The first Car Free Day (Namma Chennai Namakke) is scheduled to be held in Chennai on Oct 11, 2015. The event will be held in the Elliots Beach Road, Besant Nagar. The entire zone is expected to become car free for 4 hours on that day.

Depending on the success of the event, the car free zones may be extended to other zones in the city.  The event is modeled after Raahagiri that is very successful in Gurgaon and other locations across the city.