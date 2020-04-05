The Government of Tamilnadu has allowed COVID-19 aka Corona Virus treatment in the following hospitals in Chennai. This is following the demand of many practitioners and citizens to undertake treatment in private hospitals.
A total of 11 private hospitals have been allowed to admit patients to provide COVID-19 / Corona treatment in Chennai.
- Fortis Malar Hospital, Adyar
- VHS, Tharamani
- Prashanth Hospital, Velachery
- Billroth Hospital, Shenoy Nagar
- Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust, Nungambakkam
- CSI Kalyani, Mylapore
- Kauvery Jospital, Alwarpet
- MIOT, Manapakkam
- Vijaya Hospital, Vadapalani
- GEM Hospital, Perungudi
- Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, Pallikaranai