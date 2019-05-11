Best CMDA Registered Licensed Engineers Grade 1

The new Tamilnadu Combined Development & Building Rules, 2019 makes it mandatory that all the builders doing any development work to engage Licensed Registered Engineers (RE).

As per new regulation the builders of the following types of buildings have to engage a RE.

Non-High Rise buildings with height up to 12m.

Non-High Rise buildings with height more than 12.0m up to 18.30m Industrial

Developments and Institutional Developments other than High Rise Buildings

High Rise Buildings

Sub divisions

Layout Development

Duties of Professionals Engaged in the Project

They shall study and be conversant with the provisions of the Local Acts, Rules and Regulations and standing orders approved by the competent authority. They shall inform the competent authority of their employment or assignment or resignation for any work within 7 days of such employment or assignment or resignation. They shall prepare and submit all plans, documents and other details they are required to do so in a neat, clean and legible manner and the papers properly arranged. They shall submit plans documents and details without any scratches or corrections. Site conditions shall be correctly shown. They shall personally comply with all queries or requisitions received from the competent authority in connection with the work under their charge promptly, expeditiously and fully at one time. When they do not agree or cannot comply with the requisition or query, they shall state their objection in writing within the time as may be stipulated so that, the competent authority can decide on its merit in the matter. Any corrections or changes made in the plan or additional documents and details by the professionals to the competent authority shall be in consultation with the owners or developer and shall be with their acceptance or agreement. They shall clearly indicate on every plan, document or forms in which they sign the details of their designation such as Registered Architect. Registered Engineer, Registered Structural Engineer etc., with registration number and their, full name and address below the signature for identification. They shall not accept the employment for preparation and submission of plans, documents and supervision of any work if the same is intended or being proposed to be executed or already executed in contravention of provisions of the Act or the Rules including these rules. The registered person shall provide the information and undertaking for the work undertaken by him in the forms prescribed by the competent authority. The Owner or Developer shall compulsorily appoint a Construction Engineer for over all constant supervision of construction work on site and such person appointed shall not be allowed to supervise more than one such site at a time. The Registered Architect or Registered Engineer and the structural engineer shall be responsible for adhering to the provisions of the relevant and prevailing Indian Standard Specifications including the National Building Code. However, they will not be held responsible for the severe damage or collapse that may occur under any natural force going beyond their design courses provided in the above-said Standards or National Building Code. The Registered Architect or Engineer is solely responsible for obtaining the certificate required under this rule from the registered professionals. In the event of any deviations, the Registered Architect or Engineer is solely responsible to bring it to the notice of the competent authority.

Note: Specific additional Duties and Responsibilities of the professionals and the owner or developer are stated in the Annexure – XIII.

On the basis of their academic qualifications and experience, Engineers shall be “Registered” in three “Grades”. The eligibility criteria for registration in each “Grade” and the “Scope of Work” which can be entrusted to the Engineer of each “Grade” are given below.

Grade-I Licensed Engineer

Scope of work: To prepare plans, designs, and drawings for any type of

buildings or developments including High rise buildings and

layout developments;

Eligibility: B. E. Civil or equivalent degree or A.M.I.E. with minimum 10

years experience (after obtaining the degree) in professional work.

Roles and Responsibilities

He shall be responsible for making adequate arrangements to ensure not only that the work is executed as per the approved plans but also is in conformity with the stipulations of the NBC for safe and sound construction and smooth functioning of the services provided in the building and for making adequate provisions for services and equipment and protection from fire hazards as per NBC.

He shall be responsible to see that the structure serviceable for its intended uses.

To inspect the building construction work periodically and maintain such records as cube strength, steel test certificate, etc. as envisaged in NBC. He is responsible for the quality of material and execution.

He shall on behalf of the owner obtain and submit the progress certificates, completion report and other details required for occupancy certificate and any other report as required under the rule and obtain the same and keep it ready in the site for inspection by competent authorities.

He is solely responsible for obtaining the certificates required under this rule from the registered professionals

In the event of any deviations, he is solely responsible to bring it to the notice of the competent authority.

In the event of any deviations, he is solely responsible to bring it to the notice of the competent authority.

If the services of the registered engineer on the record are terminated, he shall immediately inform the competent authority about his termination and the stage of work at which his services have been terminated. The registered engineer appointed as replacement of the preceding engineer shall inform about his appointment on the job and inform the competent authority of any deviation that might have occurred on the site with reference to the approved plan and the stage at which he is taking over the charge.

If there are deviations to an approved plan or unauthorized additional construction, the same has to be intimated immediately.

The registered engineer appointed shall inform the competent authority immediately on termination of the services of the registered structural engineer on record, registered construction engineer on record, or any change of owner or registered developer.

He shall instruct the concerned person or agency that adequate provisions are made for ensuring the safety of workers and others during excavation, construction, and erection and that the employment of workers is made satisfying the statutory Acts

He shall instruct the concerned person or agency that adequate provisions are made for providing safe and adequate temporary structures required for construction and development

He should inform in the progress report about satisfactory working conditions for the workers as per the various acts in force and binding on the employers of workers,

To provide all certificates and reports as required under this rule.

Current List of Registered Enginners