Buying a Government terrace garden kit in Chennai or claiming Horticulture Subsidy in Tamil Nadu can feel daunting!

Especially when there are so many schemes, guidelines, and processes in place to remit them.

However, a little closer look at the core details can help you understand urban gardeners can gain a lot of monetary benefits if only they apply for a scheme that best fits them.

In this article, we have tried to simplify all the intricate details so that you will be better informed about the core elements of all the available schemes.

Horticulture schemes in Tamilnadu are targeted for two kinds of plant cultivators. First, for urban gardeners who are setting up their terrace garden or do it yourself kitchen gardens.

The second kind of subsidy is targeted for full-time cultivators and farmers who grow plants for livelihood.

In this article we will show you how to apply for:

Tamilnadu Horticulture Terrace Garden Kit:

Intended to motivate Tamilnadu’s urban residents to grow their own vegetables and fruits, the T.N. Department of Horticulture and Plantation corps provides Rooftop Garden kits at a 50% subsidy rate for registered buyers.

Urban gardeners can grow their own Brinjal, Tomatoes, Cluster Beans, Bush Beans, Radish, Coriander Leaves, Okra (Vendakkai), and green Chillies with this Rooftop Garden Kit.

The TN government terrace garden kit contains:

Ten varieties of Vegetable and flower seeds

Seedling trays

Polythene spreading sheet

Compressed coco peat 2Kg bricks – 6 bags per kit

Water-soluble fertilizer

Biofertilizers, Bio Pesticide, and Bio fungicides

D.I.Y. Kit manual booklet

There are times where buyers can also buy Hand sprayer (1lit), Rose cane(5lit), Digging fork (Small), and Trowel at subsidized rates.

The kit used to be open for online orders at tnhorticulture website . But, Not anymore!

Due to overwhelming online orders, the department now requires citizens to go ‘IN-PERSON’ to the nearby Zonal Office in-person to claim the kit.

The Chennai Horticulture Officers can also be contacted by phone:

Madhavaram Zone: 9003265922

Annanagar Zone: 9841155808

Thiruvanmiyur Zone: 044 – 24510597

Perambur Zone: 8056217841

If you are from other locations in Tamil Nadu, you can head to your district’s Horticulture headquarters for inquiry.

To become a registered buyer and claim your kit subsidy, carry along a photocopy of Government Address Proof Card (Aadhar Card / Ration Card / Voter ID), along with a passport size photograph of yourself. The staff in the Horticulture office will help you fill in the application form and claim your subsidy.

Terrace Garden Kit in Chennai Cost :

The cost of terrace garden, marked at a retail price of Rs. 522.10 per kit, is given at a subsidy rate of just Rs. 200 per kit for registered buyers.

Few Urban gardeners have claimed subsidies for up to 5 kits per registration previously. However, given the demand for kitchen garden kits, few zonal horticulture officers limit the subsidy claim to just one kit per registered buyer. Those interested to procure more are advised to buy the garden kit at M.R.P. rates.

Transportation Tip:

The kit comes along as many small-sized packages. So, be sure to avoid traveling in two-wheelers or public transport to collect your kit. A Tri-cycle, Auto, or Car is the best transport mode to carry the Do-it-yourself garden kit’s load.

Tamilnadu Horticulture Benefits for Farmers:

Full-time plant cultivators and farmers in Tamil Nadu who wish to claim horticultural subsidy for Agricultural and Irrigation purposes need to go through ‘Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA)’ to claim their benefits.

Pic Credits: Spiritofchennai.com

Farmers have six schemes to choose from:

MIDH – National Horticulture Mission PMKSY — Micro – Irrigation (SF/MF) Other farmers National Bamboo Mission National Mission on Medicinal Plants Tamil Nadu – IAMWARM (World Bank Fund) State Horticulture Farms

Financial assistance from TANHODA is available for eligible farmers and horticulturists. But you must choose a scheme that best suits your occupation. But, doing so, you will be increasing the chances of your subsidy application to be shortlisted.

The following table of the scheme components can help you in self-assessing your eligibility.

Scheme Name Eligible Corps Subsidy Amount Guideline Documents MIDH - National Horticulture Mission • Mango

• Banana

• Strawberry

• Papaya

• Guava

• Cashew

• Cocoa

• Chillies

• Turmeric

• Pepper

• Aromatic plants Flowers.



Public and Private Nursery under Plantation Infrastructure Development Rs. 35,000/ha to Rs. 25.00 lakh/ha National Government:

National Guideline



State Government: State Guideline

Micro Irrigation Scheme (PMKSY)

• Drip Irrigators

• Sprinkle Irrigators

• Micro Sprinkle Irrigators

• Mini Sprinke Irrigators

• Sprinkle Irrigation Units (Semi-permananet, Rain Gun,..) Rs. 19542 to Rs. 60459, based on Plantation Area Hectare.



100% subsidy for small/marginal farmers



75% subsidy for other category farmers. National Government:

National Guideline



State Government:

State Guideline Bamboo Mission in Tamil Nadu • Bamboo Plantation Cultivators

• Bamboo Treatment Units.

• Bamboo Product Development/Processing Units.

• Infrastructure Projects for Promotion and Development of Bamboo Markets

• Bamboo Technology Support Groups (BTSGs) 50% of the total Plantation or Business Cost.



The subsidy follows a stratergic funding patterns.

10% - 50%-40%



10%: Owner’s Capital

Upto 50%: Government Subsidy

40%: Bank Loan

National Government:

National Guideline



Credit Guideline



State Government: Not Applicable. 100% Centrally funded program

National Mission on Medicinal Plants • Home Herbal Gardens

• Institutional/ Public Herbal Gardens

• School Herbal Gardens

• State and National Herbal Gardens. Rs. 2500/- one time to Rs. 60,000/- per year per ha upto four years National Government: National Guideline



State Government: Not Applicable. 100% Centrally funded program

Tamil Nadu – IAMWARM (World Bank Fund) • Farmers with Own Agricultural Land living in 18 Sub-Basins of Tamil Nadu. Details on the 'Guideline Documents’ Link . Depends on the Geo-Location of the land and Farming Agenda of the Cultivation. State Government: State Guideline



TN IAMWARM Application Download: Download

State Horticulture Farms • All district farmers and plant cultivators Distribution of pedigree, seedlings and quality planting materials of Horticulture crops to the farmers.



More of a Corp Cultivation support in kind , not reimbursement of money

State Government: State Guideline

How to Apply for Horticulture Subsidy Scheme in Tamilnadu Online:

Horticultural Subsidy Application Forms are available online on the Website here. However, note that these application forms need to be downloaded and manually filled in by the farmers.

Before submitting your applications, Horticulturists, Farmers, and Plant Cultivators need to thoroughly read the scheme guidelines.

It is only the Scheme Guidelines pdf that will mention the necessary documents required for the particular scheme. So, take time to read all details of the Guidelines document.

The document usually needed are:

Fully-Completed Subsidy Scheme Application Form. Government Address Proof. Ownership Proof of Plantation, Nursery, or Cultivation. Passport Size Photograph Bank Details for automated Subsidy Credits.

It would be wiser to call on your District’s Horticulture Officer on his office phone to learn more about all the necessary documents required for the application.

Currently, the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subsidy Application needs to be submitted physically in-person at the local district horticultural office.

There is a sea of details in claiming your Agricultural Subsidy in T.N. In this article, we have condensed it all for you.

The core information of the Horticultural Scheme name, Government Subsidy amount, and Online Application Forms, have been provided to get you straight to the actionable details.

We hope this information helps your claim your Horticulture Subsidy in Tamilnadu 2020.