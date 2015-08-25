In an effort to build on the attractive growth prospects in Tamil Nadu and the Government’s commitment in maintaining the state’s position as one of India’s most preferred investment destinations, a Global Investors’ Meet has been organized on 9th and 10th September, 2015, at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This event is a focused endeavour to realize the State’s vision of inclusive growth through investment inflows, growth in employment, balanced regional development and environmentally sustainable long term development.

For further details contact:

Additional Chief Secretary to

Government of Tamil Nadu

Industries Department

Phone: 91-44-25671383

Fax: 91-44-25670822

Email: indsec@tn.gov.in, indjsgim@tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance

and Export Promotion Bureau

19-A, Rukmini Lakshmipathy Road, Egmore,

Chennai-600 008

Phone:+91-44-28553118, +91-44-28553856

Fax: +91-44-28588364

Email: directorguidance@gmail.com