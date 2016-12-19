Veera Sivaji is a 2016 Tamil action comedy film directed by Ganesh Vinayak, starring Vikram Prabhu and Shamili in the leading roles. The film began production during July 2015.
Production: S Nandha Gopal
Cast: John Vijay, Motta Rajendran, Robo Shankar, Shamili, Vikram Prabhu, Yogi Babu
Direction: Ganesh Vinayak
Screenplay: Ganesh Vinayak
Story: Ganesh Vinayak
Music: D Imman
Background score: D Imman
Cinematography: M Sukumar
Editing: Ruben
Movie Stills
Review
Box Office Collections
Week : 1
Total collections in Chennai : Rs. 51,75,849
Chennai city verdict: Average Opening
No. Shows in Chennai (Weekend): 186
Collection in Chennai (Weekend): Rs. 51,75,849
Since January 2014, the rankings are based on box-office collections only from theaters in the Chennai City trade area:
Theaters which fall under the Chennai City trade area are – Udhayam complex, Kamala complex, PVR Multiplex, Inox Multiplex Mylapore, Escape Cinemas, Sathyam Cinemas,
Devi Cineplex, Shanti complex, Anna, Pilot, Woodlands complex, Casino, Albert complex, Abirami Mega Mall, Motcham complex, Sangam Cinemas, Ega Cinemas, Bharath, Maharani, Agasthya, IDream, AVM Rajeswari, Sri Brindha, S2 Perambur, Ganapathyram, MM, Palazzo and AGS T.Nagar
Box office collection is calculated taking into account the number of shows and theater occupancy in theaters falling under the Chennai City trade area. These are details not shared by the producers, distributors or theater owners who cannot be held responsible for the collection figures listed. There might be variations from the exact collection details.