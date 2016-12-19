Veera Sivaji is a 2016 Tamil action comedy film directed by Ganesh Vinayak, starring Vikram Prabhu and Shamili in the leading roles. The film began production during July 2015.

Production: S Nandha Gopal

Cast: John Vijay, Motta Rajendran, Robo Shankar, Shamili, Vikram Prabhu, Yogi Babu

Direction: Ganesh Vinayak

Screenplay: Ganesh Vinayak

Story: Ganesh Vinayak

Music: D Imman

Background score: D Imman

Cinematography: M Sukumar

Editing: Ruben

Movie Stills

Review

Box Office Collections

Week : 1

Total collections in Chennai : Rs. 51,75,849

Chennai city verdict: Average Opening

No. Shows in Chennai (Weekend): 186

Collection in Chennai (Weekend): Rs. 51,75,849

Since January 2014, the rankings are based on box-office collections only from theaters in the Chennai City trade area:

Theaters which fall under the Chennai City trade area are – Udhayam complex, Kamala complex, PVR Multiplex, Inox Multiplex Mylapore, Escape Cinemas, Sathyam Cinemas,

Devi Cineplex, Shanti complex, Anna, Pilot, Woodlands complex, Casino, Albert complex, Abirami Mega Mall, Motcham complex, Sangam Cinemas, Ega Cinemas, Bharath, Maharani, Agasthya, IDream, AVM Rajeswari, Sri Brindha, S2 Perambur, Ganapathyram, MM, Palazzo and AGS T.Nagar

Box office collection is calculated taking into account the number of shows and theater occupancy in theaters falling under the Chennai City trade area. These are details not shared by the producers, distributors or theater owners who cannot be held responsible for the collection figures listed. There might be variations from the exact collection details.