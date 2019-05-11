Best CMDA Registered Licensed Engineers Grade 1

The new Tamilnadu Combined Development & Building Rules, 2019 makes it mandatory that all the builders doing any development work to engage Licensed Registered Engineers (RE).
As per new regulation the builders of the following types of buildings have to engage a RE.
- Non-High Rise buildings with height up to 12m.
- Non-High Rise buildings with height more than 12.0m up to 18.30m Industrial
- Developments and Institutional Developments other than High Rise Buildings
- High Rise Buildings
- Sub divisions
- Layout Development
Duties of Professionals Engaged in the Project
- They shall study and be conversant with the provisions of the Local Acts, Rules and Regulations and standing orders approved by the competent authority.
- They shall inform the competent authority of their employment or assignment or resignation for any work within 7 days of such employment or assignment or resignation.
- They shall prepare and submit all plans, documents and other details they are required to do so in a neat, clean and legible manner and the papers properly arranged.
- They shall submit plans documents and details without any scratches or corrections. Site conditions shall be correctly shown.
- They shall personally comply with all queries or requisitions received from the competent authority in connection with the work under their charge promptly, expeditiously and fully at one time. When they do not agree or cannot comply with the requisition or query, they shall state their objection in writing within the time as may be stipulated so that, the competent authority can decide on its merit in the matter.
- Any corrections or changes made in the plan or additional documents and details by the professionals to the competent authority shall be in consultation with the owners or developer and shall be with their acceptance or agreement.
- They shall clearly indicate on every plan, document or forms in which they sign the details of their designation such as Registered Architect. Registered Engineer, Registered Structural Engineer etc., with registration number and their, full name and address below the signature for identification.
- They shall not accept the employment for preparation and submission of plans, documents and supervision of any work if the same is intended or being proposed to be executed or already executed in contravention of provisions of the Act or the Rules including these rules.
- The registered person shall provide the information and undertaking for the work undertaken by him in the forms prescribed by the competent authority.
- The Owner or Developer shall compulsorily appoint a Construction Engineer for over all constant supervision of construction work on site and such person appointed shall not be allowed to supervise more than one such site at a time.
- The Registered Architect or Registered Engineer and the structural engineer shall be responsible for adhering to the provisions of the relevant and prevailing Indian Standard Specifications including the National Building Code. However, they will not be held responsible for the severe damage or collapse that may occur under any natural force going beyond their design courses provided in the above-said Standards or National Building Code.
- The Registered Architect or Engineer is solely responsible for obtaining the certificate required under this rule from the registered professionals.
- In the event of any deviations, the Registered Architect or Engineer is solely responsible to bring it to the notice of the competent authority.
Note: Specific additional Duties and Responsibilities of the professionals and the owner or developer are stated in the Annexure – XIII.
On the basis of their academic qualifications and experience, Engineers shall be “Registered” in three “Grades”. The eligibility criteria for registration in each “Grade” and the “Scope of Work” which can be entrusted to the Engineer of each “Grade” are given below.
Grade-I Licensed Engineer
Scope of work: To prepare plans, designs, and drawings for any type of
buildings or developments including High rise buildings and
layout developments;
Eligibility: B. E. Civil or equivalent degree or A.M.I.E. with minimum 10
years experience (after obtaining the degree) in professional work.
Roles and Responsibilities
- He shall be responsible for making adequate arrangements to ensure not only that the work is executed as per the approved plans but also is in conformity with the stipulations of the NBC for safe and sound construction and smooth functioning of the services provided in the building and for making adequate provisions for services and equipment and protection from fire hazards as per NBC.
- He shall be responsible to see that the structure serviceable for its intended uses.
- To inspect the building construction work periodically and maintain such records as cube strength, steel test certificate, etc. as envisaged in NBC. He is responsible for the quality of material and execution.
- He shall on behalf of the owner obtain and submit the progress certificates, completion report and other details required for occupancy certificate and any other report as required under the rule and obtain the same and keep it ready in the site for inspection by competent authorities.
- He is solely responsible for obtaining the certificates required under this rule from the registered professionals
- In the event of any deviations, he is solely responsible to bring it to the notice of the competent authority.
- If the services of the registered engineer on the record are terminated, he shall immediately inform the competent authority about his termination and the stage of work at which his services have been terminated. The registered engineer appointed as replacement of the preceding engineer shall inform about his appointment on the job and inform the competent authority of any deviation that might have occurred on the site with reference to the approved plan and the stage at which he is taking over the charge.
- If there are deviations to an approved plan or unauthorized additional construction, the same has to be intimated immediately.
- The registered engineer appointed shall inform the competent authority immediately on termination of the services of the registered structural engineer on record, registered construction engineer on record, or any change of owner or registered developer.
- He shall instruct the concerned person or agency that adequate provisions are made for ensuring the safety of workers and others during excavation, construction, and erection and that the employment of workers is made satisfying the statutory Acts
- He shall instruct the concerned person or agency that adequate provisions are made for providing safe and adequate temporary structures required for construction and development
- He should inform in the progress report about satisfactory working conditions for the workers as per the various acts in force and binding on the employers of workers,
- To provide all certificates and reports as required under this rule.
Current List of Registered Enginners
|S.No.
|Name and Address
|Education Qualification
|Experience in Years
|Registration Category/Grade
|Amount (Receipt No. & Date)
|Registration No.
|Registration Date
|Validity date/Expiry date
|Email ID & Contact No
|1
|Thiru R.Senthil kumar 7/3, Third street, Nehru nagar, Adayar, Chennai-20.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|13
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009010 12-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/001
|11-02-2019
|10-02-2024
|senthil@vstprojects.com 9500037445
|2
|Thiru B.Chandran Plot No.252/254, Ist main road, Kolathur Poompuhar nagar, Chennai-99.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|19
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009018 12-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/002
|12-02-2019
|11-02-2024
|bcn9677@gmail.com 9444879197
|3
|Thiru T.Prakash A-401, Ishayara Apartments,Vadakkupattu road, Medavakkam, Chennai-100.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|15
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009022 13-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/003
|13-02-2019
|12-02-2024
|prakash@buildtecinlvd.com 9841427068
|4
|Thiru K.M.Sadanandh Flat D-1, Premier Grahalakshmi Apartment, No.38, 4th seaward road, valmiki nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai-41.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|29
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009030 12-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/004
|13-02-2019
|12-02-2024
|kmsadhanandh@gmail.com 9445191799
|5
|Thiru R.Chandra Sekaran F1, Lotus Flats, No.12,Kuppusamy street, Palavanthangal, Chennai-114.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009057 14-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/005
|15-02-2019
|14-02-2024
|grcsekaran58@gmail.com 9444992018
|6
|Thiru P.Anand Raju Flat no.2,first floor, D.No. S-113, S-block, 6th main road, Anna nagar, Chennai-40.
|M.E., (Civil Engg.)
|19
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009081 15-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/006
|18-02-2019
|17-02-2024
|anandassociate@gmail.com 9840488820
|7
|Thiru K.Yengals 174,NSK road, E-block, doshi gardens, basement-B, Vadapalani, Chennai-26.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|11
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009065 14-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/007
|18-02-2019
|17-02-2024
|slagne@gmail.com 9790990406
|8
|Thiru Raja.K 31/14,IInd floor,cenotaph road, Ist street, Alwapet, Chennai-18.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|13
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009061 14-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/008
|18-02-2019
|17-02-2024
|raja@chettinaddesign.com 9962508567
|9
|Thiru R.Srinivasan 18/43,Naga flats,Nagathamman koil street, west mambalam, Chennai-33.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|29
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009119 18-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/009
|27-02-2019
|26-02-2024
|rajusrinivasan2ks@yahoo.co.in 9494379105
|10
|Thiru S.Subra maniam No.14, kannimar villa, Ganga nagar, Jafferkhanpet, Ashok nagar,Chennai- 83.
|AMIE.,(Civil Engg.) M.S.,
|32
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009137 19-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/010
|27-02-2019
|26-02-2024
|kannimarsubbu@gmail.com 9600088988
|11
|Thiru T.Krishnamurthy 18, Fifth cross street, karpagam gardens, Adayar, Chennai-20.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|33
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009135 19-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/011
|27-02-2019
|26-02-2024
|tkrishna42@yahoo.co.in 994014394
|12
|Thiru N.Tamilvanan old No.181, new no.64,Gandhi road, velachery, Chennai-42.
|M.E., (Structural Engg.)
|10
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009133 19-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/012
|27-02-2019
|26-02-2024
|bwstructuralcontractor@gmail.com 9677044466
|13
|Thiru S.Narayana Moorthy 9/B2, Anmal Satya Apartments, Bharathi Avenue, 2ndStreet, Kottur, Chennai -85
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|29
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009176 22-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/013
|27-02-2019
|26-02-2024
|nmoorthy1995@gmail.com9841408554
|14
|Thiru R.Gopalakrishnan No.11/12, Krishnamoorthy street, Gandharoopan nagar, Poonamallee, Chennai-600056.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|28
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009268 27-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/02/014
|01-03-2019
|29-02-2024
|gopala6706@gmail.com 7550116706
|15
|Thiru T.Suyambulingam. Plot No.18, 2nd Main Road, Backya lakshmi street, bharath nagar,Madipakkam, Chennai-91
|M.E., (Structural Engg.)
|20
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009185 22-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/015
|01-03-2019
|29-02-2024
|tssuyambulingam@gmail.com 9840216515
|16
|Thiru V.Ezhilarasan. Shop No.19, TNHB Shopping Complex, Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar West.
|B.E., (Civil Engg.), M.S., (Real Estate Valuation)
|14
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009235 26-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/016
|01-03-2019
|29-02-2024
|ezhilenterprises@gmail.com 944401783
|17
|Thiru K.Rathinasamy. W-391/A1, School Road,Anna Nagar West, Chennai-600101.
|M.E.,(Structural Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009236 26-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/017
|01-03-2019
|29-02-2024
|rathinasamy63@gmail.com 9444100510
|18
|Dr P.R.Kannan Rajkumar. No.27, 1st Floor, Maruthapandiyar street, Chitlapakkam, Chennai-600064.
|M.E, (Civil Engg.) Ph.D.,
|16
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009261 27-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/018
|01-03-2019
|29-02-2024
|tokannanonly@gmail.com 9500020279
|19
|Thiru V.Malarvannan No.6/24, James 5th street, Poonamalle, Chennai-600056.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009314 28-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/019
|01-03-2019
|29-02-2024
|rajkumaran.malar@gmail.com 9884034823
|20
|Thiru R.S.Bharath. No.481, East street, mayiladumparai (PU), Aandipatti Taluk, Theni (Dt)-625579
|M.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|5
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009316 28-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/020
|01-03-2019
|29-02-2024
|bharath3101@gmail.com 9840203178
|21
|Thiru G.Ruthraprabhu. No.24-A, kasim Sahib Street, C- Pallavaram, Chennai-600043.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|22
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009308 28-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/021
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|grpcivil@gmail.com 984102097
|22
|Thiru T.Seeniraj. 1st Floor, Plot No.23, Door No.21,L.K.Ammal st.Rajiv Nagar, Velappanchavadi, Chennai-600077
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|20
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009199 25-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/022
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|seeniraj.t@gmail.com 9710088999
|23
|Thiru G.T.Sambhandham No.40-B, Thambuswamy Road, Kilpauk, Chennai -10.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009290 28-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/023
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|karmoh.con@gmail.com 9841056053
|24
|Thiru H.Venkatesh No.1, Madhava Mani Aveune, Velachery Main Road, Chennai -42
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|24
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009335 01-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/024
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|venkat35158@gmail.com 9841737679
|25
|Tmt R.Parimala No.35, Shop No.1, Mahalakshmi Nagar, 3rd Main Road, Adambakkam, Chennai -88
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|25
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009337 01-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/025
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|parimalar6@gmail.com 9840045808
|26
|Thiru N.Mathavan B4, Phase-2, Sir Harshitha Apartments, Lakshmanan Road, Kandanchavadi, Chennai -96
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009324 01-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/026
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|mathavan_67@hotmail.com 9841412222
|27
|Thiru K.Paranthaman Sir Kriti Apartments, 20/1, 8th Cross Street, Dhandeeswaram Nagar, Velachery, Chennai -42
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009319 01-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/027
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|kriparanth@yahoo.co.in 98414122222
|28
|Thiru N.Jayakumar A4, Phase -2, Sri Harshitha Apartments, Lakshmanan Road, Kandanchavadi, Chennai -96
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009320 01-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/028
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|jayak12@yahoo.com 9841412222
|29
|Thiru S.Joseph Martin 2/19, Annasalai, Gandhi Nagar, Porur, Chennai – 600116.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|10
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009340 01-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/029
|04-03-2019
|03-03-2024
|lyan1955@gmail.com 9176620678
|30
|Thiru D.Gopalakrishnan No.2, Rajini’s Vedavillas, Damodaran Street, T.Nagar, Chennai -17
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|34
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009399 04-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/030
|08-03-2019
|07-03-2024
|dgk1939@gmail.com 9283786215
|31
|Thiru D.Pari Old No.2, New No.3, Damodaran Street, T.Nagar, Chennai -17
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|35
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009401 04-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/031
|08-03-2019
|07-03-2024
|paridhananjayan@gmail.com 9840154850
|32
|Thiru ERA.Elango No.3, 3rd Floor, Thandavan Street, Purasawakkam, Chennai -07.
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|33
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009388 04-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/032
|08-03-2019
|07-03-2024
|era.elango@gmail.com 8883938730
|33
|Thiru V.Manivanan 6/3, Balaji Colony, 2nd Street, Velachery, Chennai -42
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|37
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009409 04-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/033
|08-03-2019
|07-03-2024
|manivannanvaradharajan.1958@gmail.com 9444915440
|34
|Thiru P.V.Dilipraj New No.10, Govindasamy Street, Kattabomman Block Jafferkhanpet, Chennai -83
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|28
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009422 05-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/034
|08-03-2019
|07-03-2024
|dilip@ramaniyam.com 9841269153
|35
|Tmt R.Devi J2, Maxis Presidium, New No.2, Old No.63/1, L-Block, 24th Street, Anna Nagar East, Chennai – 600102
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009277 28-02-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/035
|08-03-2019
|07-03-2024
|ctcdesign@yahoo.com 9790814465
|36
|Thiru K.Vinodh Raja No.33, Sakthi Nagar, Perumalpattu – 602024 Thiruvallur District
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|12
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009433 05-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/036
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|vinodh.engineers2007@gmail.com 9840869594/9444512456
|37
|Thiru S.Sivakumar S-2, Nathan Enclave, Door No.108/50, Thiruvalluvarpuram 2nd Street, Choolaimedu, Chennai – 600 094
|M.E.,(Structural Engg.)
|32
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009495 06-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/037
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|ssiva2210@gmail.com 9003032299
|38
|Thiru B.Balamurugan AG-66, River View Colony, 3rd Street, Anna Nagar, Chennai – 600 040
|M.Tech., (Structural Engg.)
|25
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009460 05-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/038
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|balamurugan7999@yahoo.com 9841051954
|39
|Thiru C.Ramesh Kumar 12/9, Yamuna Street, Bharath Nagar, Adambakkam, Chennai – 600 088
|M.E.,(Structural Engg.)
|25
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009497 06-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/039
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|crameshan@gmail.com 8056057700
|40
|Dr. P.Nallathambi F-1, Accacia, No.10, Bandhu Street, Ganapathy Nagar, Nagalkeni, Chrompet, Chennai -44
|M.E., (Structural Engg.), Ph.D
|32
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009490 06-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/040
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|nalla.sakthi@gmail.com 9444020706
|41
|Thiru K.Satheesh Kannan No.75, A-26, Customes Excise Ezhilagam Church Main Road, Perungudi, Chennai – 96
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|13
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009515 07-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/041
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|stephenmay19@gmail.com 9500150123
|42
|Selvi V.Priyadarshini 5, RP Block, Lloyds Estate, Royapettah, Chennai -14
|M.Tech.,(Environmental Engg.)
|7
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009368 04-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/042
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|visu22999@gmail.com 9444777699
|43
|Thiru S.T.Mohan E4, Baid Metha Complex, 16, Anna Salai, Little Mount, Saidapet, Chennai -15
|M.E.,(Structural Engg.)
|7
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009572 08-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/043
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|mohan.st@gmail.com 9941912483
|44
|Thiru S.Dinesh 33/15, B7, Adhisri Apartments, Kothari Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai -34
|B.E.,(Civil Engg.)
|14
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009431 04-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/044
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|dineshsellappan@gmail.com 9443183000
|45
|Thiru S.Ramesh F.No.532, M-3, Vrisa Apartments, Sir Venkateswara Homes, L.H.Nagar, 4th Cross Street, Adambakkam, Chennai -88
|M.E.,(Construction Engg & management)
|25
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009408 04-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/045
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|rameshncsamay@gmail.com 9444002426
|46
|Thiru M.S.Sabesan 11A, First Street, East Abiramapuram, Mylapore, Chennai -4
|M.Tech., (Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|5000/- B009446 05-03-2019
|R.E/GR.I/19/03/046
|11-03-2019
|10-03-2024
|ms.sabesan@gmail.com 9840210090
|47
|Thiru S.Ramakrishnan Plot No.84, Door No.4/6, Nehru Nagar 1st Main Road, Ramapuram, Chennai – 600 089
|B.TECH (CIVIL Engg.)
|32 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009576 11.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/047
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|ram@harmonyhomes.in 9840093800
|48
|Thiru P.S.Murugavel No.23, Brindavanam 5th Street, Chetpet, Chennai-600 031
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|15 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009596 11.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/048
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|murugavelhigh1961@gmail.com 8838896870
|49
|Thiru K.Ramnath No.23/16, A-4 Lakshmi Enclave, Abiramapuram 1st Street, Alwarpet, Chennai – 600 018
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|23 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009580 11.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/049
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|krish.ram.design@gmail.com 9841444060
|50
|Thiru P.Sathish NO.3, Main Street, New Anna Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur, Chennai – 600 053
|B.TECH (CIVIL Engg.)
|10 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009553 08.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/050
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|satz.sathish26@gmail.com 9962209816
|51
|Thiru G.Goutham Chand NO.33(Old), 65(New), Thambu Chetty Street, Chennai-600 001
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|35 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009567 08.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/051
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|gsbuilders@gmail.com 9841019161
|52
|Thiru S.Asokan No.26, Sri Ganapathy Nagar, Thiruvverkadu, Chennai – 600 077
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|14 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009974 21.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/052
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|s.asokan35@gmail.com 9884333021
|53
|Thiru A.Pandian No.19/12, Banu Nagar, 5th Avenue, Pudur, Ambattur, Chennai – 600 053
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|22 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009981 21.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/053
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|pandianarumugam@ymail.com 8754478025
|54
|Thiru V.S.Sekar E/G6, KGEYES Apoorvaa Flats.104, Panchayat Road, Gangai Amman Nagar Extn.., Nolambur, Chennai – 600 107
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|18 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009837 18.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/054
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|sekarvs77@gmail.com 9940171520
|55
|Thiru S.Panner Selvam No.12/28, Ganesh Avenue, Sakthi Nagar, Porur, Chennai – 600 116
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|29 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009941 20.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/055
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|pansel69@gmail.com 9789918400
|56
|Thiru D.Ravindrran Plot No.E-95, Door No.18, 13th West Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai – 600 041
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|15 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009623 12.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/056
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|ravindrran@mycons.in 9380579702
|57
|Thiru P.Mariappan No.19/1, United India Nagar, 1st Main Road, Ayanavaram, Chennai – 600 023
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|30 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010033 22.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/057
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|mrassociates.engineers@gmail.com 9841296750
|58
|Thiru M.Muththannan Flat No.S1, Thirupparvai Flats, Plot No.1, 1st Street, Andal Garden, Ramapuram, Chennai – 600 089
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|15 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010036 22.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/058
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|lsr.muththannan@gmail.com 9444264006
|59
|Tmt. G.Bharathi No.153, Kamarajar Street, Sendhurpuram, Kattupakkam, Chennai – 600 056
|B.TECH (CIVIL Engg.)
|12 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010037 22.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/059
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|harini.iyappan@gmail.com 9790843916
|60
|Thiru B.Elanchezhiyan No.79,Ground Floor, Nithiyandam Street, Vasudevan Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Chennai- 600 083
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|20 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009983 21.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/060
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|elanchezhiyan1969@gmail.com 9841635259
|61
|Thiru D.Prasanth No.3, 8th Cross Street, Shenoy Nagar, Chennai – 600 030
|B.TECH (CIVIL Engg.)
|12 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010043 22.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/061
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|prashanthdevelopers@yahoo.com 9600156677
|62
|Thiru K.Yokanathan F5/526, Golden Nugget, Ramasamy Salai, K.K.Nagar, Chennai – 600 078
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|10 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009690 13.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/062
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|yokanathan@rediffmail.com 9962046699
|63
|Thiru R.Praveen W45, 7th Street, Anna Nagar, Chennai – 600 040
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|16 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009634 12.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/063
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|praveen.indus2011@gmail.com 9840844448
|64
|Thiru R.Naren No.45, W-block, 7th Street, Anna Nagar, Chennai – 600 040
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|16 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009633 12.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/064
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|rnarentech@gmail.com 9840854444
|65
|Thiru B.Balakrishnan Plot No.27, Thiru-vi-ka Street, Thenpalani Nagar, Kolathur, Chennai – 600 099
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|13 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009701 13.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/065
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|balkrish29@yahoo.co.in 9841074459
|66
|Thiru E.Ramalingam New No.35/1, Old No.17/1, Kalavai Street, Chintadripet, Chennai – 600 002
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|14 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009570 08.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/ 19/03/066
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|9962545632
|67
|Thiru M.Dulpackir No.9/909, Golden Avenue, Sivagami Nagar, Medavakkam, Chennai – 600 100
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|30 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009692 13.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/067
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|fakir9657@gmail.com 9941747677
|68
|Thiru S.Vijayanandan No.5, 1st Floor, Bishop Wallers Venue West, Mylapore, Chennai-600 004
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|19 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009784 15.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/068
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|vijayandan@taamaesek.com 9884038622
|69
|Thiru V.Pandurangan No.80/5, Zenith Akash, T.M.Maistry Street, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai-600 041
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|34 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009817 18.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/069
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|zenithbuilder@gmail.com 9840137876
|70
|Thiru M.Venkata Subbarao Mass Towers, 1st Floor, 38/74 Bazullah Road, T.Nagar, Chennai – 600 017
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.) M.E., (STRUCTURAL Engg.)
|16 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009630 12.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/070
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|vmadala@yahoo.com 9840199099
|71
|Thiru S.Saravanan No.3, 8th Cross Street, New Colony, Chrompet, Chennai- 600 044
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|12 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009889 19.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/071
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|saravanan30.engineer@gmail.com 9884086137
|72
|Tmt. V.Gokila No.38, 3rd Street, Rajeshwari Nagar, Poonamallee, Chennai – 600 056
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|13 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010087 25.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/072
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|gokiprem22@gmail.com 9884989136
|73
|Thiru P.Balakrishnan No.3, J.P.Nagar 1St Street, 2nd Avenue, Kathirvedu, Chennai – 600 066
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|28 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010077 25.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/073
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|rpbengineers@gmail.com 9940565045 9444189103
|74
|Thiru S.Ananda Selvan No.30, 3rd street, Rajaji Avenue, Valasaravakkam, Chennai – 600 087
|AMIE, M.E., (STRUCTURAL Engg.)
|10 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010099 25.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/074
|25.03.2019
|24.03.2024
|kuralg926@gmail.com 9884080585
|75
|Thiru M.Ramamurthy G-1 Vijaymara 14, Karumariamman Nagar, Mudichur Road, West Tambaram, Chennai – 600 045
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|32 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010147 26.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/075
|26.03.2019
|25.03.2024
|vijayplanner@yahoo.co.in 9884336669
|76
|Thiru S.V.Satheesh No.22, Thambi Kaali Amman Kovil Street, Ponnamapet, Salem.
|B.E (CIVIL) M.E., ( STRUCTURAL Engg.)
|12 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010229 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/076
|26.03.2019
|25.03.2024
|satheeshsv@ymail.com 9986170804
|77
|Thiru N.Kalyanaraman No.29 Sankara Salai, Subam Nagar, Part- 3, Pallavaram, Chennai – 600 117
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|30 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010219 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/077
|27.03.2019
|26.03.2024
|kalyanaraman.n@navins.in 9840828818
|78
|Thiru C.P.Subhash No.245, Max Worth nagar, S.Kolathur, Kovilambakkam, Chennai- 600 117
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|11 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010223 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/078
|27.03.2019
|26.03.2024
|subashrri1963@gmail.com 9551057777
|79
|Thiru A.K.Santharam, Flat No.9049, Prestige Bella Vsta, Ayyapanthangal, Chennai-600 056
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|31 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010222 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/079
|27.03.2019
|26.03.2024
|ak_santharam@yahoo.com 98478309661
|80
|Thiru M.C.Shanmugam No.47, Tank Street, Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai – 600 062
|B.TECH (CIVIL Engg.)
|10 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010216 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/080
|27.03.2019
|26.03.2024
|9840061669
|81
|Thiru V.Ravichandran No.1213, Dr.No.35, Bobbili Raja Salai, K.K.Nagar, Chennai- 600 078
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|42 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010205 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/081
|27.03.2019
|26.03.2024
|vr_co2004@yahoo.co.in 9790935480
|82
|Thiru N.Pushparajan, No.131/1, G.A. Road, Old Washermenpet, Chennai – 600 021
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|18 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010196 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/082
|27.03.2019
|26.03.2024
|sreeplanners@gmail.com 9444875600
|83
|Thiru D.Chenthil Kumaran No.17, South Main Road, 1st Street, Adambakkam, Chennai – 600 088
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|15 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010139 26.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/083
|27.03.2019
|26.03.2024
|chenthilkumard@yahoo.com 9791146215
|84
|Thiru B.Amjed Mohammed 1/9, Perambur High Road, 1st Street, Jamalia, Chennai – 600 012
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|30 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010247 28.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/084
|28.03.2019
|27.03.2024
|amjadnaaz2014@gmail.com 9840060362
|85
|Thiru Balamurugan.P No.532A,New No.7, 20th Street, 4th Sector, K.K.Nagar, Chennai – 600 078
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|18 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010240 28.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/085
|28.03.2019
|27.03.2024
|balamurugan.consultant@gmail.com 9444966190
|86
|Thiru R.Radhakrishnan No.24, Sreedharan Street, Puzhudivakkam, Chennai – 600 091
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|14 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- C100103 25.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/086
|28.03.2019
|27.03.2024
|radhakrishnan.2967@gmail.com 9840065420
|87
|Thiru D.David Plot No.11, FRB’s Daffodils, Yerikkarai Street, Sembakkam, Chennai – 600 073
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|13 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010159 26.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/087
|28.03.2019
|27.03.2024
|david@plazagroup.co.in 9884035389
|88
|Thiru K.N.Arumugam A.143, Ankur Palm Springs, New No.4, CTH Road, Padi, Chennai – 600 050
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|14 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010160 26.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/088
|28.03.2019
|27.03.2024
|knarumugam@gmail.com 9884058889
|89
|Thiru V.Bernardshaw No.101,4th Main Road , Krishna Nagar, Perumbakkam, Chennai – 600 100
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.) M.E. (STRUCTURAL Engg.)
|39 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010208 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/089
|28.03.2019
|27.03.2024
|bernardshaw01@yahoo.com 9444227576
|90
|Thiru A.Kumaravel No.57/61, Basuveyon Street, Old washermenpet, Chennai – 600 021
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|11 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010273 28.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/090
|28.03.2019
|27.03.2024
|thedesignarchitecture2015@gmail.com 9962858397
|91
|Thiru S.Alagesan No.16 Chengalvarayan Street, Ramalingapuram, Opp to ESI, Ayanavaram, Chennai – 600 012
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|30 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010221 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/091
|01.04.2019
|31.03.2024
|surulialagesan@gmail.com 9443189596
|92
|Thiru M.Kumar C3/18, Jaibarth Apartment, TNHB Flats, Chennai – 600 037
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|33 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010234 28.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/092
|01.04.2019
|31.03.2024
|kumartnphc@yahoo.co.in 9841081639
|93
|Thiru R.Kalaimony No.35/F3, Sai krupa Apartments, Ramagiri Nagar, Tharamani Link Road, Velachery, Chennai – 600042
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.) M.E., (ENVIRONMENTAL Engg.)
|32 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010207 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/093
|01.04.2019
|31.03.2024
|kayrambuilders@gmail.com 9940548833
|94
|Thiru M.Lakshmanan No.197/198, Ram Baratham Apartment, LIC Nagar, 5th Street, Madipakkam, Chennai – 600 091
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|11 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010328 29.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/03/094
|01.04.2019
|31.03.2024
|lakshmanan770@gmail.com 9629374103
|95
|Thiru B.Madhavan No.19/8, Sree Siva Sakthi Gruham, 2nd Floor Nadu Street, Mylapore – 600 004
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|24 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010395 02.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/095
|02.04.2019
|01.04.2024
|madhv_bakth@yahoo.co.in 9840157000
|96
|Thiru M.S.Karthikeyan No.3, Plot No.196, Agathiar Street, Alwarthirunagar, Chennai – 600 087
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.) M.E.,(C & M)
|17 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010405 02.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/096
|02.04.2019
|01.04.2024
|md@vnjconstructionss.com 9841025214
|97
|Thiru M.Sappany Pillai No.(146)299, Peters Road, Thousand Lights, Chennai – 600 086
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|33 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010418 02.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/097
|02.04.2019
|01.04.2024
|sappanypillai@gmail.com 7299037809
|98
|Thiru A.Poovannan G2,5,4th Main road, Anna Nagar Etxn.., Velacherry, Chennai – 600 042
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|20 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010425 03.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/098
|03.04.2019
|02.04.2024
|a.poovannan@gmail.com 9444001252
|99
|Thiru R.Arangarajan C1, Astalakshmi Apartments, No.68, 2nd Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Chennai – 600 020
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|28 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009697 13.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/099
|03.04.2019
|02.04.2024
|arajan3@gmail.com 9840868031
|100
|Thiru S.Meganathan No.11/5D, Narayanapuram 1st Street, Choolaimedu, Chennai – 600 094
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|20 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010479 03.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/100
|03.04.2019
|02.04.2024
|meguengineers@gmail.com 9840321900
|101
|Thiru R.Gopinath Plot No.18, Flat S2, Maniammai Street, Nanmangalam, Chennai – 600 117
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|13 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010488 03.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/101
|03.04.2019
|02.04.2024
|meetgopir@gmail.com 9500096960
|102
|Thiru S.Ramalingam 12/246, SRP Colony, 9th Street, Periyar Nagar, Chennai – 600 082
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|33 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010485 03.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/102
|03.04.2019
|02.04.2024
|ramalingamsahana@gmail.com 9443127970
|103
|Thiru R.Nagarajan No.81, Labour Colony 1st Street, Pallikaranai, Chennai – 600 100
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|23 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010480 03.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/103
|03.04.2019
|02.04.2024
|nagaraj.ceebros@gmail.com 9841046604
|104
|Thiru P.S.Sateesh 46, 2nd Street, Balaji Nagar, Virumgambakkam, Chennai – 600 092
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.) M.E.
|14 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010534 04.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/104
|04.04.2019
|03.04.2024
|pssateesh@outlook.com 8300046220
|105
|Thiru A.Devendiran No.7, V.V.Kovil, Street, Opp-MEPZ Tambaram-Sanitorium, Chennai – 600 045
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.) M.E. (STRUCTURAL Engg.)
|25 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009545 08.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/105
|04.04.2019
|03.04.2024
|devendiran2003@gmail.com 9444059330
|106
|Thiru H.J.Jude Aruldoss 24, Jonahan Street, R.A.Puram, Chennai – 600 028
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|10 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010527 04.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/106
|04.04.2019
|03.04.2024
|judearuldoss@yahoo.co.in 9444067440
|107
|Thiru A.P.Radhakrishnan No.1669, 27th Street, Poompuhar Nagar, Kolathur, Chennai – 600 099
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|41 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010592 05.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/107
|05.04.2019
|04.04.2024
|1950apradha@gmail.com 9677039999
|108
|Thiru R.V.Mohanan INDUS AMBER APARTMENTS, Block 2 Apartment No.2A, 73 West Jones Road, West Saidapet, Chennai – 600 015
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|17 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- C100130 05.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/108
|05.04.2019
|04.04.2024
|rvmohanan@hotmail.com 9894400122
|109
|Thiru M.Chandrasekaran New No.184, Old No.72, Vellala Street, Ayanavaram, Chennai – 600 023
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|28 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009878 19.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/109
|05.04.2019
|04.04.2024
|skychander@yahoo.co.in 9445070304
|110
|Thiru J.Madhan No.9, Nakkeeran Street, Ottery, Chennai – 600 012
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|12 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- C100140 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/110
|10.04.2019
|09.04.2024
|1shreebalajee@gmail.com 9092511999
|111
|Thiru S.Rathan Machendran No.3A/1, 1st Street, Sri Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Velacherry, Chennai – 600 042
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|13 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010692 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/111
|10.04.2019
|09.04.2024
|rathanmac183@gmail.com 9841867500
|112
|Thiru S.Karthick 7/5, Grama 1st Street, K.H.Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai – 600 034
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|16 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010696 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/112
|10.04.2019
|09.04.2024
|karthickblessy@gmail.com 9884811616
|113
|Thiru A.G.V. Desigan No.1, New Street, Jai Nagar, Arumbakkam, Chennai – 600 106
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.) M.E., (STRUCTURAL Engg.)
|13 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010702 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/113
|10.04.2019
|09.04.2024
|agv2305@gmail.com 9444398981
|114
|Thiru C.Sendil No.3A/1, 1st Street, Sri Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Velacherry, Chennai – 600 042
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|22 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010694 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/114
|10.04.2019
|09.04.2024
|senc318@gmail.com 9841079376
|115
|Thiru P.N.Chandrasekar No.11, 9th Street, Sakthi Nagar, Nerkundram, Chennai – 600 107
|B.E (CIVIL Engg.)
|14 YEARS
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010681 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/115
|10.04.2019
|09.04.2024
|baranicsr@gmail.com 9841553701
|116
|Thiru N.Ayyappan 1st Floor, No.26, Palai Sankaran Street, Mahalingapuram, Nungambakkam, Chennai – 600 034
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|22
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010220 27.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/116
|11.04.2019
|10.04.2024
|asviran@gmail.com 9442059517 9566222617
|117
|Thiru P.K. Jayakanthan Flat No.18, Door No.27/13, Srinivasan Street, T.Nagar, Chennai – 600 017
|M.TECH (Civil Engg.)
|10
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010244 28.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/117
|11.04.2019
|10.04.2024
|pkdesigners@gmailcom 9444034470
|118
|Thiru T.Sundaravadivelu Plot No.17, Door No.30/1, 3rd Street, Venkateshwara Nagar, Part-I, Kodungaiyur, Chennai – 600 118
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|29
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010699 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/118
|11.04.2019
|10.04.2024
|teesvelu@yahoo.co.in 9841422477
|119
|Thiru T.James Jayakumar No.13, Railway Station Road, Alandur, Chennai – 600 016
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|20
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- C100133 09.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/119
|11.04.2019
|10.04.2024
|jjcaddsol@gmail.com 9566009997
|120
|Thiru K.Sridharan B4, Premier Graha lakshmi Apartments, No.8, Ramachandra Road, Mylapore, Chennai – 600 004
|M.E., (Structural Engg.)
|31
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010697 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/120
|11.04.2019
|10.04.2024
|sridharan_k57@yahoo.co.in 9789098458
|121
|Thiru T.S.Vijayamohan Sri Balaji, B-53/1, 70 Feet Road, Periyar Nagar, Chennai – 600 082
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|19
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010731 11.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/121
|12.04.2019
|11.04.2024
|vijayamohan_ts@yahoo.co.in 9840057516
|122
|Thiru M.Thiruvengadam No.71/34, T.K. Street, Choolai, Chennai – 600 112
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|25
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010770 12.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/122
|15.04.2019
|14.04.2024
|thiruvengadam06@gmail.com 9094033487
|123
|Thiru M.Saravana Kumar No.5/371, Samipuram Colony, Sivakasi(East) – 626 189
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|10
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010771 12.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/123
|15.04.2019
|14.04.2024
|pmsaravananchitirai@gmail.com 9952086426
|124
|Thiru M.D.Ruben No.20, Manimegalai 1st Street, Pallikaranai, Chennai – 600 100
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|11
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010882 16.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/124
|22.04.2019
|21.04.2024
|drt.plans@gmail.com 9840479632
|125
|Thiru M.Nandivarman 4A, 46/13, VOC Street, Abith Colony, Saidapet, Chennai – 600 015
|M.E. (Structural Engg.)
|25
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010825 15.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/125
|22.04.2019
|21.04.2024
|mnandivarman@gmail.com 8778256507 9042956506
|126
|Thiru K.Chandrasekar Old No.87, New No.99, South West BOAG Road, T.Nagar, Chennai – 600 017
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|29
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B009660 12.03.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/126
|22.04.2019
|21.04.2024
|sekarkc@yahoo.com 9444383243
|127
|Thiru D.Kandhavel Plot No.63, Ganesha Nagar, Mannivakkam, Chennai – 600 048
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|17
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010922 22.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/127
|22.04.2019
|21.04.2024
|arasu_9@yahoo.com 9940612107
|128
|Thiru C.Jeya Baskar 1/3, Subburayan Street, Mylapore, Chennai – 600 004
|B.E (Civil Engg.) M.H.R.M..,
|33
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010847 15.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/128
|22.04.2019
|21.04.2024
|c.jeyabaskar@gmail.com 9444361394
|129
|Thiru D.Arun New No.10, Old No.15, Karaneeswarar Koil, 1st Lane, Mylapore, Chennai – 600 004
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|11
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010974 23.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/129
|23.04.2019
|22.04.2024
|arunduraikannu@gmail.com 9884304111
|130
|Thiru N.Jayaraman Plot No.63, Durairaj Street, Thiru Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Chennai – 600 087
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010896 16.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/130
|23.04.2019
|22.04.2024
|njayaraman@amace.in 9841015867
|131
|Thiru R.Thirumanan No.3, Rajambal Street, Dhandeeswaram Nagar, Velachery, Chennai – 600 042
|B.E (Civil Engg.) M.B.A
|25
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010629 08.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/131
|23.04.2019
|22.04.2024
|thirumananr@brigadegroup.com 8220633933
|132
|Thiru B.N.Satish Plot No.38, D.No.40, Annamalai Colony, Virugambakkam, Chennai – 600 092
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|28
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010964 23.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/132
|25.04.2019
|24.04.2024
|chennaisatish12@yahoo.com 9789066532
|133
|Thiru B.Senthil Velan No.63, K.R.Nagar Extn., 2nd Street, Anna Nagar West Extn., Chennai – 600 101
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|26
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010963 23.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/133
|25.04.2019
|24.04.2024
|senthilkrish10@gmail.com 9677176518
|134
|Thiru R.Jeyakumar No.12/23, Crescent Avenue, Kesava Perumalpuram, R.A.Puram, Chennai – 600 028
|M.E., (Structural Engg.)
|32
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010955 23.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/134
|25.04.2019
|24.04.2024
|jeyakumar48@hotmail.com 9444013224
|135
|Thiru C.Sathiyanarayana Singh 39A, Pattaravakkam West Service Road, Indira Nagar, Ambattur, Chennai – 600 053
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|27
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010690 10.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/135
|25.04.2019
|24.04.2024
|er.c.sathiya@gmail.com 9176037235
|136
|Thiru B.T.Rajendran Flat No.6, Athulya, 13, Prithivi Avenue, 2nd Street, Abiramapuram, Chennai – 600 018
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|41
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010994 24.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/136
|25.04.2019
|24.04.2024
|btrestates@gmail.com 9841625282
|137
|Thiru B.Suresh No.98, Flat 101, Royal Luxuria, Robertson Road, Frazer Town, Banglore
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|14
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010903 22.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/137
|30.04.2019
|29.04.2024
|suresh@sagroups.com 9945231360
|138
|Thiru M.Sankaran No.3/55, Sivan Kovil Street, Sembulivaram, Chennai – 600 067
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|10
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011049 25.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/138
|30.04.2019
|29.04.2024
|sharekaju@gmail.com 9444162115
|139
|Thiru V.P.Selvan Plot No.128, V.G.P Avenue, Dr.Seethapathy Nagar, Velachery, Chennai – 600 042
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|13
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011079 26.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/139
|30.04.2019
|29.04.2024
|vpselvan1971@gmail.com 9841038369
|140
|Thiru G.Venugopal No.1/5-B, Govindasamy Street, Vetri Nagar, Chennai – 600 082
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|30
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011116 26.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/140
|30.04.2019
|29.04.2024
|venuvenus1957@gmail.com 9444088411
|141
|Thiru G.Muthukumar G2, Padmalaya Flats, 13, East Ragavan Colony Street, Ashok Nagar, Chennai – 600 083
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|28
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011170 29.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/141
|30.04.2019
|29.04.2024
|gmkumar69@yahoo.com 9940174813
|142
|Thiru V.Siva Subramanian No.3&4, Mahe Tower, School Road, Venkat Nagar, Kolathur, Chennai – 600 099
|M.E., (Structural Engg.)
|20
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011112 26.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/142
|30.04.2019
|29.04.2024
|dconya@gmail.com 9840742134
|143
|Thiru A.Ravi Krishna Kumar No.37, 3rd Main Road, Kasthuri Bai Nagar, Adayar, Chennai – 600 020
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|24
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011165 29.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/143
|30.04.2019
|29.04.2024
|raahulfoundations@gmail.com 9841079784
|144
|Thiru K.Sivakumar First Floor, 101, TVH Sathvika Flat, No.5&7, Jeth Nagar 3rd Cross Street, Mandaveli, Chennai – 600 028
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|29
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011203 30.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/04/144
|30.04.2019
|29.04.2024
|sivakumarkrishnaswamy6@gmail.com 9840091479 9498370635
|145
|Thiru N.Sedhumadhavan No.673, 48th Street, 9th Sector, K.K.Nagar, Chennai – 600 078
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|22
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011227 02.05.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/145
|03.05.2019
|02.05.2024
|nirmalprojectss@gmail.com 9841722780
|146
|Thiru M.S.Murali Prasad Sesha Vriksha, 30/13, Mannar First Street, Vadapalani, Chennai – 600 026
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|38
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011219 30.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/146
|03.05.2019
|02.05.2024
|msmuraliprasad1959@gmail.com 9840040488
|147
|Thiru K.Thamilarasan Old No.314, New No.40, Thambu Chetty Street, 2nd Floor, Chennai – 600 001
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|16
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011234 02.05.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/147
|03.05.2019
|02.05.2024
|thamilarasanengg@gmail.com 9710314955
|148
|Thiru K.Gunasekaran Plot No.16, Om Sakthi Nagar, Balaji Avenue (Near Velmurugan Temple), Guduvancherry, Kanchipuram Dt – 603 202
|A.M.I.E., (Civil Engg.) M.E (Structural Engg.) Ph.D
|15
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011210 30.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/148
|03.05.2019
|02.05.2024
|gunarishi@yahoo.com 9443353507
|149
|Thiru P.T.Ravichandran No.24B, Krishna Street, A.R. Nagar, Chrompet, Chennai – 600 044
|B.E (Civil Engg.) M.E (Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engg.) Ph.D
|25
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011209 30.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/149
|03.05.2019
|02.05.2024
|ptrsrm@gmail.com 9840798450
|150
|Thiru A.S.Prabagar No.105/4, 5th Street, Lakshmi Nagar, Madipakkam, Chennai – 600 091
|M.Tech (C&M)
|10
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011264 02.05.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/150
|03.05.2019
|02.05.2024
|asprabagar@gmail.com 9840070050
|151
|Thiru S.Siva 11/147, Dr.Ambethkar Nagar, Chennai – 600 019
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|11
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011332 06.05.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/151
|07.05.2019
|06.05.2024
|arunacons@yahoo.com 9884256877
|152
|Thiru V.Rengaraj No.27, Balu Nagar, Mogappair East, (Near Vellammal Annexe School), Chennai – 600 037
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|56
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011338 06.05.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/152
|07.05.2019
|06.05.2024
|sivaconsultants@gmail.com 9282102111
|153
|Thiru G.Naveenkumar Plot No.58, F1, 1st Floor, Shankar Shelter, 3rd Street, Anna Nagar, Madipakkam, Chennai – 600 091
|M.E (C&M)
|11
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0011346 06.05.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/153
|07.05.2019
|06.05.2024
|naveenegr@gmail.com 8939892525
|154
|Thiru P.Velan No.4, Barathi Street, Pallavan Nagar, Nerkundram, Chennai – 600 107
|B.E (Civil Engg.)
|16
|R.E/GR.I
|RS 5000/- B0010752 11.04.2019
|RE/GR-I/19/05/154
|07.05.2019
|06.05.2024
|info@rubybuilderschennai.com 7299010887