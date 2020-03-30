What are Movie Stars doing during Corona Lockdown

The lockdown is already driving many people nuts. But many Kollywood celebrities have managed to utilize this downtime to their advantage.

From Fitness to health, these movie stars are taking a break from the otherwise busy schedule to recharge and refresh for their ongoing movie projects.

21-day lockdown has hit the movie industry hard!

But, the way these celebrated stars are rejuvenating and reinventing themselves at home, will surely help us in getting to see a fresh stroke of acting skills in their forthcoming movies.

Here is a quick look at how many celebrated stars are spending their time at home and a summary of the projects they are working on:

Health and Fitness seem to be the greatest of all hobbies, followed by family time, reading books, cooking, and gardening.

Rajnikanth

Superstar Rajnikanth has just completed 100 days to Dabar release. The movie did very well at the box office. He was last seen in the episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grills and the episode went on to have record viewership.

His most recent tweet was also about the episode.

One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend @DiscoveryIN 👍🏻🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2020

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is busy with his political work with Makkal Needhi Maiam. He is currently spreading awareness on social media about the importance of social distancing. He also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the impact of Corona on daily wage workers.

He wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister on the importance of support for daily wage earners who have lost livelihood during this period.

Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara was last seen in a video with @VigneshSivan in a short fun video. She will soon be seen in a movie Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and N J Saravanan.

Trisha

Actress Trisha is a UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate. She recently released a video explaining the importance of 21-day lockdown.

Surya

Actor Surya was recently seen in an awareness video about Corona Virus. On the work front, he will soon be seen in the Movie Soorarai Pootru, a movie based on the life of the Iconic Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath.

On the work front, his wife Jothika will be seen in the movie Ponmagal Vandal soon.

Vikram

Vikram will soon be seen in the movie Cobra.

Vijay Sethupathy

Actor Vijay Sethupathy was recently seen promoting the Governments 21-day lockdown. On the work front, he has been cross-promoting many movies like Pei Irukka Bayam Yen, that are expected to launch in the next few months.

Happy to share #PeiIrukkaBayamen first look posters.

Congrats team ☺️ pic.twitter.com/VrQsHLmjKE — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) March 8, 2020

Vijay

Actor Vijay was last seen in movie Bigil. He is preparing for the release of his next movie Master.

Dhanush

Actor Dhanush was last seen on twitter explaining the importance of the Janata Lockdown.

He will soon be seen in his next movie Jagame Thandiram.

Arya

Actor Arya is posting so many requests for fundraising for various causes including Corona care for the elderly. This is highly appreciated. He was last seen in the Action Movie Kaapan alongside Actor Surya.

Hi everyone 👋 This Evening at 05 30 pm I’ll be doing a Twitter chat with you for a cause. Shoot ur questions with #AskArya 👍 See u all 🤗🤗#ArtFightsCovid#PlayItForward#ArtistsForElderly#StayHome@anilsrinivasan

Read more – https://t.co/jNQLoLJrCY — Arya (@arya_offl) March 29, 2020

Vishal

Actor Vishal was seen online promoting his upcoming film, Thuparivalan 2. All movie launches across Hollywood, Kollywood seem to be at a freeze due to the lockdown. It must be noted that the first series of the movie Thuparivalan alongside Prasanna was very appreciated by the audience in Tamil Nadu. Vishal will also soon be seen in his movie Chakra.