Best Training Institutes for TNPSC Group 1 in Chennai

The Group 1 exam in Tamil Nadu is conducted by Tamil nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for selecting officers to the Group 1 / Group A cadre of the administrative service (Tamil Nadu Civil Administrative Service – TAS), Tamil Nadu Police Service (TPS), Tamil Nadu Commercial taxes service, Tamil Nadu Registration service, Tamil nadu General service & Tamil nadu Fire and Rescue service.

The exam is typically conducted once a year. Modelled on the Indian Civil Service exam, the exam has a 3 staged selection process. A preliminary examination followed by main exam and an interview. Candidates applying for the police service have an additional physical fitness test.

Some officials from the Group 1 services of the state cadre are over time conferred the all India Civil service status based on the years of service and the recommendation of the state government.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam Eligibility

The eligibility requirement for appearing in the TNPSC Group 1 exam depends on age, educational qualification and birth caste of the candidate.

Education Qualification

A graduation in any discipline as recognized by UGC / AICTE / Government of Tamil nadu under gazette is considered eligible to appear for the exam. Students in their final year of their degree course subject to fulfilling all the eligibility criteria by the time they appear for the main exam can apply.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam Syllabus

The exam is split into 2 written stages, the preliminary & the main exams.

Preliminary Exam

The preliminary exam is a single exam of objective type with 200 questions. This is split into 150 from general studies and the rest 50 of general aptitude. The exam is of 3 hours duration and has a pass mark based on caste of the candidate.

The preliminary exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained do not affect when creating the final rank list.

Main Exam

The main exam is of descriptive type and has 3 papers of 3 hours duration each. Paper 1 is general studies. Paper 2 and Paper 3 are of subject chosen by the candidate of degree standard. The total marks is for 900 with a pass mark based on the caste of the candidate.

Interview & Record

For candidates who pass the main exam, the next stage in the interview stage for 120 marks.

