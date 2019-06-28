Chennai Launches Resilience Strategy – A Comprehensive Plan by Greater Chennai Corporation & 100 RC

The Greater Chennai Corporation launched the 2019 Resilience Strategy. The work is the culmination of 2 years of effort by 100 Resilient Cities (100 RC) an initiative of Rockefeller Foundation.

L to R: Mr Nandakumar, Mr Mantri Govinda Rao, Mr G Prakash

The Resilience report has identified many areas where strengthening is required including Water, Governance, Data Management, etc…

The 2019 Resilience Report was launched by the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, Mr. G Prakash I.A.S. Others present include Mr. Mantri Govinda Rao I.A.S (Deputy Commissioner Works) and the Chief Engineer of Storm Water Drain Department Mr Nandakumar.

Chennai was selected as one of the 100 Resilient Cities, a program led by the Rockefeller Foundation in 2015.

What is Resilient Chennai Strategy

The Resilient Strategy has various components under a single vision. It has identified 5 broad pillars namely:

Healthy and Planned Urbanisation

Water Systems

Disaster Preparedness

Governance Ecosystems

Vulnerable Communities

The program has identified 7 priority Resilience Actions.

Chennai Urban Horticulture Programme Water as a Leverage (WaL) Data Observatory Advisory Consortium for Co-Building Resilient Resettlement Process / Plan Climate Change Adaptation Plan Resettlement & Rehabilitation Policy Capacity Building Awareness Campaigns Training Programmes Knowledge Sharing Websites

There are many international organizations working with Greater Chennai Corporation and Government of Tamilnadu. Notable among them is C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group which recently signed the MoU with the Tn Government.

Greater Chennai Corporation has done some outstanding work in recent times to improve the resilience of Chennai. The Storm Water Drain department has been working on the restoration of water bodies in Greater Chennai Corporation.

SpiritofChennai.com had recently covered the efforts of the stormwater drain department in improving the resilience of Chennai City.

The Storm Water Drain department is working along with Chennai Smart City Limited to restore 210 water bodies in the City. The city has created the Chennai Water Body Restoration Framework, which is a PPP initiative between Greater Chennai Corporation, Private and Non-Profit entities to restore and improve water bodies.

Under this initiative 32 water bodies have been taken up by various companies under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)