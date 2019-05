This article is in followup to the article published in “The Hindu”, The Times of India and other media about the about the 10 times ridership increase in Metro Rail.

Chennai Metro transported 1 Crore people in 2019. The statistic is very good. But what Chennai citizens need to realise is that MTC, Chennai transports about 1 Crore people every 2 days. Yes you read it right, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Chennai transports the same number every 48 hours.