Remdesivir Availability in Chennai

Remdesivir Injection is available for sale only at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Entrance Location – Gate 5 (near My Lady Garden), J. Nehru Stadium

Sale Point – Boys Sports Hostel

J. Nehru Stadium (Opening time – 9 am)

Exit Location – Gate 4, J. Nehru Stadium

No. of tokens per day – 300 (as per Administrative Director, TNMSC)

The following documents (photocopies) are required to :

Doctor’s letter in Hospital’s letter with patient details – Prescription.

RT-PCR Covid test result

CT Scan report

Patient ID card (like Aadhaar)

Attender ID Card & Contact Details

Keep originals just in case