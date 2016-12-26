Based on tweets from Actors and Official press releases, Gossips from PRO’s the following movies are expected to release this Pongal 2017.

Bairavaa

Bairavaa is a Vijay mass action film with Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish in lead roles. The movie is directed by Bharathan and music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

Vijay will be donning dual roles in the film with one of the characters speaking the local dialect of Tirunelveli while the other will appear with a tonsured head. Malayali actress Aparna Vinod has been brought on board to play the second female lead.

Kuttram 23

Kuttram is a medical crime thriller with Arun Vijay, Mahima Nambiar in lead roles. The movie is directed by Arivazhagan ahd music is by Vishal Chandrasekar.

Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee is a action comedy starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kriti Kharbanda. Bruce Lee is directed by Prasanth Pandiraj and music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Adhe Kangal

Adhe Kangal is a romantic thriller with Kalaiarasan, Janani Iyer and Sshivada in lead roles. The movie is directed by Rohin Vekatesan and music is by Ghibran.

Enakky Vaaitha Adimaigal

Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal is a Comedy drama with Jai, Pranitha, Karunakaran, Kaali Venkat in lead roles. The movie is directed by Mahendran Rajamani and music composition is by Santhosh Dayanidhi.

Singam 3

Singam 3 is a crime action movie starring Surya, Shruthi Haasan and Anushka Shetty. (According to press release at Studio Green the production company of S3, it is scheduled to movie to the subsequent week on Jan 26, 2017)

Yaakkai

Yaakkai is a romantic thriller directed by Kuzhandhai Velappan, starring Krishna and Swathi Reddy in the lead roles. The film’s music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Prakash Raj, Radha Ravi, MS Bhaskar and Singampuli are part of the cast.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Puriyaatha Puthir.

The race to Pongal 2017 is heating up! Any competition is good to give a wide range of choices for the Tamil Movie Audience.