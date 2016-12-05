Jayalalithaa dies of cardiac arrest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday, Tamil TV channels reported on Monday evening. Violence broke out at Apollo hospital as soon as the news started tricking out, even though the hospital has not put out an official statement. The government has also not announced the death formally. However, the party flag is flying at half mast at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

The funeral is expected to be in Marina Beach. Many leaders and public are gathering to pay their last tributes to their beloved leader.