The Prime Minister has announced that the entire country will be in complete lockdown for another 21 days. This is currently effective till April 14, 2020.

Chennai along with the rest of Tamil Nadu will be under lockdown until April 14, 2020 based on the order by the Government of Tamilnadu. This lockdown is to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus / COVID 19 in Chennai City. It will be implemented across 75 districts in the country. This lockdown decision is as per the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

All the essential services like milk, water, banks, electricity office, among other services, will be fully operational.

As per the Government Press release Chennai Metro Rail Services, MTC Buses, and Private buses will not operate in the city.

Restrictions during the Corona Virus / COVID 19 Lockdown

Entire state lock-down from tomorrow 6 PM (March 24, 2020) Not more than 4 members including within family should not gather. One family member per household will be allowed to step out to buy daily needs. For daily waged labor (white ration card) will be provided free with 1 month required rice, 12 kg per individual. Through fair price shops. Along with rice Rs.1500, cash will be provided per family. Except for essential services all government departments should work from home. And only 20% should work basis roaster. All education departments, schools will be closed till 31st. Building Construction workers and contract workers, working labor, industrial workers both in government and private sectors should be paid salary of lockdown days. Anganwadi centers will be closed, but kids and pregnant will be provides nutrition at home. Pregnant Women expecting soon will be extended with proper medical support through Amma Odi. Only emergency services will be available at hospitals. All types of Public and private transport will be closed at 100%. Buses, trains, cars, cabs, two-wheeler cabs. All interstate borders will be closed. Except for essential services goods. Stay at Home Stay Safe. Police will strictly follow epidemic diseases act 1897. And will arrest violators under criminal acts.

Please read our article on the Status of Corona Virus in Chennai, Tamilnadu.

The current Assembly Session of Tamilnadu is likely to be suspended considering the emergency, according to sources aware of this matter.

What Essential Services will Function during this lockdown in Chennai?

The following shops and services will operate as usual:

Telecom Providers like BSNL, Airtel, etc…

Vegetable and Fruits Shops

Oil and Energy

Health and Pharmacy

Banks & ATM’s (Limited Duration)

Milk

Water Supply & Sewerage

Provision Stores

Police and Fire Services

Transport Services including Logistics and E-Commerce Operators

Services that will be closed during this Lockdown in Chennai

Sports Arena

Clubs

Theaters

Malls

Gyms

Amusement Parks

Swimming Pools

No Fresh Booking by Halls and Conference Halls

All MTC Buses and Private Buses

Chennai Metro Rail Services

Schools and Colleges

Corona Virus / COVID 19 Helpline numbers across Tamil nadu

District Phone Numbers Ariyalur 04329-228709 Erode 0424-2260211 Ooty 0423-2444012 / 2444013 Cuddalore 04142-220700 Karur 04324-256306 Kallakurichi 1077 04146-223265 Kanyakumari 04652-231077 Kanchipuram 044-27237107 / 27237207 Krishnagiri 04343-234424 Coimbatore 0422-2301114 Sivagangai 04575-246233 Chengalpattu 044- 27237107/27237207 Chennai 044-25243454 Salem 0427-2452202 Thanjavur 04362-230121 Dharmapuri 04342-230562 / 234500 Dindigul 0451-2460320 Trichy 0431-2418995 Tirunelveli 0462-2501070 / 2501012 Tirupattur 04179-222111 Tirupur 0421-2971199 Thiruvannamalai 04175-232377 Tiruvallur 044-27664177 / 27666746 Thiruvarur 04366-226623 Thoothukudi 0461-2340101 Tenkasi 0462-2501070 / 2501012 Theni 04546-261093 Nagapattinam 04365-252500 Namakkal 04286-281425 / 8220402437 Pudukkottai 04322-222207 Perambalur 04328-224455 Madurai 0452-2546160 Ranipet 0416-2258016 Ramanathapuram 04567-230060 Virudhunagar 04562-252601 / 252017 Villupuram 04146-223265 Vellore 0416-2258016

The Government of Tamilnadu had already extended the Janata Lockdown till 5 am on Monday, March 23, 2020.

List of Exempt Services / Activities

State Government, Autonomous Bodies, Corporations etc. –

Departments of the Secretariat and the Heads of Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Public, Home, Finance, RD & PR, MAWS, Co-operation, Food, and Consumer Protection, P&AR, Revenue, Law, Transport, Social Welfare, Industries, Housing, MS&ME, Labour & Employment, regulatory departments like Pollution Control Boards, Legal Metrology, Boiler Administration, Drug Control, Highways, and Minor Ports, Public Works Department, Commercial Taxes and Registration, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, Handloom, Handicrafts Textiles and Khadi, Welfare of Differently Abled, Director of Information and Public Information shall function with required staff. Police, Prohibition and Excise, Home Guards, Fire & Rescue Services, Prisons, and Social Defence Homes. Courts District Administration Public Utilities – Electricity Boards, Public Works Department, Metro Water (TWAD Board), Water Supply, Sewerage, and Municipal Services. Urban Local Bodies Village Panchayats and Panchayat Unions. Hospitals and all Health-related establishments, including Animal Husbandry Regional Transport Offices Commercial Taxes and Registration Offices Treasury and Sub-Treasury Public Distribution System shops and related offices Aavin and Milk Unions Amma Canteens with adequate social distancing. Any other office considered necessary by the District Collector / State Government. For those offices that are shut down, the officers/staffs shall remain on “work from home” basis and can be summoned for duty as and when required and Government employees should be available on call.

B. Government of India Agencies

Defense, Para Military, Tax / Revenue related (eg. Income Tax, Customs, GST, etc.), Medical Services & related Public Utilities, Ports Immigration, MEA branch secretariat, FRRO, Development Commissioner, MEPZ, Joint Director, Foreign Trade, Food Corporation of India, Post Offices, Railways, Airports, Doordarshan, All India Radio and any other media.

C. Commercial and Private Establishments

Hospitals, Dispensaries, Clinics, Chemist shops, Optical stores, oxygen cylinder units, Pharmaceuticals, medical equipment manufacturing/service units, health-related manufacturing units including mask and sanitation material manufacturing units and their transportation-related activities. Food including Rice, Pulses, Edible oil, Spices and condiments, Processed food, Groceries, Milk, Bread, Fruit, Vegetable, Meat, Eggs, Fish, Rice, and other essential and perishable products and their transportation-related activities and warehousing Dairy, Poultry feed, fodder, fodder units & Milk Booths. Banks & ATM (as per RBI regulations) Press and Media offices and establishments IT, Financial Services Back Offices and ITES Companies. IT and ITES units will ensure employees work from home. Where it is not feasible to do so, units dealing with critical and essential services will continue to operate taking all protective measures. Restaurants, Eateries, Kitchens – only take away (seating not permitted). In tea shop no gathering is allowed. Petrol Pumps, LPG Gas and Bottling plants, Oil Agencies, Petroleum & Gas Stations / Depots/product outlets, and their godowns transportation. Depositories, Stock Brokers and SEBI Registered Participants, subject to SEBI guidelines. E-Commerce, Pharmaceutical, and other essentials. However, home delivery of food items through aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber eats is prohibited. Agriculture and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries related shops and markets. All security services including those provided by private agencies.

D. Factories, Workshops and Industries

Medical supplies/equipment, Pharmaceuticals, and Biotech units. Food-related / food processing industries, including flour mills Those units which are of a continuous nature where immediate shutting down would disrupt the on-going process for a long time or not possible Chemical factories. All industries permitted to operate shall work at 50% of their strength on rotation basis. Export units and SEZs at 50% of their strength on a rotation basis. Manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities, agriculture commodities & agriculture inputs, food items and wholesalers, retailers of such items. Transport arrangements made by the IT, ITES, industries, and establishments to transport their employees from home and drop.

E. Transport

Ambulances Vehicles / Cabs owned or contracted by the companies under exempted categories for transportation of staff to workplace and back. All Goods Carriers (trucks, tempos, container trailers, etc.) Taxis to and fro from airport, hospitals to home Hearse/funeral services vehicles Government vehicles engaged in essential services/duties

F. Public Utilities and Media Services

Electricity- Generation, Transmission and distribution, Water supply Sewerage and Municipal Services Print and Electronic Media Postal, Telecom and Internet Service Provider (ISPs) Ports and Airports All essential construction activities subject to disease prevention measures as per protocol and continuous monitoring and health status of workers. Manufacture, transport and delivery of drinking water cans, bottles and packaged water. Godowns and warehouses

G. Health and Medical Services

All pregnant women who are expected to deliver in the ensuing months shall be listed, monitored and assisted by field personnel of health department to ensure institutional deliveries. All elective surgeries may be rescheduled in private and Government hospitals as may be required after setting aside necessary beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

H. Revenue Administration, Local Bodies, Police and General Points