J Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu had a cardiac arrest this evening in Apollo Hospitals where she is being treated for the last three months being treated for a prolonged lung infection.

Apollo Hospitals also Tweeted:

The Hon’ble CM is the beloved leader of the masses. Please join us in praying for her speedy recovery. #GodblessAmma #Jayalalithaa — Apollo Hospitals (@HospitalsApollo) December 4, 2016

Initial reports suggested that the Chief Minister was put on life support system though hospital sources maintained that her condition was “stable”. A late evening press released issued by Apollo Hospitals COO Subbiah Viswanathan said, the Chief Minister “suffered a cardiac arrest this evening. She is being treated and monitored by a team of experts including cardiologists, pulmonologist and the critical care specialists.”

“She is being treated and monitored by a team of experts, including cardiologists, pulmonologist and critical care specialists,” said Dr Subbaiah Viswanathan of Apollo Hospital.

After a phone call from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao has flown back to Chennai from Maharashtra which is also in his charge.

The President of India earlier tweeted:

Distressed to hear about CM Jayalalithaa suffering a cardiac arrest, my prayers for her speedy recovery #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) December 4, 2016

Senior ministers are converging at the hospital. Supporters of the Chief Minister were gathering outside to pray for her. The Press Trust of India reported that nine units of anti-riot police, each with about 100 members, are being prepped to flown into Tamil Nadu, if needed.

Earlier today, Jayalalithaa’s party, the AIADMK, said the 68-year-old leader would soon decide when to return home with three specialist consultants from Delhi’s premier AIIMS hospital declaring her fully recovered.

For weeks, doctors attending to Jayalalithaa have been saying that “Amma”, as she is known to millions of supporters, was well enough to decide when to return home. Her party said she was directing important decisions, speaking occasionally to those who were allowed to meet her.

When she was first hospitalised in September, her party said it was for dehydration and fever. It soon became clear that her illness was far more serious. She spent weeks on respiratory support and specialists flew in from London and Delhi to monitor her. The Rolodex of VIPs that have visited hospital to check on her included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and senior union ministers.