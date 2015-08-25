In an effort to build on the attractive growth prospects in Tamil Nadu and the Government’s commitment in maintaining the state’s position as one of India’s most preferred investment destinations, a Global Investors’ Meet has been organized on 9th and 10th September, 2015, at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This event is a focused endeavour to realize the State’s vision of inclusive growth through investment inflows, growth in employment, balanced regional development and environmentally sustainable long term development.
