Buy Vegetables Online – Don’t Panic Buy – Initiative of Tamilnadu Government

Due to the intensive lockdown announced by the Tamilnadu Government in Chennai between April 26 – April 29, 2020, there is panic buying of vegetables.

The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, Government of Tamilnadu has made sale of vegetables online. Click on eThottam.com to buy vegetables online. The delivery facility is available only in Chennai currently.

Likewise people buy vegetables from Koyembedu Market by visiting cmdachennai website or call the helplines given in the poster below.

Also the Government has allowed push-cart and mobile vehicle sales during this period.