What are Movie Stars doing during Corona Lockdown

The lockdown is already driving many people nuts. But many Kollywood celebrities have managed to utilize this downtime to their advantage.
From Fitness to health, these movie stars are taking a break from the otherwise busy schedule to recharge and refresh for their ongoing movie projects.
21-day lockdown has hit the movie industry hard!
But, the way these celebrated stars are rejuvenating and reinventing themselves at home, will surely help us in getting to see a fresh stroke of acting skills in their forthcoming movies.
Here is a quick look at how many celebrated stars are spending their time at home and a summary of the projects they are working on:
Health and Fitness seem to be the greatest of all hobbies, followed by family time, reading books, cooking, and gardening.
Rajnikanth
Superstar Rajnikanth has just completed 100 days to Dabar release. The movie did very well at the box office. He was last seen in the episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grills and the episode went on to have record viewership.
His most recent tweet was also about the episode.
One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend @DiscoveryIN 👍🏻🙏🏻— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2020
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan is busy with his political work with Makkal Needhi Maiam. He is currently spreading awareness on social media about the importance of social distancing. He also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the impact of Corona on daily wage workers.
March 21, 2020
He wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister on the importance of support for daily wage earners who have lost livelihood during this period.
My open letter to the Honourable Prime Minister @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/pbgDALg5sQ— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 23, 2020
Nayanthara
Actress Nayanthara was last seen in a video with @VigneshSivan in a short fun video. She will soon be seen in a movie Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and N J Saravanan.
#MookuthiAmman First Look for you all👍 pic.twitter.com/DRBzaMb3ti— Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) February 29, 2020
Trisha
Actress Trisha is a UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate. She recently released a video explaining the importance of 21-day lockdown.
Hear from Trisha Krishnan, #UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate, on how #COVID19 does not discriminate and why you should #StayHomeSaveLives.#CoronavirusLockdown #Lockdown21 @trishtrashers @vijayabaskarofl @drbeelaIAS @nhm_tn pic.twitter.com/Kk9vT6IDsv— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) March 26, 2020
Surya
Actor Surya was recently seen in an awareness video about Corona Virus. On the work front, he will soon be seen in the Movie Soorarai Pootru, a movie based on the life of the Iconic Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath.
Let’s all stay home and stay safe🙏#IndiaFightsCorona@Vijayabaskarofl @TNDeptofHealth @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/q2BuBYDvvU— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 22, 2020
On the work front, his wife Jothika will be seen in the movie Ponmagal Vandal soon.
All the bliss you need right here! 💯— Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) March 29, 2020
Listen to the magical #VaanThooralgal from #PonMagalVandhaal➡https://t.co/L4GOXjRoAO#Jyotika @Suriya_offl @govind_vasantha @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @Chinmayi @fredrickjj @SakthiFilmFctry pic.twitter.com/Ou8A8NjY8p
Vikram
Vikram will soon be seen in the movie Cobra.
Take a bow! The King #Cobra has arrived! Here is the awe-inspiring #CobraFirstLook picture featuring our dear #ChiyaanVikram!@arrahman @AjayGnanamuthu @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 @7screenstudio @sooriaruna @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/X3uEZq16FW— Chiyaan Vikram Fans (@chiyaanCVF) February 28, 2020
Vijay Sethupathy
Actor Vijay Sethupathy was recently seen promoting the Governments 21-day lockdown. On the work front, he has been cross-promoting many movies like Pei Irukka Bayam Yen, that are expected to launch in the next few months.
Happy to share #PeiIrukkaBayamen first look posters.— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) March 8, 2020
Congrats team ☺️ pic.twitter.com/VrQsHLmjKE
Vijay
Actor Vijay was last seen in movie Bigil. He is preparing for the release of his next movie Master.
#KuttiStory https://t.co/5T1bA9oRkf— Vijay (@actorvijay) February 14, 2020
Dhanush
Actor Dhanush was last seen on twitter explaining the importance of the Janata Lockdown.
#jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/aha5MAtHyF— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 21, 2020
He will soon be seen in his next movie Jagame Thandiram.
#suruli He is coming soon pic.twitter.com/LTM2dVobhU— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 9, 2020
Arya
Actor Arya is posting so many requests for fundraising for various causes including Corona care for the elderly. This is highly appreciated. He was last seen in the Action Movie Kaapan alongside Actor Surya.
Hi everyone 👋 This Evening at 05 30 pm I’ll be doing a Twitter chat with you for a cause. Shoot ur questions with #AskArya 👍 See u all 🤗🤗#ArtFightsCovid#PlayItForward#ArtistsForElderly#StayHome@anilsrinivasan— Arya (@arya_offl) March 29, 2020
Read more – https://t.co/jNQLoLJrCY
Vishal
Actor Vishal was seen online promoting his upcoming film, Thuparivalan 2. All movie launches across Hollywood, Kollywood seem to be at a freeze due to the lockdown. It must be noted that the first series of the movie Thuparivalan alongside Prasanna was very appreciated by the audience in Tamil Nadu. Vishal will also soon be seen in his movie Chakra.
Proudly Presenting the First Look of #Thupparivaalan2 #KaniyanPoonkundran & #Mano back in action again, this time, “Hunting in London”#Thupparivaalan2FL #VishalDirection1 pic.twitter.com/BFQ5GLpbki— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 11, 2020