Thaana Serntha Kootam (TSK), is an upcoming tamil movie with actor Surya and actress Keerthi Suresh in lead roles. The movie is expected to release during the Pongal season of 2018.

The movie is directed by Santhosh Sivan and produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja. The single of the movie sodakku has already been well accepted by listeners and has only increased the anticipation for the release of the movie.