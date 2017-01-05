Velachery is fast becoming a preferred location for buying new Residential flats and Apartments. The guideline value has also touched about 5200 – 6500 per sf.ft, reflecting the demand in the area. The advantages of buying a new flat in Velachery is very good for the following reasons:

Good resale value

Proximity to OMR / IT Corridor

Good Schools in the neighborhood like Bethel Matriculation, DAV, Akshaya Global etc…

Good transport connectivity both by MRTS trains and MTC Buses

Near protected reserve forest area

Presence of big retail brands like GRT, Nathella, Reliance Smart, Megamart

Proximity to big shopping complexes like Central Mall and Phoenix Market City

Flats that were around 20 lakhs in 2002 now are selling for about Rs 60 lakhs in the flats resale market.

We have rated and presented some of the best upcoming residential flats and apartment projects in and near Velachery. These projects have been rated on a range of parameters like:

Quality of construction based on Builder repute and earlier projects

Completion date committment

Cost escalation at later date

CMDA approvals

Location valuation

Faculties like clubhouse, swimming pool etc…

Aesthetics

Best Apartment Projects in Velachery

DRA – Tuxedo

DRA Tuxedo are premium apartments by the DRA group having flats from 1200 – 1600+ sq.ft. The flats costs range from 85 lakhs to 1.3 crores. The project is expected to be complete by December 2018 and the current sq.ft cost is about Rs 7750. The project is located on the Inner Ring road on the Velachery MRTS line road. The higher floors offer a good breathtaking view of the City with the Pallikaranai reserve forest on one side and the buzzing Velachery locality on the other. The apartment complex has gymnasium and club house.

For details contact: Site Office

Block No: 176,

Inner Ring Road,Velachery,

(Opp to Sunshine Senior Sec. School),

Chennai – 600 042.

Reach us

+ 91 72000 98888 | +91 72000 97777

+91 44 4560 7800.

Photos & Flat Plans

1 of 10

DRA Group Tuxedo

Salma Constructions Pine Ridge

Esthell Homes Golden Square

Unique Home Vinayaka

Luxury Premium Apartments in Velachery

THE PHOENIX MILLS LTD Phoenix City The Crest

Shrusti Vedanshi

Esthell Homes Golden Square

Vivendi Ventures Masken Heights

Best Affordable Housing / Apartments in Velachery

Stone Bridge Rainbow Paradise

Greenwich Constructions Bhuveshwari Nagar Velachery

Rampon Infratech Sapphire

Ramaniyam Sarovar