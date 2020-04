Chennai Corona Update for March 29, 2020

The Greater Chennai Corporation has today released data that Chennai now has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It has also stated the total number of people, including the 1120 residents who have already completed 28-day quarantine is 20,240. The zones currently with the highest number of confirmed Corona / COVID-19 cases are Kodambakkam and Adyar.

Keep up-to on our coverage on Corona in Chennai using the link Chennai Corona Dashboard.