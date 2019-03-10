Chennai South Constituency (Area / Geography / Boundary)
Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency consists of the following six (6) Assembly constituencies:
- Virugambakkam
- Saidapet
- Thiyagaraya Nagar
- Mylapore
- Velachery
- Shozhinganallur
Demographics of Chennai South Constituencies
The total number of registered voters in Chennai South is 1468523.
|Male Voters
|961904
|973934
|Third Gender Voters
|371
|Total Voters
|1936209