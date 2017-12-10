Tamil movies releasing during Pongal 2018

Pongal is always known for the best lineup of Tamil Movie releases every year. 2018 is also no different. In all likelihood the movies expected to release are:

Starring Suriya, RJ Balaji – Thaana Serntha Kootam Starring Vikram, Tamannah Bhatia – Sketch Starring Prabhu Deva, Hansika Motwani – Gulebagavali Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan – Bhaagamathie Starring Vishal, Arjun & Samantha – Irumbu Thirai Starring Venkat Prabhu – Party Starring Vimal – Mannar Vagaiyara Starring Suresh Kumar – Billa Pandi

The first 3 in the list have already confirmed Jan 14, 2018 as the release date for the movie. The final lineup may change in the days to come. Watch this space for the latest.

It seems like an all starcast lineup treat for tamil movie lovers. Enjoy!