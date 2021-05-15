Remdesivir Availability in Chennai

Remdesivir Injection is available for sale only at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
- Entrance Location – Gate 5 (near My Lady Garden), J. Nehru Stadium
- Sale Point – Boys Sports Hostel
- J. Nehru Stadium (Opening time – 9 am)
- Exit Location – Gate 4, J. Nehru Stadium
- No. of tokens per day – 300 (as per Administrative Director, TNMSC)
The following documents (photocopies) are required to :
- Doctor’s letter in Hospital’s letter with patient details – Prescription.
- RT-PCR Covid test result
- CT Scan report
- Patient ID card (like Aadhaar)
- Attender ID Card & Contact Details
- Keep originals just in case
