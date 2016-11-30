The Nadigar Sangam general body meeting was held in the City recently. Many senior members of the film fraternity were felicitated. Most film industry celebrities were present at the event. The council members Thiru Nasser, Karthi Sivakumar, Karunanas, Pon Vannan, Actor Vishal were also present for the function.

Actor Vishal mentioned about the plans for the next year and also highlighted the changes and amendments done to the by-laws of the association.

Karthi said, “Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi made amendments in 2008 to the association bylaws, enabling them to become lifetime trustees. Such an amendment leads to the question — who is in charge of the trust coffers after their terms have come to an end? We have cancelled the amendments. There is no legal basis to do this and it raises a big question mark over the properties owned by Nadigar Sangam.”

On Sunday, 27 November, the current general secretary of Nadigar Sangam — Vishal — expelled former president Sarathkumar and general secretary Radha Ravi from the organisation.

Vishal said at the meeting that Nadigar Sangam had obtained permission from the Registrar of Societies to hold the meeting, which was shifted from the Loyola College auditorium to their own grounds in T Nagar. He also said that Nadigar Sangam had collected funds worth Rs 8.50 crores in fixed deposits.

The meeting saw clashes between various factions with card of Karunas and Vishal getting damaged.