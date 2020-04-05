Home corona Private Hospitals for COVID-19 Treatment in Chennai

Private Hospitals for COVID-19 Treatment in Chennai

The Government of Tamilnadu has allowed COVID-19 aka Corona Virus treatment in the following hospitals in Chennai. This is following the demand of many practitioners and citizens to undertake treatment in private hospitals.

A total of 11 private hospitals have been allowed to admit patients to provide COVID-19 / Corona treatment in Chennai.

  1. Fortis Malar Hospital, Adyar
  2. VHS, Tharamani
  3. Prashanth Hospital, Velachery
  4. Billroth Hospital, Shenoy Nagar
  5. Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust, Nungambakkam
  6. CSI Kalyani, Mylapore
  7. Kauvery Jospital, Alwarpet
  8. MIOT, Manapakkam
  9. Vijaya Hospital, Vadapalani
  10. GEM Hospital, Perungudi
  11. Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, Pallikaranai
Private Hospitals providing treatement for COVID-19/Corona in Chennai
