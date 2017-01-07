Bruce Lee is an upcoming Tamil action-comedy film written and directed by Prasanth Pandiraj, starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Kriti Kharbanda in the leading roles, the film being the latter’s first straight Tamil film. The film began production during July 2015 and will be released in 2017.
Bruce Lee Movie Crew / Team
G. V. Prakash Kumar as Gemini Ganesan (a) Bruce lee, Kriti Kharbanda as Saroja devi (a) Saro, Rajendran, Bala Saravanan, Ramdoss, Anandaraj, Mansoor Ali Khan
Bruce Lee Movie Stills / Photos
Bruce Lee Movie Working Stills
Bruce Lee Movie Poster
Bruce Lee Movie Trailer
Bruce Lee Movie Showtime
To know the screening location/ showtime / movie tickets of Bruce Lee Movie and other movies currently running in various Chennai theaters click on Movie Running in Chennai.