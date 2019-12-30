Tamil Nadu Government Schemes is a consolidated list of all the welfare schemes the State Government has made available for the people of Tamil Nadu. Some of these schemes are implemented in collaboration with Central Government Schemes.

There are hundreds of schemes that are useful and operational to especially benefit the weaker sections of the society namely, the poor, children, backward classes, farmers, women and the differently abled people. The state also runs various schemes to encourage artists, small scale industries and self-help groups in order to encourage and further the economic growth.

Schemes are designed to benefit all demographics of our community namely, health, civic facilities, education, employment, etc. The benefits could be either in the form of a subsidy or a direct financial assistance.

Tamil Nadu Government Schemes for Women

There are about 10 different welfare schemes for women run by the Tamil Nadu government. These are in areas of providing loan to women entrepreneurs, working women, loan for revamped microcredit loans, special literacy programme for women, and additional capital subsidy for women.

Special Literacy Programme for Women

Benefits: To provide education to illiterate women of all backward districts in TN.

Eligibility: 15 to 35 years of Age

Application Process: One needs to approach the office of District Collector / District Adult Education Officer / District Educational Officer.

Timeline: The period of scheme is for six months and the learning method is through continuing education programme.

Scheme Application Link: http://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83397

Additional capital subsidy for women, SC/ST, differently abled and transgender entrepreneurs

Benefits: To provide subsidy to agro-based enterprises.

Eligibility: No Eligibility Required.

Application Process: GM-DIC/RJD- Chennai / TIIC Within one year from the Date of commencement of Production

Timeline: The scheme was introduced in May 2012 and is operational.

Scheme Application Link: http://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/19663

Tamil Nadu Government Schemes for Girl Child

There are 10 different schemes operational by the TN government focussing the girl child. These are mainly concentrated on encouraging education of the girl child in the rural areas. There are free education schemes for girls studying undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses. There are schemes that give special fee and examination fee exemption.

Annal Gandhi Memorial Award provides further education to one boy and one girl student from Hindu AD community of every district of TN who have secured first rank in the 12th std public exams.

Benefits: Scholarships and Incentives for further education.

Eligibility: 8-14 years of Age

Application Process: Director of Adi Dravidar Welfare, Chennai-5 through the Educational Institutions.

Timeline: 6 Months

Scheme Application Link: http://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83089

Tamil Nadu government schemes for marriage

Annai Theresa Ninaivu Orphan Girls Marriage Scheme. This scheme has been set up to assist orphan girls in their marriage expenses. It is in effect in all the districts of TN.

Benefits: A cheque of Rs. 15000 will be given to orphan girls.

Eligibility: Income limit not exceeding Rs. 12000 per annum. Age limit 18 to 30 years of Age.

Application Process: Application has to be made to the District Social Welfare Officer or Extension Officers.

Timeline: Time limit for receiving applications is 45 days before marriage.

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83402

Widow Pension Scheme in Tamilnadu

Benefits: Destitute Widow Pension schemes assures a small sum of money (Rs. 400 to Rs. 1000 per month) to Eligible applicants. A Widow Certificate also helps applicants get special quota for government Job

Eligibility: 1.No age limit 2.Must have no source of Income. 3.Must not be professional beggars Pension is given in spite of having legal heirs of above 18 years of age. 4.Must not possess property of value more than Rs.5,000/-.

Application Process: Application with all the required supporting documents needs to be submitted to District Collector Office.

Timeline: One Year

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83412

Tamil Nadu Government Schemes for Pregnant Ladies

Tamil Nadu is leading the country in the health sector and its sophisticated medical services and infrastructure are something to be emulated by the rest of the country.

Tamil Nadu Amma Maternity Nutrition Kit Scheme

This scheme was launched in September 2015 and around 17 lac mothers have already benefitted from it. The scheme is run under Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme.

Benefits: Other than Rs. 18,000 given, each pregnant woman will get a nutrition kit worth Rs. 4000.

The kits would be disbursed twice during the pregnancy, once at the 12th week and again between 16th and 20th week of pregnancy.

Title: Pregnant women registration scheme

Benefits: Department of Public Health, TN has now made it mandatory for all pregnant women to register online and to receive birth certificate for their child. The registration will be done under Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) scheme, online at picme.tn.gov.in. For birth certificate, women will have to submit a 12-digit RCH number provided by the village or urban health nurse (VHN/UHN) provided on anti-natal registration at the hospital where the child is born.

Eligibility: All Pregnant women. Mothers who have delivered before 1st January 2019 are not eligible for this scheme.

Application Process: Through the local Primary Healthcare Centre near your House.

Timeline: 3 Months to 12 Months. (Money will be dispered in Two Installments) to the given bank account.

Scheme Application Link: https://sarkariyojana.com/tamil-nadu-amma-maternity-nutrition-kit-scheme/

Marriage Schemes in Tamil Nadu 2019

In our Indian society, it is customary for the bride to wear “Thirumangalyam” made of gold during marriage and there are several other expenses according to one’s culture and background. The TN government has five different schemes to help parents of economically weaker sections to help take care of these expenses and to focus on their child’s education until the rime of marriage.

Marriage Assistance Scheme I & II

Benefits: Cash assistance of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 is paid through ECS to girls according to their educational qualification.

Eligibility I: The bride should have studied 10th standard and passed/failed the tests.

Eligibility II: The bride should be a degree holder having studied through any regular college or a diploma holder having studied through one of the recognized colleges under Directorate of Technical Education, Govt of TN.

Scheme Application Link: http://www.tnsocialwelfare.org/pages/view/marriage-assistance-schemes

Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Ninaivu Marriage Assistance Scheme

Benefits: Financial assistance of Rs. 20,000 to girls belonging to poor families and those below poverty line.

Eligibility: Annual income of family should not exceed Rs. 12,000 pa. Bride should not have completed 18 years of age. Only one girl from a family is eligible. Time limit of sending the application is 45 days prior to marriage.

Application Process: 1. Commissioner (for Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode and Tiruppur Corporations). 2. Municipal Commissioner (for municipalities). 3. Panchayat Union Commissioner (for rural areas). 4. District Social Welfare Officers. 5. Extension Officers (Social Welfare) Rural Welfare Officers (W)

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83438

Dr. Dharmambal Ammaiyar Ninaivu Widow Remarriage Assistance Scheme

Benefits: Under this scheme, Rs 25,000 is given out of which Rs. 15,000 is given through ECS and Rs 10,000 as National Savings Certificate along with 4 gm 22 carat gold coin for making “Thirumangalyam”. The degree/diploma holders are given Rs. 50,000 out of which 30,00 is given through ECS and Rs 20,000 as National Savings Certificate along with 4 gm 22 carat gold coin.

Eligibility: No income ceiling or minimum education qualification stipulated. One of the spouses should be from SC/ST/BC/MBC community.

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83415

E.V.R. Maniammaiyar Ninaivu Marriage Assistance Scheme for Daughters of Poor Widows

Benefits: Rs.15,000/- (by Cheque/ Demand Draft ) for marriage assistance of Poor Widows in Tamil Nadu

Eligibility: Family Annual income of family should not exceed Rs. 72,000.

Application Process: To the District Social Welfare Officer / Extension Officer (SW)

Timeline: 3 months

Scheme Application Link: http://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83419

Marriage assistance to normal person marrying a visually handicapped person

Benefits: Financial assistance of Rs. 20,000 is given, 10,000 in cash and 10,000 as National Savings Certificate along with a certificate of appreciation.

Eligibility: Age of both persons marrying should be above 18 years. National Disability Identity Card

Application Process: District Disabled Rehabilitation Officer. Authority to be contacted in case of delay in service – State commissioner for differently abled, Jawaharlal Nehru Inner Ring Road, KK Nagar, Chennai-78.

Timeline: 3 Months

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83301

Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Ninaivu Inter-Caste Marriage Assistance Scheme

Benefits: Under this scheme, Rs 15,000 is given out of which Rs. 10,000 is given through NCS and Rs 5,000 as cheque or DD. In case of one of the spouses belonging to SC/ST community, an assistance of Rs. 20,000 is provided, 10,00 as NSC and 10,000 as cheque or DD.

Eligibility: No income ceiling or minimum education qualification stipulated. Age limit of 18-30 years for the bride. Time limit of sending application 45 days before marriage.

Application Process: District Social Welfare Officer / Extension Officers (SW)

Timeline: 3 Months

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83416

Tamil Nadu government schemes for school students

There are a number of schemes run by the TN government to fund education of the

underprivileged children.

Under the scheme of School Education Department, the government has made provision for educational scholarships for children of agricultural labourers who have passed 10 th and 12 th standard.

Free Education Scheme in Tamil Nadu 2019

There are educational schemes run by state and central governments as joint ventures to provide education to the illiterate, unemployed adult and thus bring them into mainstream. One such scheme is through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). This is a Government of India initiative with 100% grant from them.

Benefits: To provide education to the adult illiterates and neo-literates in the age group of 15-35 years who may have dropped out of school for various reasons, the above scheme is put in place.

For the first year education, central government provides 100% grant and the following 2nd and 3rd year grants are provided by the central and state governments in a fund share of 50-50%.

Under NIOS, people 15 years and older can enrol and through continuing education programme, attain three stages of education which is parallel to the formal education standards. Stage I – 3rd standard; stage II – 5th standard; stage III – 8th standard education.

Eligibility: Neo-literates, school drop outs, and nonstarters.

Application Process: This grant can be availed through the District Collector / District Adult Education Officer / District Educational Officer.

Timeline: 3 months before a Academic Year

Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83379

Scholarship for children of Agricultural labourers

Benefits: Rs. 1250 for boys and Rs. 1500 for girls who have passed 10th standard and Rs. 1750 and Rs. 2000 for boys and girls, respectively who have passed 12th standard.

Eligibility: Parents must possess the Agricultural Labourers Card issued by the Revenue Officers.

Application Process: Application needs to be made to the school headmaster. The School through it’s adminstration approaches the District Collector for further approval and amount dispersement.

Timeline: 3 -6 months

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83388

Higher Education Special Scholarship Scheme – Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

It was earlier called the Loan Scholarship Scheme

Benefits: It is a grant provided at the rate of Rs. 6500/- per annum for degree courses and Rs. 7000/- for P.G. and professional courses. For Medical students, a 25% loan and 75% subsidy is granted. Adi Dravidar/Tribal/Adi Dravidar converted to Christianity / boarders of the hostels attached to the educational institutions and pursuing degree/ postgraduate / professional courses.

Eligibility: Annual income limit of Rs. 100,000.

Application Process: Application needs to be made to the District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer through the college principal.

Timeline: 4- 12 months

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83109

Goverment Loan Schemes in Tamilnadu

SC/ST Loan Scheme Tamil Nadu

The TN government has a lot of schemes to benefit the SC/ST, tribals, Adi Dravidar community of TN.

Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme (SCP) – SC/ST

Benefits: This is to benefit the poor farmers by way of subsidizing farming equipment, planting materials and seeds. High yielding vegetable seeds will be provided at 50% subsidy. 1) For Horticulture Plants, the subsidy would be given for 1 ha. per beneficiary. 2) for vegetable seeds, subsidy would be given for 0.5 ha. per beneficiary. 3) For flower seeds / plants, the subsidy would be given for 0.5 ha. per beneficiary.

Eligibility: SC/ST Certified Citizens

Application Process: Assistant Director of Horticulture (Block level)/Concerned district Joint Director of Horticulture/ Deputy Director of Horticulture

Scheme Application Link: http://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/19521

Urban Cooperative Bank Loans for economically backward class citizen TABCEDCO / TAMCO

Benefits: A maximum of Rs. 100,000 in loan can be obtained at an interest rate of 7.5-13%., loans are given to backward class, MBC and minorities at a lower rate of interest.

Eligibility: BC/MBC/SC/ST

Application Process: General Manager / Special Officer

Scheme Application Link: http://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/3537

Tamil Nadu Government Free House Scheme

The state government has a few schemes in place to provide free housing and free house site patta to the weaker sections of society in TN.

Title: Construction of free houses for tribals

Benefits: Construction of free houses for tribals who have been given free house site patta by the government. This is to benefit the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities of Tamil Nadu.

Eligibility: SC/ST Certified Citizens

Application Process: Commissioner / Panchayat Union / District Adi dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer / Commissioner of Tribal Welfare concerned.

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83099

Title: Distribution of free house site pattas

Eligibility: BC/MBC people who do not have their own house or house site are eligible for this. The annual income should not exceed Rs. 16,000 in rural areas and Rs. 24,000 in urban areas.

Application Process: Commissioner / Panchayat Union / District Adi dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer / Commissioner of Tribal Welfare concerned.

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/83157

Tamil Nadu Government Schemes for Agriculture

The TN government has a lot of schemes running under their agricultural department. To name a few would be Farmers Training, Generator Subsidy, Distribution of Biofertilisers, Distribution of Agricultural implements, Power Tariff subsidy, Weather based crop insurance scheme etc. There are currently around 70 plus schemes operational under the Agricultural Department of TN. Please refer to this link for a complete list. https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/department_wise/2

Scheme1: To assist farmers where their crop loss is 50% or above. It is an input subsidy scheme sponsored by the centre and applicable in all districts of TN.

Benefits:

For agriculture crops, horticulture crops, annual and plantation crops,

a. Rs 2,000 per hectare in rainfed areas.

b. Rs 4,000 per hectare for areas under assured irrigation.

c. No input subsidy payable for agricultural land remaining unsown or fallow

d. Assistance payable to any small farmer with tiny holding minimum Rs 250

Perennial crops

a. Rs 6,000 per hectare for all perennial crops

b. No input subsidy payable for agricultural land remaining unsown or fallow

c. Assistance payable to any small farmer with tiny holding minimum Rs 500

Application Process: Applications have to be made out to village level Assistant Agricultural Officer / block level Deputy Agricultural Officer / district level Agricultural officer and Assistant Director of Agriculture / Joint Director of Agriculture.

Timeline: Scheme was introduced in May 2012.

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/19316

Scheme 2: Distribution of Biofertilisers.

Benefits: Biofertilisers such as Azospirillium, Rhizobium, and Phosphobacteria will be provided to farmers at a cost of Rs. 6 per packet of 200 gm.

Application Process: Applications can be made out to Agricultural Officers at the village level, block level or district level.

Timeline: Scheme introduced in May 2012.

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/19257

Scheme 3: Distribution of Agricultural Implements

Benefits: S.R.I. markers are agricultural implements which help farmers transplant paddy crops. Wide spacing of crops is an important aspect in growing paddy. This scheme is sponsored by the state.

SRI Implements worth Rs 1750 at 100% subsidy for sub-basins of phase III and IV Pulses line marker worth Rs 700 at 100% subsidy for sub-basins of phase IV Hand operated sprayers – 50% subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs 1250 per unit for sub-basins of phase IV. Power operated sprayers – 50% subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs 3000 per unit for sub-basins of phase IV.

Eligibility:

Application Process: Applications can be made out to Agricultural Officers at the village level, block level or district level.

Timeline: Scheme introduced in May 2012.

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/19312

Scheme 4 : Tamil Nadu Farmers Development and Welfare Scheme

Benefits: This is a subsidy scheme for farmers and their families in the event of death or permanent disability.

The farmers / tenants who sell one or more than one metric ton of their agricultural produce through regulated markets every year are enrolled under this scheme.

They are eligible for a grant up to Rs. 100,000 in case of death / permanent disability due to accident/ death due to snake bite, Rs. 75,000 for loss of both hands / legs / eyes due to accident, and Rs. 50,000 for loss of one hand / leg / eye or permanent hip disability due to accident.

Farmers need not pay any premium for this grant. The Market Committee concerned and Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board contribute Rs 10 per individual per year equally.

Application Process: Application has to be made out to the Agricultural Officers at the block level.

Scheme Application Link: https://www.tn.gov.in/scheme/data_view/19635

