Best Selling Books | Tamil Nadu Authors Who have made it to the Best Sellers List

In midst of water problem in Chennai, stressful metropolitan traffic, office politics and tireless ongoing “responsibilities” – I have one way to connect to myself. I find tremendous happiness, peace and the much needed sanity whenever I’m able make exclusive time for reading books.

In the Digital world of ‘#likes’, ‘#follow” and “#trending”, common sense is increasingly becoming a rare commodity. Books have emerged to be a vital source of reducing stress and building a more wholesome ME. Some books are powerhouses of knowledge and Information. Others are targeted towards Self-Improvement. Some authors become billionaires over night by promising to show readers the promise land of riches. Others, just simply share the wisdom and philosophy human life. In this article I’m going to curate the best books touching over these categories whose authors are from Chennai, India.

I’m going to have to use tools from Google and Amazon to analyze the top ten books authored by individuals whose roots are from Tamil Nadu. But, more so – I will also touch of the essence of these books, so for you to make an informed purchase of the book yourself.

Best Selling Books from Writers of Chennai

Precise Summary of Book Readers Reviews

By N. Ram

Books on corruption might interest most of citizens across globe. N. Ram of Hindu is known for investigative journalism in In India. In this book, the author elucidates three parts of Corruption in India. Origin and evolution of most of the scams in India their History, Definitive Statements (Nexus of Political and Private Corporates) and Theory. The grand Bofors corruption, scale of political corruption in India and why the governance model cannot be changed are well- written in this book

2. Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

By SADHGURU

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is a founder of Isha Foundation and spiritual leader of many in India. He is a revered Yogi, mystic and spiritual philosopher who has published many books in the category of religion, spirituality and Self-Help. In this book, Sadhguru gives a wide angle of how a person can reverse engineer his soul. The three dimensions of Body, Mind and Soul are explored in detail. The book also touches a lot about Yoga for optimum health of the three dimensions.

3. My Life: An Illustrated Biography

By A.P.J Abdul Kalam

The book targets to ignite young minds, yet again. Remember, his previous book Ignited Mind? This book is multifold snippets of wisdom as compared to that. While, the book can be well categorized into Biography, Dr. Kalam has brought about the nexus of diverse cultural societies and his love for fellow Indian citizens very well, in this literature. Needless to say, the book also carries with it the anecdotes of hard work and Innovation, throughout its pages.

4. Reverse Innovation in Health Care: How to Make Value-Based Delivery Work Care

By Vijay Govindarajan and Ravi Ramamurti:

The book is all about cases studies of healthcare corporate industries. India is the second largest populated country in the world. Largely the people are below poverty line or mid-income group. Many indian citizens do not have access to healthcare. In fact, for those who live in slums healthcare is a luxury. However, healthcare providers in India have been successful into penetrating such a Challenging Indian Market. This book is about these exemplary healthcare providers! Why? To educate US Healthcare providers of these case studies, so that they can reverse engineer their native healthcare systems. The book is recommended only for those in Medical or Pharma Industry.

5. Seasons of the Palm

By Perumal Murugan

An emotional story of a south-indian young boy who belongs to the administratively classified lower caste group. The fiction brings through it a view of many real-life stories of bonded child laborers, their hunger, discrimination, work exploitation and humiliations. I would highly recommended book, personally! The book definitely does a great job is viewing the character’s life tale through your mind’s lens.

6. One Part Woman

By Perumal Murugan and Aniruddhan Vasudevan

The fiction is about a south-Indian couple who are stereotyped for not being able to conceive a child. In spite of their happy marriage and a satisfying emotional relationship, the need to have a biological child overwhelms them. The book shows the emotional journey of the couple from the temple visits to prayers, insults and social discrimination. India is a country that belittles women who are not able to conceive a child. This book brings to limelight the emotional trauma of such Indian Women.

7. Tamil Kuzhambus: OPOS Cookbook (Amazon books Kindle Version)

By Chithra Viswanathan

Though an e-book and not hard paper back, the book has made to amazon bestsellers. The cookbook has all the traditional authentic south Indian recipes, with step by step photography and tips. The book is for beginner and newbies to cooking. However, certain variations to everyday sambhar and Kuzambhu are definitely worth the buy.

8. OPOS Cookbook : 5 minute magic (Amazon books Kindle Version)

By Ramakrishnan B

An Indian Man who started experimenting with cooking, then rose to fame by sharing his tested recipes. Ramakrishnan B, bring about the physics, chemistry and concepts of steaming, heating, sautéing throughout his books, videos and Facebook page. This book is definitely recommended for beginners, specifically Men who have never tried cooking and multi-tasking women who have so much on their plate to accomplish. All recipes take only 5 minutes to cook! Though we may not assure the taste, the book has definitely helped Lakhs of people in India! From an old widowers to working women and from single father to army men! Definitely OPOS has given an tough competition to commercial restaurants – people now OPOS, instead of Swigging or Zomatoing their food home!

9. The Grand Weaver

By Ravi Zacharia

Life is nothing but an episodes of struggles with silver lining of happiness. Why do we suffer? What is the purpose of Life? Why are we running this life’s race so endlessly? What is the ultimate goal? Through real-life stories and case studies the author shows, the larger scheme of Creation and Meaning of life. Ravi Zacharia is an international Christian Apologetic, who is known for his seminal works against Atheism!

10. Two Fates: The Story Of My Divorce

By Judy Balan

A classic fiction of the falling In and Out of Love! The story of a Punjabi Boy and Tamil Girl, their connection from the days of courting, relationship, commitment, marriage and thereafter. The book is about typical Indian family weddings, the culture of extended family bonding and being a part of inter-community societies. The book also brings a stroke of humor, between those fights and ego clashes. The book has been very well received and is one of the best-selling novels.

Note: Kindle is a great device. But, it’s more refreshing to read hard-copies. The very sense of hot coffee, cozy couch and my literature assets – do it, to believe it! I strongly recommend fellow-readers to purchase hard-copies and avoid digital reading devices.