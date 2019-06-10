Veteran Actor Crazy Mohan is no more. He was 67.

The Chennai’s very own Humorist, play writer, screen writer and actor is no more. The iconic theatre artist suffered acute heart attack and was treated in Kauvery Hospital.

Condolences are pouring in from the movie fraternity.

Actor Siddharth, tweeted, “#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul. Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu showed his sadness with the tweet, “OMG #crazymohan saar!!! My deepest condolences to the family. #ripcrazymohan”

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote, “Will miss him #CrazyMohan , very sad.”

Actor Prasanna expressed his sadness on twitter, “Deeply disturbed to hear about #CrazyMohan sir.” He also wrote in another tweet, “Even few days back when I met my friend dir @rs_prasanna we were talking about #CrazyMohan sir and how he added value to our film #KSS his writings and performances have always been top notch. His comedy sense nonstop. A fantastic human. RIP Crazy sir. Will miss u”

We deeply regret the demise of this iconic actor. May his soul rest in peace.