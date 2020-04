Grocery Stores & Vegetable Shops doing home delivery in Chennai

During the Corona, lockdown free public movement has been restricted as per law till April 14, 2020. However, if you need Grocery/Provisions, you are allowed to visit the shop between 9 – 2:30 p.m. During this lockdown time, many shops have started delivering groceries to your home to prevent the possibility of community transmission.

Provisions & Grocery Home Delivery in Chennai during Corona Lockdown

This facility will also be beneficial to Senior citizens as they have challenges in visiting these shops.

List of Supermarkets, Vegetable Shops, Grocery stores, and medical shops across Chennai city that is currently doing home delivery. You can find the shop address, phone number and the name of the manager/owner where available. The list of areas included are Valasaravakkam, Guindy, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.