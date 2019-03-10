Home elections Chennai South

Chennai South

Chennai South Constituency (Area / Geography / Boundary)

Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency consists of the following six (6) Assembly constituencies:

  • Virugambakkam
  • Saidapet
  • Thiyagaraya Nagar
  • Mylapore
  • Velachery
  • Shozhinganallur
  • Thiruvottiyur
  • Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar
  • Perambur
  • Kolathur
  • Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar
  • Royapuram

Demographics of Chennai South Constituencies

The total number of registered voters in Chennai South is 1468523.

Male Voters961904
Femals Voters973934
Third Gender Voters371
Total Voters1936209

Current Incumbent in Chennai South Constituency

Results of 2014 Elections in Chennai South

Main Issues According to Citizens in South Chennai

