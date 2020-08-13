What could be a better place unwind in India than to be 2637 meters above the sea level?

Dense forests, rich landscape, indigenous wildlife, reminiscent of native tribals, and bustling tourism – Ooty, also known as Udagamandalam, is no wonder called the Queen of Hills Stations.

We wanted to venture out into frigid climates to escape the tropical heat of the plains. So we hit the road and drove up the western ghats towards Ooty.

Ooty’s winter temperature was so unlike other parts of South India. A freezing -2 Degree Celsius in December and occasional frost, shivered our spine and made us crave for tropical heat.

The famous summer hill resort was less visited during winters by the local tourists. However, this is the best time to explore the hills. A drive up to the mountains during months between October to December acquainted us to less crowded places, picturesque landscapes, and even more to the pristine biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

Enchanting Ooty

The Scenic Drive on the Ooty Hairpin Bends

The drive to the peak was 36 hairpins bend away from its foothill, Mettupalayam, a Coimbatore rural suburb. The drive on these hairpin bends was idyllic enough to elevate our moods.

The burning warmth of heat from the foothills steadily shifted to be a refreshing cool breeze somewhere between the 10 of 36 hairpin bend.

As we drove further up, the tantalizing aroma from the eucalyptus, pines, and tall cypress permeated our senses and soul. The lush green landscapes around transcended our minds towards tranquility.

All through the uphill drive, there were forest monkeys boldly lurking around the tourists’ cars for food. “There have been times when visitors have been panicked by bison, wild boars, and elephant encounters,” told a shopkeeper who sold us snacks when we stopped by in-between for a break. “In rare cases, tigers have also been spotted,” he said to jolt every bit of our recreational spirit in fear of a predator. “As long as you do not explore the woods alone, you have nothing to fret,” his adieu words felt reassuring enough for us to continue our drive.

Travel Tip 1:

Ooty is about 84 km from Coimbatore city airport. The drive on NH948 and NH181 en route Metuppalayam takes about 2 hours and 35 minutes by Car.

Travel Tip 2:

Self-driving car services are better than travel and tour services. Zoom Cars, Royal Picks, and Comfortcarz are few service providers located near to the Coimbatore airport.

Travel Tip 3:

You can also get to the hills from Metuppalayam foothill, by Nigilris Mountain Railway. The famous Ooty Toy train is a commute of 4 hours and 30 minutes, via Conoor.

View from the Dodebetta Peak

As we continued, the scenic drive on the final hairpin bend we reached the Dodebetta road.

Five kilometers ahead of the core city, the place had two best things to offer. First, the Dodebetta peak, one of the highest among Indian peaks, is next only to the many peaks on the Himalayan ranges and Annaimudi Peak of Kerala. The view of the surrounding hills from 8650 feet above was an evocative visual panorama of nature’s very best. There were all hues of green, gleaming from the diverse vegetation here. Thick sheets of floating winter fog blurred the dense jungle canopy, though. So, we headed to the telescope house, built at the center of the visitors’ open arena, to get the hills’ best view. And so it was! We could see the mountains, jungles, and all forest’s biodiversity much clearly through the telescope. Later we walked down a bit, just to sit by the lawn gardens to immerse ourselves a little more in the chill winter winds. The mist’s gentle caresses stroked to refresh us. The breezy flow energized us to head back on the road and continue our road trip.

Tea Party in The Ooty Tea Factory, and the Tea Museum

From Dodebetta peak en route to the core city is The Ooty Tea Factory, and the Tea Museum, the second place we visited, on the Dodebetta road. A walk up the elevated floors of the Tea Museum acquainted us with the knowledge of different kinds of teas, history of Tea plantation in India, and Nilgiris’s emergence as a plantation hill for East India Company. British love Indian Tea, to this day. A visit to the Museum helped us comprehend why.

In the tea factory, we visitors were introduced to the unique Cut, Twist, Curl, machine process that made Nilgiris Tea leaves first in quality. A platter of different teas, Black, Green, Lemon, Milk, Ginger, and Elachi, to be specific, was also served as complementary to us. Unlike tea from other parts of India, Nilgiris tea is fresh and preserved for export. So we made sure to taste the complimentary drink offered. Even better was the visit to the in-house store where we bought a few tea stocks for ourselves.

Ooty Botanical Garden

Ooty Botanical Garden

We knew we hit core city when we came headway with the local charring cross junction. Designed by the British empire, to replicate London’s famous six crossway junction, also named the Charring Cross of London, is an intersection that will take tourists around all famous destinations of Ooty.

A few feet walk from the charring cross junction is the 200 hundred-year-old government botanical garden, a home for over 1000 exotic and indigenous plants. The red rose garden, the flower bed of pink, purple and white asters, the small orange pansies, the bright pink zinnias shrub, two colored pink dahlias and the assorted colors of other flowering plants, was carpeted to contrast brightly from the green grass lawns, plants, and trees.

As we sat by the springy lower lawns, to watch the kids jubilantly play, we also took an intense explorative look at the 20 million-year-old fossiled tree trunk, placed in the garden’s center.

Shopping In Ooty

Outside the gates of the botanical garden, to the left, is the market for visitors. Native eucalyptus, fresh nuts, forest spices, and home-made chocolates can be enticing to provoke anyone’s dopamine to go on a spending spree. Nevertheless, we explored the markets, just to see the shops’ diverse product offerings. The Tibetan market, located in an exclusive arena near the entrance, showcased a range of products that looked authentic and affordable.

The Tibetan market and the shops adjacent to the charring cross junction make up as best places to purchase souvenirs from Ooty, we were told. So, if you want to indulge in Ooty shopping, make sure to explore both these places as you head out from the botanical gardens.

Waterbodies Destinations of Ooty

Ooty Boat House

The splendor of crystal clear waters revealing shallow views of its fishes beneath and aquatic aves like Ducks, Swans, or Cormorant, above is a common sight in every lake and waterfall destination of Ooty. The local boathouse, Pykara Lake, Emerald Lake, the Catherine waterfalls, Avalanche Lake, are few of scenic waterbody destinations that can be mistaken for a dreamland. So we gave ourselves a day or two, to experience all the water bodies of Ooty exclusively.

People and Culture of Ooty

There is much diversity in people’s cultural traits than the biodiversity of the forest.

The Ghats, formerly the land of indigenous forest tribes like Todas, Kotas, Badagas, and Alu Kurumbas, were open to more ethnic groups after John Sullivan, a District Collector during the British Regime, made its roads accessible to those in plains in the year 1819.

Today, the hills are home for many from the neighboring plains. People of Ooty exude, a confluence of cultures, are multi-lingual and have appalling English vocabulary skills. The local residential houses have remanents of colonial style and interiors to it. From food to hospitability, and even souvenirs, the spirit of cultural diversity translates into equally enthralling experiences here.

Ooty Wildlife

The scent of the forest biodiversity, the silence of the woods, the adventurous sight of fauna, the serenity of crystal clear waters, and the loud solo chirps of the aves, filled our soul with a sense of quietness, joy, and contentment.

Time takes a backstage and even pauses while you are on this side of Western Ghats! A vacation on the majestic hills Ooty helped us, not just to unwind but also re-discover ourselves.

These are the best places to visit in Ooty. A drive up the hills to these destinations in Ooty will make any tourist declare, “Wow, Indeed, this is Enchanted Ooty.”