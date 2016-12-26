Dora is a Tamil-language horror film directed by Dass Ramasamy and produced by A. Sarkunam. It features Nayanthara as Pavalakkodi and Thambi Ramaiah, Harish Uthaman, Shan, Tharun Kshatriya in supporting roles. This would be the second Horror movie in less than a year after Maya for Nayanthara. The film’s production began in March 2016 and principal photography commenced in June 2016.

Dora Movie Crew / Team

Directed by Dass Ramasamy

Produced by A. Sarkunam, Hitesh Jhabak

Starring Nayanthara

Music by Vivek-Mervin

Cinematography Dinesh Krishnan

Edited by Gopikrishna

Production Company Sarkunam Cinemas

Distributed by Nemichand Jhabak

