Chennai Commissioner of Police S George transferred by Election Commission

The Election Commission on Saturday has transferred S George I.P.S, Commissioner of Police of Chennai ahead of the RK Nagar bye-elections on April 12.

His transfer comes in the wake of opposition party, the DMK urging the Election Commission to move George out from the post for the “smooth conduct of the poll”.

The DMK, in its petition, had also demanded that the Returning Officer be transferred ahead of the bye-polls.

A delegation comprising MPs TKS Elangovan, RS Bharathi and Tiruchi Siva had filed a petition before the EC on March 17. Alleging that George favoured AIADMK (Amma)’s VK Sasikala, the DMK had cited the ruckus in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the trust vote of the Edappadi Palaniswami government and the violence during the jallikattu protests as reasons for his transfer.

RK Nagar, a North Chennai constituency, goes to polls on April 12. The bye-election was necessitated following the demise of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. It will see a multi-cornered battle with the DMK, Gangaiamaran from BJP, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, VK Sasikala’s AIADMK (Amma) fielding TTV Dinakaran and O Panneerselvam’s AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) contesting.