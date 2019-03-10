Chennai South Constituency (Area / Geography / Boundary)

Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency consists of the following six (6) Assembly constituencies:

Virugambakkam

Saidapet

Thiyagaraya Nagar

Mylapore

Velachery

Shozhinganallur

Thiruvottiyur

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar

Perambur

Kolathur

Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar

Royapuram

Demographics of Chennai South Constituencies

The total number of registered voters in Chennai South is 1468523.

Male Voters 961904 Femals Voters 973934 Third Gender Voters 371 Total Voters 1936209

Current Incumbent in Chennai South Constituency

Results of 2014 Elections in Chennai South

Main Issues According to Citizens in South Chennai