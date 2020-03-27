There are many organizations where you can volunteer during this Corona Lockdown. We have compiled a list of organizations that are requesting volunteers to help. Please remember that you must take all the necessary precautions when you are volunteering during these medically testing times.

Volunteer in Chennai during Corona

Government of TamilNadu

The Government of Tamilnadu for volunteers who have experience in coding.Can work in remote Register at https://tnega.tn.gov.in

Specific skill sets are required in Mobile, full stack, front end devs & data scientist needed.

The Greater Chennai Corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation is currently leading the on-ground Response to manage Corona / COVID-19 outbreak in the City. To help GCC manage this, one can donate to:

Name of Account Holder: The Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation – CSR

Account Number: 000901126630 Bank: ICICI Bank Branch: Nungambakkam Branch MICR Number: 600229003 IFSC Code : ICIC0000009

For citizens/corporates who are willing to support in kind, please drop the items to the following drop-off locations:

J J Indoor Stadium Playground St, Kilpauk Garden Colony, Kilpauk, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600102 Amma Arangam, 11th St, Kumaran Nagar, A Block, Annanagar East, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600030

Chennai corporation has also mentioned the items largely required at the moment are rice, dal, and other cooking essentials, masks, soaps, sanitizers, and disinfectants.

Greater Chennai Corporation has also invited individuals or NGO’s to register to better coordinate relief measures. Interested citizens/corporates can register here.

Team Everest

Are you a working professional and interested to teach students online?

Team Everest NGO invites volunteers who can do one 45 mins online session (Webinar) to College students on any topic of their choice.

Date: 1-April-2020 to 15-April-2020 (Any 1 day)

Time: 11 AM IST (or) 9 PM IST

Webinar Duration: 45 Mins

No of Webinar allowed per volunteer: 1

Preferred Topics: New Technology , Goal Setting, Time Management, Project/Task Management, Story Telling, Office Etiquette, Stress Management, Communication Skills, Interview Skills, Decision making, Women at work, Alternate job market, Your life journey, Entrepreneurship.

If you are interested, please signup here – https://bit.ly/33PLUYt

Based on the topic required, your work experience and the number of volunteers signed up, we will reach out to you if you are shortlisted as 1 of the 30 trainers for this 15 days webinar series.

Aid India

Many poor families in slums and villages are without food and money, during this lockdown.

Our local field workers (who have been running tuition centers in the areas) are identifying such families and providing them provisions for a week. (Rice, dal, oil, soap for about Rs. 1500 per family)

You can donate to Aid India’s Corona Relief Fund to provide relief for these poor families.

As our office is closed and people are working from home, our secretary Balaji Sampath will be posting updates of our work on his Facebook page. You can see some of the updates here: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157471767163068&id=564198067

You can donate online here.

No Food Waste

No Food Waste is a non-profit foundation working to reduce hunger among urban poor. They serve homeless people in the City. They are raising funds for serving the economically weaker and less privileged people in the City during the Corona Lock-down.

Contributions can be made directly to:

Name: No Food Waste

A/C No: 10022800699

Bank: IDFC Bank

Branch: RS Puram, Coimbatore

IFSC: IDFB0080531

Safa India

Safe India is working to create pre-packaged packets of provision items like atta, rice, dal, oil, sugar, salt, and tea. These packages will be delivered to daily wage workers, single mothers, and elderly who are most impacted during this period. One can make the contributions at Online. Click here





Bhoomika Trust

Bhoomika Trust has launched a helpline 044-46314726 aimed at senior citizens and immune-compromised individuals in Chennai during these trying times. They are asking for volunteers to man the support line and assist in on-road delivery. Interested citizens can fill the form online at https://docs.google.com/forms/

You can also fund directly at their website.





Fundraiser by Citizens of Zone 13 of Chennai

Some citizens from Zone 13 of Chennai have started a fundraiser that will assist conservancy workers who are tirelessly working every day during the lockdown. The received funds will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the conservancy workers.

The fundraiser page can be reached on the Milaap website.

IRCDUC & USWT

If you are willing to donate raw food to prepare cooked meals to the urban poor, then please reach out to the contact numbers below. The cooked food is mainly provided to pavements and transit shelters.

Sumanasa Foundation

Sumanasa Foundation is working closely with the Amma Canteens of Greater Chennai Corporation. They are preparing food and delivering to the homeless and urban poor.

You can contribute to buying the raw materials to the foundation.