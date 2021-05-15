Remdesivir Availability in Chennai

Remdesivir Injection is available for sale only at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

  • Entrance Location – Gate 5 (near My Lady Garden), J. Nehru Stadium
  • Sale Point – Boys Sports Hostel
  • J. Nehru Stadium (Opening time – 9 am)
  • Exit Location – Gate 4, J. Nehru Stadium
  • No. of tokens per day – 300 (as per Administrative Director, TNMSC)

The following documents (photocopies) are required to :

Advertisement
  • Doctor’s letter in Hospital’s letter with patient details – Prescription.
  • RT-PCR Covid test result
  • CT Scan report
  • Patient ID card (like Aadhaar)
  • Attender ID Card & Contact Details
  • Keep originals just in case
- Advertisement -