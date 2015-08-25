Home News Global Investors Meet

Global Investors Meet

0

gim Global Investors MeetIn an effort to build on the attractive growth prospects in Tamil Nadu and the Government’s commitment in maintaining the state’s position as one of India’s most preferred investment destinations, a Global Investors’ Meet has been organized on 9th and 10th September, 2015, at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This event is a focused endeavour to realize the State’s vision of inclusive growth through investment inflows, growth in employment, balanced regional development and environmentally sustainable long term development.

For further details contact:

Additional Chief Secretary to
Government of Tamil Nadu

Industries Department
Phone: 91-44-25671383
Fax: 91-44-25670822
Email: indsec@tn.gov.in, indjsgim@tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance
and Export Promotion Bureau

19-A, Rukmini Lakshmipathy Road, Egmore,
Chennai-600 008
Phone:+91-44-28553118, +91-44-28553856
Fax: +91-44-28588364
Email: directorguidance@gmail.com