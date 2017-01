Puriyadha Pudhir is an upcoming 2017 Indian Tamil psychological thriller film directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and produced under Rebel Studio Productions. Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie feature in the leading roles. The cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan.

Puriyadha Pudhir Movie Crew

Vijay Sethupathi as Kathir, Gayathrie, Ramesh Thilak, Sonia Deepti in an Cameo Appearance, Arjunan

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi

Produced by Deepan Boopathy, Ratesh Velu

Written by Ranjit Jeyakodi

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie

Music by Sam C. S.

Cinematography Dinesh Krishnan

Edited by Bavan Sreekumar

Production company Rebel Studio

Release dates 13th January 2017

Puriyadha Pudhir Movie Stills