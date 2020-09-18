Residents along the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road in Chennai had a reason to cheer this month. The two flagship flyover projects ‘Pallavaram Flyover,’ and ‘Vandalur Flyover,’ was inaugurated by Chief Minister Tiru. Edappadi K Palaniswami yesterday (September 17th 2020).

The flyover construction project was the only hope for many facing traffic woes in GST and Outring road.

Chennai’s New Pallavaram FLyover

The Vandalur Flyover construction project, which was first started in 2014, was completed at the cost of 165.8 Crore. Now, the 711 meters long, six-lane two-way Vandalur bridge will enable commuters of Vandalur – Kelambakkam – Mampakkam to travel with ease without having to get stuck for hours in Vandalur traffic junction. The Vandalur flyover is expected to facilitate a smooth flow of vehicle traffic at least for 2 kilometers, both directions.

So it is Pallavaram Flyover. The construction, which started in 2016, was completed this month at the cost of Rs 80.74 crore. The 1.53-kilometer three-lane flyover is a one-directional bridge connecting Kundrathur road, and Santhai road junctions of Chennai. Commuters heading to the Chennai Airport from Tambaram will greatly benefit from this Pallavaram flyover connectivity.

Chief Minister Inaugurates Pallavaram Flyover

“When complaints came in regarding traffic congestion at Kelambakkam junction, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa gave orders for a flyover. The Vandalur flyover (Rs 55 crore) with three-way paths on either side has now been completed. Similarly, the one at Pallavaram (Rs 80.74 crore) too has been completed,” said the Cheif Minister in the Vadalur Flyover Inaugural Speech of September 17th 2020.

It is interesting to note that Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Minister of Highways and Minor Ports during Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa times, was critical in making needful Highways Departmental decisions of these projects.

To know more about the flyover project in Chennai due for completion, read our entire list of all Chennai Flyover Projects.