Chennai is a home of many buildings with rich heritage and its very existence reminds the famous milestones in the history of Chennai as a City and India as a whole.

Below is a list of Heritage Buildings within the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). This must not be mixed with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sites in Chennai. This list has been prepared by the planning body of Chennai City which is Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). You can add this to the Places to See in Chennai!

The structures are categorised into three grades, namely, Grades I, II, and III. Grade I structures will be prime landmarks upon which no alterations will be permitted. Under Grade II, external changes on structures will be subject to scrutiny. Buildings under Grade III may be changed for ‘adaptive reuse’ with suitable internal and external changes.

How are Heritage Buildings Identified / Shortlisted

The three key concepts need to be understood to determine whether a property is worthy of listing

Historic significance

Historic integrity

Historic context

Historic significance is the importance of a property to the history, architecture, archaeology, engineering or culture of a community, region or nation.