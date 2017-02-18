Edapadi Palanisamy who was invited to form the Government under the condition to prove majority by the Governor has won the trust vote with a margin of xxx to xxx. This brings to end days of uncertainty about the political future of the state.

The OPS camp has said that their fight against inJustic continues.

The death of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Ms Jayalalitha has pushed the state into a spiral. A weak political situation is looked at unfavorably by Corporates to make additional investments in the state.