

Key terms in Procurement Management

The Procurement Management Knowledge Area

Plan Procurements

Conduct Procurements

Administer Procurements

Close Procurements

Professional and Social Responsibility

Introduction

Agenda

Ensure Individual Integrity

Contribute to Project Management Knowledge Base

Enhance self Professional competence

Promote Stakeholder collaboration