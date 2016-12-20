Home City Heritage Buildings in Chennai

Heritage Buildings in Chennai

0

Chennai is a home of many buildings with rich heritage and its very existence reminds the famous milestones in the history of Chennai as a City and India as a whole.

Below is a list of Heritage Buildings within the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). This must not be mixed with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sites in Chennai. This list has been prepared by the planning body of Chennai City which is Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). You can add this to the Places to See in Chennai!

The structures are categorised into three grades, namely, Grades I, II, and III. Grade I structures will be prime landmarks upon which no alterations will be permitted. Under Grade II, external changes on structures will be subject to scrutiny. Buildings under Grade III may be changed for ‘adaptive reuse’ with suitable internal and external changes.

How are Heritage Buildings Identified / Shortlisted

The three key concepts  need to be understood to determine whether a property is  worthy of listing

  • Historic significance
  • Historic integrity
  • Historic context

Historic significance is the importance of a property to the history, architecture, archaeology,  engineering or culture of a community, region or nation.

S.No. Name of the Building Grade
1 Anderson church, NSC Bose Road, Parrys. Grade I
2 Armenian Church, Armenian Street, Parrys. Grade I
3 Church of Our Lady of Light (Luz Church), Luz Church Road, Mylapore. Grade I
4 City Civil Court Building, NSC Bose Road, Park Town. Grade I
5 Dandeeswara Temple, Velachery. Grade I
6 Dare House, NSC Bose Road, Parrys. Grade I
7 General Post Office, Rajaji Salai, Parrys. Grade I
8 Gokhale Hall, Armenian Street, Parrys. Grade I
9 Kapaleeshwar Temple, North Mada Street, Mylapore. Grade I
10 Lazarus Church – Our Lady of Guidance Church, Lazarus Church road, Mylapore. Grade I
11 Madras Club (Moubray’s Cupola), Adyar Club Gate road. Grade I
12 Madras Engineering College – Main Building – Anna University, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy. Grade I
13 Madras High Court, NSC Bose Road, Parrys. Grade I
14 Marundeeswarar Temple, Sannadhi Street, Thiruvanmiyur. Grade I
15 Muthukumaraswami Temple, (Kandakottam) Rasappa Chetty Street, Park Town. Grade I
16 Royapuram Railway Terminal, Royapuram. Grade I
17 St. Columban’s High School, Mclean street, Parrys. Grade I
18 State Bank of India, Rajaji Salai, Parrys. Grade I
19 Theosophical Society – Headquarters Building, Besant Avenue, Besant Nagar. Grade I
20 Young Men’s Christian Association, North Beach Road, Parrys. Grade I
21 Binny Limited, Armenian Street, Parrys. Grade IIa
22 Chenna Malleswarar and Chenna Keshsava Perumal temples, NSC Bose Road, Flower Bazaar, Parrys. Grade IIa
23 Cornwallis Cupola, Rajaji Salai, Parrys. Grade IIa
24 CSI St. Thomas English Church, Santhome High Road, Santhome. Grade IIa
25 CSI St. Thomas Tamil Church, Santhome High Road, Santhome. Grade IIa
26 Dharmaraja Temple, Mundakaniamman koil Street, Mylapore Grade IIa
27 Electrical Laboratory – Anna University, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy. Grade IIa
28 Government Music College, Greenway’s Road, R.A.Puram. Grade IIa
29 Hongkong and Shanghai Bank, Rajaji Salai, Parrys. Grade IIa
30 Jamalia Higher Secondary School, Perambur High Road, Perambur. Grade IIa
31 Karneesvarar Temple, Mylapore. Grade IIa
32 Katchleshwara Temple, Armenian Street, Parrys. Grade IIa
33 King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine, Anna Salai, Guindy. Grade IIa
34 Kolavizhi Amman Temple, Mylapore. Grade IIa
35 Madhava Perumal Temple, Madhava Perumal koil Street,Mylapore. Grade IIa
36 Metropolitan Magistrates Court, Rajaji Salai, Parrys. Grade IIa
37 Mundakanniamman Temple, Mundakaniamman koil Street, Mylapore Grade IIa
38 Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Limited, South Mada street, Mylapore. Grade IIa
39 Our lady of Lourdes Church, Paper Mills Road, Perambur. Grade IIa
40 Pachiappa’s college Higher Secondary School & Hall, NSC Bose Road, Parrys. Grade IIa
41 Reserve Bank of India, Rajaji Salai, Parrys. Grade IIa
42 Seven Wells Market, Govindappan Naicken street, Parrys. Grade IIa
43 St. Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Santhome High Road, Santhome. Grade IIa
44 St. Theresa Church, Nungambakkam High road, Nungambakkam. Grade IIa
45 St. Thomas Orthodox Cathedral, Stringers street, Broadway. Grade IIa
46 Teacher’s Training College, Anna Salai, Saidapet. Grade IIa
47 Theosophical Society – Blavatsky Bungalow, Besant Avenue, Besant Nagar. Grade IIa
48 Traffic Engineering Building – Anna University, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy. Grade IIa
49 Tuckers church, Prakasham street, Broadway. Grade IIa
50 Valeeswarar Temple, Mylapore. Grade IIa
51 Wesleyan Chapel, Prakasam Street, Broadway. Grade IIa
52 William Charles Memorial Church, Davidson Street. Grade IIa
53 Adams Building, NSC Bose Road, Sowcarpet, Parrys. Grade IIb
54 Annal Ambedkar Ninaivakam, Greenways Road, R.A.Puram. Grade IIb
55 Anna Square, Kamarajar Salai, Chepauk. Grade IIb
56 Audio Visual Research Centre – Anna University, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy. Grade IIb
57 Birla Planetarium, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram. Grade IIb
58 Catholic Centre, Armenian Street, Parrys. Grade IIb
59 Gandhi Mandapam, Sarder Patel Road, Guindy. Grade IIb
60 Gordon & Wqoodroffe Building, Rajaji Salai, Parrys. Grade IIb
61 Kadumbadi Chinnaman Koil, Saidapet West. Grade IIb
62 MGR Memorial, Kamarajar Salai, Chepauk. Grade IIb
63 Perumalpet 24 hrs Hospital, Kariappa street, Purasawalkam. Grade IIb
64 Lakshmi Narayana Prasanna Ramasamy Perumal Thirukoil, M R Nagar, Erukencherry, Kodungaiyur. Grade III
65 Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Vellala Street, Purasawalkam. Grade III
66 Vempadi Vinayagar Temple, vaikakaran street,Purasawalkam. Grade III
67 Addison’s, Anna Salai. Grade I
68 Agurchand Mansions, Anna Salai. Grade I
69 Anatomy Block, Madras Medical College, E.V.R. Periyar Salai. Grade I
70 Bharathiyar Illam, Triplicane. Grade I
71 C.S.I Egmore Wesley Church, P.H. Road. Grade I
72 Chennai Central Railway Station, E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town. Grade I
73 Chennai Egmore Railway Station, Gandhi-Irwin Road , Egmore. Grade I
74 Christ Church, Anna Salai. Grade I
75 Church of Christ The King, Loyola College Campus, Nungambakkam. Grade I
76 Connemara Hotel, Binny Road. Grade I
77 Connemara Public Library, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Grade I
78 Curzons & Company, Walajah Road, Triplicane. Grade I
79 Durgah Hazareth Syed Moosa Shash Khaderi, Anna Salai. Grade I
80 Electric Theatre, Anna Salai. Grade I
81 Gangadhareeswarar Temple, Gandhareswarar Kovil Street , Purasaiwakkam. Grade I
82 Gove Buildings, Anna Salai. Grade I
83 Higginbothams, Anna Salai. Grade I
84 HumayunMahal – Chepauk Palace Complex, Chepauk. Grade I
85 Government Veterinary College, Vepery. Grade I
86 Memorial Hall , E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town. Grade I
87 National Art Gallery, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Grade I
88 National Shrine of St.Thomas Basilica, Santhome High Road, Santhome Grade I
89 Old Mint(Government Printing Press) – Administrative Block, Mint Street. Grade I
90 P.ORR & Sons, Anna Salai. Grade I
91 Sri Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane. Grade I
92 Presidency College, Kamarajar Salai , Triplicane. Grade I
93 Ripon Building, E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town. Grade I
94 Schmidt Memorial, Besant Nagar. Grade I
95 Senate House – University of Madras, KamarajarSalai, Chepauk. Grade I
96 Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Vepery High Road. Grade I
97 Southern Railway HeadQuarters,E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town Grade I
98 St. Andrews Kirk, E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Egmore. Grade I
99 St. George’s Cathedral, Cathedral Road. Grade I
100 St.Mathias Church, Hunters Road, Vepery Grade I
101 Tamil Nadu Archives Historical Research Centre, Gandhi Irwin Road, Egmore Grade I
102 Thousand Lights Assembly Hall, Anna Salai. Grade I
103 Victoria Public Hall, E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town. Grade I
104 Wallajah Big Mosque, Triplicane High Road, Triplicane Grade I
105 Madras – I –Azam,Anna Salai. Grade IIa
106 Streling Gardens (Railway Bungalow), Sterling Road, Nungambakkam. Grade IIa
107 St Ebba’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore. Grade IIb
108 Ameerunnisa Begum Sahib Mosque, Triplicane High Road. Grade I
109 Chettinad Palace, Greenways Road, Adyar. Grade I
110 Church Of Our Lady Health, Little Mount. Grade I
111 Church Of the Holy Rosary, Rosary Church Road. Grade I
112 CSI Zion Church, Arunachalam Street, Chindadripet. Grade I
113 Director General of Police’s Office, Kamarajar Salai. Grade I
114 Doveton House – Womens Christian College, College Road, Nungambakkam. Grade I
115 Government Opthalmic Hospital – Elliots School of Opthalmology, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road, Egmore. Grade I
116 Government Opthalmic Hospital – Lawley Block, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road, Egmore. Grade I
117 Ice House (Vivekananda Illam), Marina Beach. Grade I
118 Law College, Madras High Court Complex, N.S.C. Bose Road. Grade I
119 Kilpauk Medical College, Poonamallee High Road Grade I
120 Madras Museum Complex, Pantheon Road, Egmore
121 Government Museum Main Building Grade I
122 Government Museum Theatre Grade I
123 Centenary Exhibition Hall Grade I
124 Madras Sanskrit College, Thiruvikka High Road, Grade I
125 Prasanna Venkatesha Narasimha Perumal Temple, Perumal Koil Street, Saidapet. Grade I
126 Periamet Mosque, Sydenhams Road. Grade I
127 Queen Mary’s College, Kamarajar Salai (South Beach Road). Grade I
128 Raj Bhavan, Guindy. Grade I
129 Rajaji Hall, Omandurar Govt. Estate. Grade I
130 Residence of the Nawab of Arcot – Amir Mahal, Pycrofts Road, Royapettah. Grade I
131 The Hindu Higher Secondary School, Big Street, Triplicane. Grade I
132 The Mail, Anna Salai Grade I
133 Thousand Lights Mosque, Peters Road, Off Mount Road, Royapettah. Grade I
134 Tiruvalluvar Temple, Tiruvalluvar Koil Street, Mylapore. Grade I
135 University of Madras – Library, South Beach Road, Kamarajar Salai. Grade I
136 Victoria Students Hostel, Victoria Hostel Road, Triplicane. Grade I
137 Young Women’s Christian Association, Poonamallee High Road. Grade I
138 Adhipureeswarar Adhi Kesava Perumal Temple, Chindadripet. Grade IIa
139 Anwari Mosque, Big Street, Triplicane. Grade IIa
140 Cosmopolitan Club, Anna Salai. Grade IIa
141 F1 Police Station, Arunachala Naickan Street, Chindadripet. Grade IIa
142 Freemasons Hall, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore. Grade IIa
143 Government Women Children Hospital Complex, Pantheon Road, Egmore
144 Assistant Resident Medical Officer Quarters Grade IIa
145 Female Ward Grade IIa
146 Gifford School Grade IIa
147 Gynaecology ‘G’ Ward Grade IIa
148 H Operation Theatre Grade IIa
149 Nurses Quarters Grade IIa
150 Out Patient Block Grade IIa
151 Resident Medical Officer Quarters Grade IIa
152 Goschen Hall (Vijayarayalu Chetty Hall), Arunachala Naiken Street, Chindadripet Grade IIa
153 Jandha Mosque, Bharathi Salai, Triplicane. Grade IIa
154 Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for women and children, Pycrofts Road. Grade IIa
155 Leith Castle, Leith Castle Street, Santhome. Grade IIa
156 Madras Cricket Club(existing Squash Ladder Room 1 (A.C.sheet), Existing Squash Ladder Room 2 (R.C.C), Existing Billiards Room (G+1), Laundry shed (A.C.Sheet) and its blocks along with MCC Office (Tile Roof)), Chepauk. Grade IIa
157 Madras Museum Complex, Pantheon Road, Egmore
158 Curator Residence Grade IIa
159 Railway Higher Secondary School, Paper Mills Road. Grade IIa
160 Railway Institute New Hall, Siruvallur Road, Perambur. Grade IIa
161 Saint Valmikinathar Temple, East Coast Road, Thiruvanmiyur. Grade IIa
162 St Paul’s Church, Hunters Road. Grade IIa
163 Triplicane Police Station, Wallajah Road. Grade IIa
164 Vasanta Vihar, Greenways Road, R.A.Puram. Grade IIa
165 CSI Zion Church Nursery & Primary School, Arunachalam Street, Chindadripet. Grade IIb
166 Madras Museum Complex, Pantheon Road, Egmore
167 Museum Activity Centre Grade IIb
168 Valluvar Kottam, Kodambakkam High Road. Grade IIb

 

