Bruce Lee is an upcoming Tamil action-comedy film written and directed by Prasanth Pandiraj, starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Kriti Kharbanda in the leading roles, the film being the latter’s first straight Tamil film. The film began production during July 2015 and will be released in 2017.

Bruce Lee Movie Crew / Team

G. V. Prakash Kumar as Gemini Ganesan (a) Bruce lee, Kriti Kharbanda as Saroja devi (a) Saro, Rajendran, Bala Saravanan, Ramdoss, Anandaraj, Mansoor Ali Khan

Bruce Lee Movie Stills / Photos

Bruce Lee Movie Working Stills

Bruce Lee Movie Poster

Bruce Lee Movie Trailer

Bruce Lee Movie Showtime

To know the screening location/ showtime / movie tickets of Bruce Lee Movie and other movies currently running in various Chennai theaters click on Movie Running in Chennai.