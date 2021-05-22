The Government of Tamilnadu has announced a complete lockdown from May 24, 2021. Check below what is allowed and open and what is not. When you go out, maintain social distance and also wear a mask.
As per the statement by the Revenue and Disaster Management department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, lockdown in the areas under the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation has been extended from May 24, 2021, with further restrictions, to control the spread of COVID-19. From 24th, 2021, Tamil Nadu’s lockdown will get even more rigorous.
To allow for preparation for the lockdown all the shops can be open from 6-9 pm on both May 22 and May 23, 2021.
Here is the list of what will be allowed and what will not:
Utilities to be allowed effective From May 24, 2021
- Medical Shops will be open as usual.
- Milk, Newspaper, and water distribution will be allowed as usual.
- Chennai residents can buy fruits and Vegetables ONLY through TN Horticulture department carts.
- Only Parcel Services will be allowed from Restaurants (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m, 12:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m, and 6 p.m to 9:00 p.m.
- Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo will be allowed to operate during the restaurant parcel service timings.
- E- Pass Mandatory for Inter-District Travel.
- Medical Emergencies Travel within the district will not require an E-Pass.
- Provisions and Essentials Service delivery via E-Commerce applications allowed from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m
- Petrol Bunk to operate as usual.
Restrictions effective From May 24, 2021
- Vehicular travel without proper reasons (Medical Emergencies or Funeral Services) will be strictly prohibited.
- Vegetable or Fruits shops will not be allowed to operate for one week.
- Provisional or Retail Shops will not be allowed to operate for one week.
We request Chennai Residents NOT to panic about Provisions or Groceries: E-Commerce services for essentials are allowed to operate from 8:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. The Government Order also promises Vegetables and Fruits to be sold street-level via TN Horticulture Push Carts. It would be better to stay at home and get all your essentials home-delivered than to be a part of a mad-hour rush to purchase items in-person from retail stores.
This Tamil Nadu lockdown guidelines of May 24, 2021, are valid for a week and may be subject to change with modifications.
Archived Guidelines on this Page
Additional Guidelines (May 15- 24)
- Grocery shops, vegetable shops, shops selling fish and meat will be allowed to f unct ion only between 6 a.m an nd 10 a.m.
- Above same timing applicable for Dunzo (Grocery) & other grocery delivery apps
- Tea shops will not function.
- No permission for roads idly shops selling vegetables, flowers, fruits
- E-commerce companies can function between 2 p.m & 6 p.m
- E-registration (pass) must for those coming from other States and foreign countries
- E-registration (pass) is compulsory for intra-State and inter-State travel and this comes into force from May 17 at 6 am
- Complete lockdown will be in force on both Sundays May 16 & 23
- Night Curfew (lOpm – 4am) to continue.
- Other restrictions and permitted activities to continue as per Lockdown guidelines announced on 8th May by TN Government
What is Not allowed
- Big format shops (showrooms with a size of 3000sq .ft . and above), Shopping Complex and Malls.
- Provision Stores and Vegetable Shops in Shopping Complexes
- Retail shops in Koyambedu Market
- Any other standalone shops
- Hotels & Lodges not allowed (Unless the guests are there for any business or medical reasons)
- The dine-in facility shall not be permitted in Restaurants, Hotels, Mess and Tea Shops
- Social / political / sports entertainment / academic/cultural festival related and other gatherings in both open and closed spaces
- Schools, Colleges, Universities, Government & Private Academi es, Summer Camps
- All Cinemas / Multiplex/ Theatres
- Gymnasiums, Swimming Pools
- Entertainment Parks, Restobars
- Beauty Parlours, Salons and Spas in Corporation, Municipal, and Rural limits
- Devotees at Religious places
- International Air Transfers
- Sports Centers, Academies
- Parks
- Liquor Shops
- Tourists Spots like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud for any kind of tourism purposes on all days
- IT and ITEs Corporations
- Beaches and Coastal areas
- No activities shall be permitted in the Containment Zones
- Intra-District Travel not allowed except for Marriages, Funerals, Interviews, Exams & Medical Emergencies (Proper Proof need to be carried with)
What is Allowed
- Emergency medical services
- Autos/ Taxis/ Private Vehicles bound for railway stations and airports
- Milk distribution
- Newspaper distribution
- Hospitals / Medical Labs
- Pharmaceutical shops
- Ambulances
- Hearse vehicle services and allied medical-related activities
- Standalone Grocery, Vegetable, Fish and Meat Shops – Only 50% Occupancy Allowed (Till 12 PM without Air Conditioning)
- Hotels & Restaurants (Takeaway only)
- Tea Shops (Only Parcel,Till 12 PM)
- Only e-commerce services supplying Food, Groceries, Vegetables, Fish & Meat
- Weddings (Upto 50 members)
- Funerals (Upto 20 members)
- Volunteers, Caregivers for persons with special needs, differently-abled, senior citizens, and patients (ID Cards/ Permission letters are mandatory)
- Ongoing Construction projects/industries (in situ) except the ones in containment zones
- Platform vendors selling vegetables and flowers (Until 12:00 Noon)
- Judiciary & Courts of Law
- Banks, ATMs, Insurance Companies can operate with Upto 50% Employees
- Electronic and Print Media
- Petrol and Diesel bunks
- Freight vehicles
- Continuous Process Industries
- Industries manufacturing essential commodities
- Telecommunication and its related activities
- Data centers and critical IT infrastructure
Note: Flight & Train bound Passengers from Other Countries & States should mandatorily register for E-Pass at the website https://eregister.tnega.org