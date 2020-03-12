Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming Actor Surya Sivakumar starring Tamil film directed by Sudha Kongara. As per the current timeline, the movie will release on April 9, 2020. The movie draws inspiration based on real-life events of Captain Gopinath, the famed founder of Air Deccan. This is the 38th Movie of Actor Suriya.

Soorai Pottru – Suriya

Cast & Crew of Soorarai Pottru Tamil Movie

Suriya and Gunnet Monga are producing the movie under their production companies 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

Cast / Stars of Soorarai Pottru Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Urvashi, Mohan, Babu, Paresh Rawal, Karunas Director Sudha Kongara Producer Suriya & Guneet Monga Music Director G V Prakash Release Date 9 April, 2020 (Tentative) Production Company 2D Entertainment, Sikhya Entertainment Cinematography Niketh Bommireddy Story By Sudha Kongara

Production

The principal photography of the movie began on April 7, 2019, and completed in September 2019. The cost of the film production grew (shh!!! as it is rumored) that Suriya hired an aircraft for Rs 47 lakh per day for multiple weeks.

The Telugu version of the movie that is titled Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra, will also release along with the Tamil version. The film will have a Kannada dubbing released along with the other versions.

Marketing

Tamil movies are leaving no stone unturned on their marketing stunts. As seen in previous films like Kabali in 2016 and Darbar in 2020, in which saw Air Asia planes painted with the movie advertising, Soorarai Pottru has collaborated with Spicejet Airlines. A Boeing 737 plane of Spicejet was launched on February 13, 2020, by Mr. Ajay Singh, the chairman of Spicejet. About 100 first time fliers, including 70 schoolchildren, were part of this inaugural Soorarai Pottru marketing flight.

Release

The title poster of the movie released almost a year back on April 13, 2019, followed by the first look poster on November 10, 2019, and the official teaser on January 7, 2020. Currently, the movie could release on April 9, 2020. Rumor has it that due to Corona’s fears, the movie release may be advanced or postponed.

Music

Music director G V Prakash has composed the music for Soorarai Pottru movie. This movie is the first time the duo (Suriya and G V Prakash) are working together. Sony Music India has bagged the music rights of the movie.

The movie also has a single track title, “Maara Theme,” which has been sung by Actor Suriya. This song is Suriya’s third musical rendition after a song in Anjaan and the upcoming movie Party.

The lyricist of the various songs are Snehan, Yugabharathi, Vivek, Arunraja Kamaraj, Yogi B, Ekadesi, Maya Mahalingam, and Arivu.

Another song of the movie “Veyyon Silli” is the first song to be released mid-air. This was done during the inaugural flight of the Spicejet flight branded with the movie graphics.

