The Government of Tamilnadu has allowed COVID-19 aka Corona Virus treatment in the following hospitals in Chennai. This is following the demand of many practitioners and citizens to undertake treatment in private hospitals.

A total of 11 private hospitals have been allowed to admit patients to provide COVID-19 / Corona treatment in Chennai.

Fortis Malar Hospital, Adyar VHS, Tharamani Prashanth Hospital, Velachery Billroth Hospital, Shenoy Nagar Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust, Nungambakkam CSI Kalyani, Mylapore Kauvery Jospital, Alwarpet MIOT, Manapakkam Vijaya Hospital, Vadapalani GEM Hospital, Perungudi Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, Pallikaranai