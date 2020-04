Amma Unavagam in Chennai

Amma Unavagam (Tamil: அம்மா உணவகம்) is a direct food delivery program for the urban poor. The food is heavily subsidized and run by women Self-Help Groups.

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa inaugurated the scheme in 2013. The name, in essence, means Mother’s Canteen, a reference to the former Chief Minister.

Amma Unavagam Address and Location in Chennai

The food offered is ₹1 for idli, ₹5 for sambar rice, ₹5 for “Karuvapellai Satham” (Curry leaves rice) and ₹3 for curd rice.

During the national lockdown due to Corona / COVID-19, the Amma Unavagam has served as the food delivery system for the Greater Chennai Corporation.

List of Amma Unavagam with their Address in Chennai