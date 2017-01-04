The MGR Sivaji Awards function was held in the City recently. Many of the artists, actors and actress from the Tamil Movie industry were seen in the function. The awards were given for various categories for the year 2016. Many famous kollywood celebrities like Siva karthikeyan, Ramaiyah were seen at the event.
